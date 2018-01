Hormigueros hits milestone

First Puerto Rico municipality completes debris removal

Hormigueros in Puerto Rico is said to be named for its topography, as its ridged valleys are reminiscent of anthills (“hormigas” is the Spanish word for ants).

It seems the municipality’s residents and partners have worked as assiduously as the formidable insects for which their home is named.

It was announced recently that Hormigueros was the first municipality on the island to be declared completely free of the wreckage left in the wake of Hurricanes Maria and Irma last year by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

The extensive debris removal effort led by USACE involves locally contracted drivers collecting debris from 52 different municipalities. The effort includes the hauling of demolition and construction debris, removal of recyclable material to reduce matter sent to landfills, and transport of plant-based material to be ground into mulch.

“To be the first municipality to achieve this milestone is significant,” said USACE Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Andrew Yoder. “It shows the resolve of the mayor and the Hormigueros community to get back on their feet. The coordination between USACE and the Hormigueros municipality has been a smooth one.”

USACE reports that, to date, it has removed nearly 2 million cubic yards of material, with a goal of removing about 3.9 million cubic yards of material.

“This community demonstrates the resilience throughout the island. We are excited to have achieved this milestone with such strong people,” said Kayla Stull, Debris Mission Manager. “We look forward to achieving continued success like this with the rest of the communities throughout Puerto Rico. We’re about halfway [through], so there’s still plenty of work to do.”

Repair operations in Puerto Rico are costing approximately $2.5 billion, according to USACE.

As of January 5, USACE had completed 1,215 generator installations, and installed more than 33,000 temporary “blue” roofs. These are residential temporary roofs made of fiber-reinforced blue plastic sheeting to cover damaged roofs until permanent repairs can be made.

“Operation Blue Roof allows short-term relief, and makes it possible for residents to stay in their homes while exploring permanent roof replacement options, said Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division, in a statement.

For more information, please visit www.usace.army.mil.