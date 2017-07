Prep Help Now for Better Heat Later

Hot enough yet?

Though summer is far from over, the state is asking residents to look ahead – to a later season of heat.

The state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has announced that $2 million is available to help homeowners have their heating equipment cleaned and inspected before colder temperatures arrive in the fall.

Periodic tune-ups of furnaces or boilers can help improve energy efficiency, thereby reducing heating costs.

The program is federally-funded through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

“Properly maintaining your heating equipment prevents future problems and unwanted costs,” said OTDA Commissioner Samuel D. Roberts in a statement. “This kind of assistance is especially important for New Yorkers who receive heating assistance through HEAP, making it less likely they will face emergencies this winter by having a furnace or boiler that is operating efficiently.”

The program covers energy efficiency services costing up to $400, including the cleaning of primary heating equipment. Eligible services may also include chimney cleaning, minor repairs, installation of carbon monoxide detectors or programmable thermostats, if needed, to allow for the safe, proper and efficient operation of the heating equipment.

To qualify, applicants must meet the program’s income guidelines, which vary based on the number of people living in the household.

For example, a family of four can earn up to $4,423 a month and still qualify. Additionally, the household must have heating equipment that is more than 12 months old, and the furnace, boiler or chimney must not have been cleaned within the past 12 months.

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 3, or until funding is exhausted, whichever comes first.

For more information, please visit http://on.ny.gov/2v7mmUg or call the OTDA Hotline at 800.342.3009.