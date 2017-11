Holistic in Harlem

Recovery center offers wellness services

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Brett should have been there.

Ann Bacek’s son Brett was a close friend of Felecia Pullen, who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new facility and was joined by elected officials and community partners for the happy occasion.

But Bacek explained that her son died from substance abuse in December 2016.

After being clean for nearly 13 years, Brett suffered a relapse.

“I thought I was good, I thought he’d made it,” said Bacek. “It shows that the battle of addiction is ongoing. It never stops.”

She spoke at the opening of Pillars Recovery Center, a new space in Harlem providing free services for people recovering from substance abuse as well as their families – together with Felecia Pullen, its Chief Executive Officer, and Brett’s friend.

The center, located at 289 St. Nicholas Avenue, offers a holistic approach to recovery in a non-clinical setting, providing yoga, meditation and acupuncture in addition to support groups and 12-step recovery programs.

The center, open seven days a week, also offers workforce development and computer training, classes on parenting skills and OSHA training, and a food pantry.

Pullen said she was thrilled to unveil the center after years of planning.

“The reality of sitting in the brick and mortar of what we do is very humbling,” she said. “It is a dream come true.”

The center, which has been offering services since a soft opening in early September, hosted its official grand opening on November 28, with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by elected officials, community members and representatives of state government.

“Now we can go shout it from the rooftops that we’re here,” remarked Pullen, who is also the president of Let’s Talk Safety, a nonprofit dedicated to substance abuse prevention for teens and youth, and a doctoral candidate at Fordham University.

Pillars is supported by $1.75 million grant through the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS.)

With the opening of this center in Harlem, OASAS now has a recovery center in every borough of New York City.

“Once you’re through the treatment, you need that support in the community, where people can come back to support their sobriety and that’s what a center like this will do,” said OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez.

“When people are feeling like they’re going to slip maybe, they can come here and speak to peers, people who are going through the same thing they’re going through, and they can support each other differently than maybe a clinician could,” she said.

“It is absolutely necessary for the support after treatment,” stated Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who said Pullen would use her Harlem Borough President’s office to hold meetings during the planning process for Pillars.

“[The center] will be a huge advantage for those who have finished treatment and need support,” Brewer said. “You don’t get to be sober forever without this.”

Pullen said the center is expected to serve about 100 people per week, and also assists family members of those battling addiction.

“What we do for family members is offer them the same level of care and support,” she said. “Come in and get centered, come in and take a yoga class or meditate.”

The center also has several partnerships with other organizations in the community, Pullen said, and offers referral services to resources offered by those organizations for people in need.

“We also have opportunities for the community to come in and volunteer,” said Pullen. “For people involved in recovery, a lot of times, the question is ‘How do I reintegrate into the community?’ and many times that involves volunteerism.”

Pullen noted that the center had dedicated the yoga and meditation room in memory of Brett Bacek.

“I’m sure he’s looking down, smiling,” said his mother. “He’d be proud. This is a wonderful facility.”

The Pillars Recovery Center is located at 289 St. Nicholas Avenue.

For more information, go to www.pillarsnyc.org or call 212.222.3470.

New Yorkers can also find help from the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, hotline at 877.8.HOPENY (877.846.7369) or by texting HOPENY.