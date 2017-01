Homeless “Horrors”

Report details issues at temporary homeless shelters

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Dangerous and dirty.

Those are the conditions under which the city is housing homeless New Yorkers at hotels and temporary shelter sites, according to a new report from the State Senate’s Independent Democratic Conference (IDC).

Dubbed Horrors in Homeless Housing, the report details an IDC investigation that uncovered buildings with broken fire escapes, non-flushing toilets, dangerous cooking spaces and lead paint contamination.

Research found that 49 of 63 hotels being used to house the homeless had compiled more than 430 open violations.

“If any one of us lived in a place like this, we’d be calling 311 every day,” Klein remarked. “Why are we treating the homeless population any different?”

The worst hotel offender cited in the report was the Dawn Hotel in Harlem, which had 78 open violations, including broken floors, sinks and toilets, and an array of fire hazards.

Conditions at so-called cluster sites, where the city pays landlords to host the homeless in rental apartments, are “even worse,” Klein said.

The IDC’s study found that 93 percent of cluster sites had open violations.

Six of the 10 worst sites were located in the Bronx, including the biggest violator, 1055 University Avenue, which had 185 open violations. The violations including rodent and roach infestations, mold, lead paint in several units and failure to install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The site also lacked a locking front entryway and door locks were absent from several individual units, the report said.

“They’re actually providing substandard living conditions,” stated Klein. He released the report at a January 19 press conference with other IDC members, who said they hope to curtail the city’s high homelessness rate by keeping people in their own homes.

In the report, the IDC proposed a five-point legislative solution, designed to replace the existing rent support program. The crux of the plan is a Home Stability Support (HSS) initiative which would provide a statewide rent supplement for families and individuals facing eviction, are currently homeless, or who have lost housing due to domestic violence or hazardous conditions.

The IDC will also unveil legislation to ensure inclusion of domestic violence survivors within the HSS, expand housing anti-discrimination measures and give preference in the city’s housing lottery to those living in shelters, explained Klein.

“The Homeless Stability Program would allow people to stay ahead of the curve,” he said.

State Senator Marisol Alcántara said she resides in walking distance of a cluster site, and often sees residents of that building congregating elsewhere in the neighborhood.

“The shelter is so dirty, and there is no security, that they would prefer to hang out at a park or a local McDonald’s than stay at the shelter,” said Alcántara.

City Councilmember Andrew Cohen, who chairs the Council’s Mental Health and Hygiene Committee, remarked that housing the homeless in hotels and cluster sites is “bad for the homeless, as well as bad policy for the surrounding community,” noting the lack of wrap-around services available for homeless residents at such sites.

“You put people in these hotels, and they’re on their own,” he said.

Cohen described the Van Cortlandt Motel, located in his Riverdale district, where the city houses 30 homeless families. He said the site is a “deplorable, 1960s-era, run-down motel” that is a haven for crime and prostitution.

“It is that kind of motel that the city thinks it’s appropriate to house families in,” Cohen remarked.

Alcántara said lawmakers are concerned about a lack of oversight for providers who run temporary shelters.

“What we are concerned about is a lot of the hotels, the landlords have made this into a business, and there’s no oversight [or compliance] that they have to do,” she remarked. “The landlords make tons of money, and they don’t abide by any rules, or keep the place clean.”

Klein said the proposed HSS would end up saving the city money, as it would cost as little as $11,000 per year to provide a family rent supplements, as opposed to the $38,000 it costs to house homeless families in hotels or cluster sites.

Costs of the proposed IDC program would amount to approximately a billion dollars, split between the state and the federal government.

“There’s no cost to the city,” Klein said. “The state picks up the tab.”

The IDC report has been provided to Department for Homeless Services (DHS) for review, reported Klein.

DHS spokesperson Isaac McGinn said the agency will review the report’s suggestions and noted that DHS had made progress in slashing open violations at shelter sites.

“Since 2016, we have closed more than 10,000 violations and allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to make major renovations improving shelter conditions that have built up over decades,” said McGinn. “We have also stopped using nearly 600 cluster sites.”

State Senator Diane Savino remarked that the current state of homeless housing reminded her of two decades ago – and she placed the blame squarely on the city.

“Many of the bad practices that we decried in the early 1990’s, housing people in substandard conditions in cluster site programs, housing people in hotels without access to clean running water or cooking facilities, all of those bad practices that were rejected and decried and we said we were never going to do again — well, here we are,” Savino said. “We’ve allowed the city for too long to mismanage this and now it’s time for the state to step in.”