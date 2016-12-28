Top Stories

HELP THANKS WOW
AYUDA GRACIAS GUAU

I am stealing, and brazenly.

Anne Lamott, as dear a friend as any writer you know deeply, and only, in verse, has published a slim volume she has subtitled The Three Essential Prayers.

No prayer manual, this is, as is her way, Lamott’s irreverent, funny and frank assessment of the human and the divine, and how those three sentiments – Help, Thanks, and Wow – in spirit and in deed can get us through.

A friend tells me that it’s not quite stealing if you tell people.

You’re not really seeking to get away with anything.

I’ll take it.

And offer it to you in return.

Help

In the nearly two decades The Manhattan Times has been published, this paper has relied, heavily and happily, on its readers to shape its focus, reflect its concerns and celebrate every street corner we call home.

Know that we will continue to seek those truths, and hear your words.

We rely on your happiness and hectoring, the tragic event and the triumphant moment. We rely on you.

Don’t stop.

Thanks

We have a beat – and it runs the length of Broadway and back again, dances merengue and Klezmer, hip-hop and bachata.

There is more to be had at every turn, all chiming in as a brilliant cacophony of words, many of which are accented, por cierto, some occasionally unprintable.

It is the privilege you have accorded us, to daily cull together and document, as best we can, a trace of what this wondrous and puzzling space we call uptown sounds and feels like. This is a gift. We know.

Gracias.

Wow

There is beauty, and cause for awe, yet.

There is room to grow, and start anew.

We have reason to celebrate.

Every day.

 

To a new year, together.

Roberto Ramírez, Sr.

Luis A. Miranda

Publishers

 

Debralee Santos

Editor

 

Emmanuel Abreu

Led Black

Veronica Cruz

Erik Febrillet

Catherine Fonseca

Sherry Mazzocchi

Luz Miranda-Crespo

Yamilla Miranda

Gregg McQueen

Ramon Peralta

Luis Puntiel

Jennifer Saldaña

Natasha Soto

Louis Torres

Landa Towns

Cris Vivar

Contributors

Lo estoy robando, y descaradamente.

Anne Lamott, tan querida amiga como cualquier escritor que conozcan profundamente, y sólo, en verso, ha publicado un volumen delgado que ha subtitulado The Three Essential Prayers.

No es ningún manual de oración. Es, como es su manera, una evaluación irreverente, divertida y franca de Lamott de lo humano y lo divino, y cómo esos tres sentimientos -ayuda, gracias y guau- en espíritu y en acción, pueden hacernos salir adelante.

Un amigo me dice que no es tanto robar si se lo dices a la gente.

Realmente no estás buscando salirte con la tuya.

Lo tomo.

Y se los ofrezco a cambio.

Ayuda

En las casi dos décadas que The Manhattan Times ha sido publicado, este periódico ha dependido, fuerte y felizmente, de sus lectores para dar forma a su enfoque, reflejar sus preocupaciones y celebrar cada esquina que llamamos hogar.

Sepan que seguiremos buscando esas verdades y escuchando sus palabras.

Confiamos en su felicidad y en sus presiones, en el trágico acontecimiento y en el momento triunfante. Contamos con ustedes.

No se detengan.

Gracias

Tenemos un ritmo, y corre a lo largo de Broadway y regresa de nuevo, baila merengue y Klezmer, hip-hop y bachata.

Hay más en cada vuelta, todo el repiqueteo como cacofonía brillante de palabras, muchas de las cuales se acentúan, por cierto, algunas ocasionalmente impublicables.

Es el privilegio que nos han concedido, cotidianamente seleccionar y documentar, lo mejor que podemos, un rastro de cómo suena y se siente este espacio maravilloso y desconcertante que llamamos norte del condado. Es un regalo. Lo sabemos.

Gracias.

Guau

Hay belleza, y motivo de asombro, todavía.

Hay espacio para crecer y comenzar de nuevo.

Tenemos razones para celebrar.

Cada día.

 

Por un nuevo año, juntos.

Roberto Ramírez, Sr.

Luis A. Miranda

Publishers

 

Debralee Santos

Editor

 

Emmanuel Abreu

Led Black

Veronica Cruz

Erik Febrillet

Catherine Fonseca

Sherry Mazzocchi

Luz Miranda-Crespo

Yamilla Miranda

Gregg McQueen

Ramon Peralta

Luis Puntiel

Jennifer Saldaña

Natasha Soto

Louis Torres

Landa Towns

Cris Vivar

Colaboradores

