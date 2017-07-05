Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Hochul is looking ahead. While speculation on the future of Governor Andrew Cuomo is grist for the political mill, it was the state’s Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul who recently had new horizons on her mind. “I think I have a future career,” she shared during a recent visit to East Harlem. She spoke as she helped to roll dough, aided by the expert hands of bakers at Hot Bread Kitchen’s facilities at La Marqueta on June 29th. Hochul, who was accompanied by fellow members of state government including Deputy Secretary for Labor Elizabeth De León Bhargava, explained said she had been attempting to schedule a visit to the site for several months, as part of an effort to learn about best practices for supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. Hot Bread Kitchen offers a six-month paid training program exclusively for low-income women that prepares them for careers in artisan bread baking. Participants also receive educational courses such as English and math, resume help, and job placement assistance. “At the end of six months, we have more calls for talent than we can fill,” said Jessamyn Rodríguez, Chief Executive Officer of Hot Bread Kitchen. “Women go and they interview for those jobs, and they’re very successfully hired because they have so much deep knowledge around baking,” she said. Founded by Rodríguez in 2008, Hot Bread Kitchen has run out of La Marqueta since 2010. The “Bakers in Training” program accepts about 100 women per year, most of them from Northern Manhattan and about 50 percent of them foreign-born, said Rodríguez. Women are trained to make 75 different bread and pastry products, which are then sold at Hot Bread Kitchen’s La Marqueta store, and at more than a dozen greenmarkets across the city. During her visit, Hochul donned a small hair net, chatted with program participants, and got to work rolling dough. She called Hot Bread Kitchen’s leadership “absolutely visionary” and said the business model could work elsewhere. “There’s no reason why we can’t be doing this in other corners of the state,” she said. In 2011, Hot Bread Kitchen launched HBK Incubates, to support the growth of startup businesses. Also run out of La Marqueta, the incubator site features nine rentable kitchen spaces that Harlem businesses can book online. It gives small food businesses a more viable workspace for creating their products, Rodríguez said, as many startup owners are forced to work out of their home. “[They] can come here without the expense of equipment and have all the materials they need,” said Hochul. Incubator clients are also given assistance with business development and marketing. HBK incubator members Christina Bhan and Paula Barbosa, creators of My Sweet Brigaideiro, used the incubator in 2012 to bake their Brazilian treats (they resemble chocolate truffles), and began to sell them online and in restaurants all over the city. “We are both Brazilians and we grew up eating brigadeiros at every birthday party,” explained Barbosa. “We realized we didn’t have many available here, so we decided to create Mysweet.com.” The sweets led the creators to partner with Haagen Dazs, establish a shop in Brooklyn, and sell their treats at Whole Foods and FreshDirect. “Getting into the HBK incubator program let us know that we had the right product and put us in the right direction,” affirmed Barbosa. HBK Incubates has been bolstered by funding from the City Council and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). “Right here, we have a resource that is investing in our local entrepreneurs and giving them the support and technical assistance to work and hire forward within our own neighborhood,” said Councilmember Melissa Mark-Viverito in 2012 during a “baguette-cutting” ceremony that highlighted the facilities. “Our local entrepreneurs can really strengthen and diversify our economic base.” Both the bakery and incubator operate at La Marqueta 24 hours a day. “I love the ripple effect, how small ideas are nurtured here to help them really emerge to be able to start their own business,” remarked Hochul. “It’s all about jobs, and they’re creating jobs here.” For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2stCWQt. