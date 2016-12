Helping with HOPE

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Fighting poverty? There’s an app for that.

At least there would be if Joel Berg had his way.

Berg, the Chief Executive Officer of Hunger Free America, has authored a report for the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI) suggesting technology-based solutions to combat poverty in the United States.

In the report, Berg outlines a plan for federal, state, and local governments to create online HOPE (Health, Opportunity, and Personal Empowerment) accounts, and proposes a public/private partnership between government and technology companies to streamline safety-net programs into one user-friendly application that can be used on a mobile device.

This would allow struggling families to avoid long lines and lengthy waits to receive basic benefits, Berg said.

“The only thing that low-income people have less of than money and time, is hope,” he remarked. “They often spend their time waiting in line at check cashing places and government offices.”

Berg explained that registering for benefits requires the applicant to make one or more trips to a government office to apply for various programs, such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or WIC (Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program). They are often forced to wait for hours at each office, and bring piles of paperwork with them.

“Many offices don’t have weekend or night hours, so, if an applicant works, she or he will likely lose wages by applying for government help, since low-income workers, unlike white-collar workers, often get no paid leave,” Berg wrote in the report.

Under Berg’s proposal, families could open HOPE accounts at banks and credit unions choosing to participate, then use any smart phone, tablet, or computer to interact with those accounts, and programs for which they are eligible, including health, housing and job-related assistance.

If families don’t own a device, they could perhaps be provided with a basic one by the government, along with a subsidized internet access plan, proposed Berg.

On Tues., Dec. 13, Berg was joined by anti-poverty experts and technology partners at the Manhattan headquarters of United Way of New York City to announce the report.

“U.S. social programs too often force low-income Americans to run a bureaucratic gauntlet to get the help they need to climb out of poverty,” said Will Marshall, President of the PPI. “[This] new report illustrates how we can harness smart phones and the Internet to bring anti-poverty policy into the 21st century in a way that should appeal to people on both sides of the partisan divide.”

New York City Department of Social Services/Human Resources Administration Commissioner Steven Banks said his agency has already been experimenting with technology, by introducing online case management features and mobile document submission for SNAP clients.

“Anything we can do to make the process of getting help simpler, to ease the already terrible burden those in need are living with, is not just smart, it’s the right thing to do,” Banks said.

Nicole Gallant, Senior Vice President of United Way of New York City, said there is a misconception in the U.S. that families living in poverty are poor because they don’t work.

“Ninety percent of the people on SNAP were working the year before or the year after,” Gallant said. “And 84 percent of families in the program have at least one working parent.”

The report also suggests other policies to help low-income Americans strengthen their long-term assets and move “from owing to owning,” Berg said.

“The biggest difference between low-income people and wealthy people is not just income, it’s assets,” said Berg, who proposes accounts where low-income families could match their own savings with funds from government or private sources to build towards home ownership.

He also advocated for a federal “kids account” program where every child born in the U.S. would receive a savings account with a small deposit in it, with incentives to save more.

“The public is held accountable, the federal government is held responsible,” remarked Berg on his plan. “There’s transparency, no surprises.”

Berg said he will work with PPI to promote his plan to elected officials.

“We’ll see if we can get some Senator or Congressmember to sponsor a bill, so we will pitch it to them,” he explained. “We’ll also see if city or states can implement this on their own. Even if the federal government agreed to do this, you’d have to create 50 different systems for the states, so it would be intensive.”

To read a copy of the full report, go to http://tinyurl.com/hoqgg7t.

For more information on Hunger Free America, visit hungerfreeamerica.org.