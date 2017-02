Housing Forums

There is no doubt that the beginning of this year has proved challenging. There is both a rush to save the protections we have and an urgency to be bold in our struggle for liberation. However, we must remember that housing rights are immigrants’ rights and gay rights and people of color’s rights, etc.

We as tenants are not disconnected from these issues and peoples.

So, join us this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to help us mold this movement.

Learn about Met Council and the tenants’ rights movement.

Learn about our current campaigns ‎

Learn about Trump’s potential impact on housing in NYC

Discuss the changes of leadership in city agencies and the federal governments and how it affects tenants

How are poor + working class communities of color impacted differently?

Where do tenants and Met Council Members fit in in the resistance?

Met Council February Membership Meeting

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: 168 Canal Street, 6th Floor

Please RSVP at http://bit.ly/2ldLp6J.

*Please bring a snack to share for our potluck*

‎

Training for Rent Control Tenants

We are doing a special “Know Your Rights” training on Rent Control led by Jenny Laurie of Housing Court Answers, and Michael McKee of TenantsPAC. This is a great event to attend if you are angry about Rent Control rising at a higher rate than Rent Stablization or you just want to understand how Rent Control works.

What: Demystifying Rent Control

When: Thur, Feb 23rd 6:00 p.m.

Where: 168 Canal Street- 6th Floor

Space is limited, please RSVP at http://bit.ly/2le1YPR.

For more information, please visit metcouncilonhousing.org or call 212.979.0611.