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Hochul está mirando hacia el futuro. Mientras la especulación sobre el futuro del gobernador Andrew Cuomo es molienda para el molino político, la asistente gobernador del estado Kathy Hochul recientemente tuvo nuevos horizontes en mente. “Creo que tengo una futura carrera”, dijo durante una reciente visita a East Harlem. Habló mientras ayudaba a sacar la masa, asistida por las manos expertas de los panaderos en las instalaciones de Hot Bread Kitchen en La Marqueta el 29 de junio. Hochul, quien estuvo acompañada por otros miembros del gobierno estatal, incluyendo a la subsecretaria del Trabajo Elizabeth De León Bhargava, explicó que estuvo tratando de programar una visita al sitio durante varios meses, como parte de un esfuerzo para aprender sobre las mejores prácticas para apoyar a las pequeñas empresas y los emprendedores. Hot Bread Kitchen ofrece un programa de entrenamiento remunerado de seis meses exclusivamente para mujeres de bajos ingresos que las prepara para carreras en el ramo de la panadería artesanal. Las participantes también reciben cursos educativos como inglés y matemáticas, ayuda curricular, y asistencia para conseguir empleo. “Al final de seis meses, tenemos más peticiones de talento de los que podemos llenar”, dijo Jessamyn Rodríguez, directora ejecutiva de Hot Bread Kitchen. “Las mujeres van a entrevistarse para esos trabajos y son exitosamente contratadas porque tienen mucho conocimiento sobre el horneado”, dijo. Fundada por Rodríguez en 2008, Hot Bread Kitchen se quedó en La Marqueta desde 2010. El programa “Bakers in Training” acepta a alrededor de 100 mujeres por año, la mayoría de ellas del norte de Manhattan y aproximadamente el 50 por ciento de ellas nacidas en el extranjero, dijo Rodríguez. Las mujeres son entrenadas para hacer 75 diferentes productos de panadería y pastelería, que luego se venden en la tienda de Hot Bread Kitchen en La Marqueta y en más de una docena de mercados ecológicos por toda la ciudad. Durante su visita, Hochul se puso una pequeña malla de pelo, charló con las participantes del programa y se puso a trabajar la masa. Ella llamó al liderazgo de Hot Bread Kitchen “absolutamente visionario” y dijo que el modelo de negocio podría funcionar en cualquier lugar. “No hay ninguna razón por la que no podamos estar haciendo esto en otros rincones del estado”, dijo. En 2011, Hot Bread Kitchen lanzó HBK Incubates, para apoyar el crecimiento de las nuevas empresas. También administrado fuera de La Marqueta, el sitio de la incubadora cuenta con nueve espacios de cocina rentable que las empresas de Harlem pueden reservar en línea. Ofrece a las pequeñas empresas de alimentos un espacio de trabajo más viable para crear sus productos, Rodríguez dijo, ya que muchos propietarios de nuevas empresas se ven obligados a trabajar fuera de su casa. “Pueden venir aquí sin gastar en el equipo y tener todos los materiales que necesitan”, dijo Hochul. Los clientes de incubadoras también reciben asistencia para el desarrollo de negocios y la comercialización. Christina Bhan y Paula Barbosa, creadoras de My Sweet Brigaideiro y miembros de la incubadora HBK, utilizaron la incubadora en 2012 para hornear sus golosinas brasileñas (se parecen a las trufas de chocolate), y comenzaron a venderlas en línea y en restaurantes por toda la ciudad. “Somos brasileñas y crecimos comiendo brigadeiros en cada fiesta de cumpleaños”, explicó Barbosa. “Nos dimos cuenta de que no teníamos muchos disponibles aquí, así que decidimos crear Mysweet.com”. Los dulces llevaron a las creadoras a asociarse con Haagen Dazs, establecer una tienda en Brooklyn y vender sus golosinas en Whole Foods y FreshDirect. “Entrar en el programa de incubadoras HBK nos hizo saber que teníamos el producto adecuado y nos puso en la dirección correcta”, afirmó Barbosa. HBK Incubates ha sido reforzada con fondos del Ayuntamiento y la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYCEDC, por sus siglas en inglés). “Justo aquí tenemos un recurso que está invirtiendo en nuestros empresarios locales y dándoles el apoyo y la asistencia técnica para trabajar y contratar a la gente dentro de nuestro vecindario”, dijo la concejal Melissa Mark-Viverito en 2012 durante una ceremonia de “corte de baguette” que destacó las instalaciones. “Nuestros empresarios locales pueden realmente fortalecer y diversificar nuestra base económica”. Tanto la panadería como la incubadora operan en La Marqueta las 24 horas del día. “Me encanta el efecto de onda, cómo las pequeñas ideas se nutren aquí para ayudarles a salir realmente para poder iniciar su propio negocio”, comentó Hochul. “Se trata de trabajos y están creando puestos de trabajo aquí”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2stCWQt.
Holding court in the kitchen
Empoderamiento por el pan
