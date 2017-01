Help on the Line

A confidential toll-free hotline has been launched for New Yorkers to report family members, relatives, friends or colleagues believed to be passengers on flights coming into the state, but are missing or believed to be detained. As ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the hotline is part of the state’s efforts to protect the rights of New Yorkers, their families and loved ones and allows those left in extremely vulnerable situations to notify the Department of State.

“As New Yorkers who live in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, we welcome new immigrants as a source of energy and celebrate them as a source of revitalization for our state,” said Gov. Cuomo. “We will ensure New York remains a beacon of hope and opportunity and will work to protect the rights of those seeking refuge in our state.” ‎

The Port Authority, the Department of State, and the Governor’s Counsel’s Office will also jointly explore all legal options to assist anyone detained at New York airports.

New Yorkers who have experienced issues relating to love ones who are detained, missing, or travel restricted as a result of recent federal actions are encouraged to call the Department’s toll-free hotline at 888.769.7243. The hotline will be running 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will offer translation services.