HELP THANKS WOW

I am stealing, and brazenly.

Anne Lamott, as dear a friend as any writer you know deeply, and only, in verse, has published a slim volume she has subtitled The Three Essential Prayers.

No prayer manual, this is, as is her way, Lamott’s irreverent, funny and frank assessment of the human and the divine, and how those three sentiments – Help, Thanks, and Wow – in spirit and in deed can get us through.

A friend tells me that it’s not quite stealing if you tell people.

You’re not really seeking to get away with anything.

I’ll take it.

And offer it to you in return.

Help

In the nearly two decades The Manhattan Times has been published, this paper has relied, heavily and happily, on its readers to shape its focus, reflect its concerns and celebrate every street corner we call home.

Know that we will continue to seek those truths, and hear your words.

We rely on your happiness and hectoring, the tragic event and the triumphant moment. We rely on you.

Don’t stop.

Thanks

We have a beat – and it runs the length of Broadway and back again, dances merengue and Klezmer, hip-hop and bachata.

There is more to be had at every turn, all chiming in as a brilliant cacophony of words, many of which are accented, por cierto, some occasionally unprintable.

It is the privilege you have accorded us, to daily cull together and document, as best we can, a trace of what this wondrous and puzzling space we call uptown sounds and feels like. This is a gift. We know.

Gracias.

Wow

There is beauty, and cause for awe, yet.

There is room to grow, and start anew.

We have reason to celebrate.

Every day.

To a new year, together.

Roberto Ramírez, Sr.

Luis A. Miranda

Publishers

Debralee Santos

Editor

Emmanuel Abreu

Led Black

Veronica Cruz

Erik Febrillet

Catherine Fonseca

Sherry Mazzocchi

Luz Miranda-Crespo

Yamilla Miranda

Gregg McQueen

Ramon Peralta

Luis Puntiel

Jennifer Saldaña

Natasha Soto

Louis Torres

Landa Towns

Cris Vivar

Contributors