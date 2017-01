Here to Protect You

By Carmelyn P. Malalis

NYC has and always will be a welcoming city for all.

As New Yorkers, we pride ourselves on our diversity and our kindness and acceptance of those who are different from us. Those are New York values and they will never change.

In New York City, we do not tolerate discrimination, hatred, or violence of any kind against our communities, including members of Muslim or Jewish faith, the LGBTQ community, or hardworking immigrant families. In fact, discrimination and harassment are against the law.

To those who are afraid or worried about their safety, NYC is here to protect you.

New York City has one of the strongest anti-discrimination laws in the nation which protects everyone in New York from discrimination across 22 protected categories, including race, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, and immigration status to name a few. The law also protects against discriminatory harassment, which includes verbal harassment and intimidation accompanied by threats or violence.

The Commission has the power to levy heavy fines and penalties against those who would discriminate and can seek monetary damages for victims of discrimination.

As we head into 2017, the NYC Commission on Human Rights is using every resource at its disposal to help victims of discrimination get justice under the law and hold violators accountable.

We recently launched a Bias Response Team to respond to incidents of discrimination, are holding “Know Your Rights” and public safety events citywide, created multilingual brochures on anti-discrimination protections, and are engaging community and ethnic media to make sure the public understands issues facing vulnerable communities and so that community members understand that NYC is here to protect them.

We cannot and will not allow xenophobia, discrimination and hate to divide us.

If you or someone you know experiences discrimination or harassment, I urge you to call 311 and ask for “human rights” or call the Commission’s Infoline directly at 718.722.3131. You can also visit www.nyc.gov/NYCValues to learn more about protections under the law.

Now more than ever, it’s imperative that every New Yorker band together as one city and protect the most vulnerable among us.

Carmelyn P. Malalis is the Commissioner and Chair of the New York City Commission on Human Rights.