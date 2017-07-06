The Tunnels to Towers Foundation has announced that it is raising funds for Officer Familia’s three children and her mother, for whom she cared at home. “Please join our nationwide effort to raise significant funds to support the three children left behind by NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was killed in the Line of Duty,” read the statement issued by the organization late on Wednesday afternoon. The Tunnels to Towers Foundation has also helped the families of NYPD detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos as well as of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, all of whom were killed in the line of duty. For more information and to donate, please visit www.crowdrise.com/familia. La Fundación Tunnels to Towers ha anunciado que está recaudando fondos para los tres hijos de la oficial Familia y su madre, a quienes ella cuidaba en casa. “Por favor, únase a nuestro esfuerzo a nivel nacional para recaudar fondos significativos para apoyar a los tres niños que le sobreviven a la oficial del NYPD Miosotis Familia, quien murió en la línea del deber”, se lee en la declaración emitida por la organización el miércoles por la tarde. La Fundación Tunnels to Towers también ha ayudado a las familias de los detectives del NYPD Wenjian Liu y Rafael Ramos, así como de la técnica en emergencias médicas del FDNY Yadira Arroyo, quienes murieron en la línea de servicio. Para obtener más información y hacer un donativo, por favor visite www.crowdrise.com/
Help for the Family
Ayuda para la familia
The Tunnels to Towers Foundation has announced that it is raising funds for Officer Familia’s three children and her mother, for whom she cared at home.
“Please join our nationwide effort to raise significant funds to support the three children left behind by NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was killed in the Line of Duty,” read the statement issued by the organization late on Wednesday afternoon.
The Tunnels to Towers Foundation has also helped the families of NYPD detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos as well as of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, all of whom were killed in the line of duty.
For more information and to donate, please visit www.crowdrise.com/familia.
La Fundación Tunnels to Towers ha anunciado que está recaudando fondos para los tres hijos de la oficial Familia y su madre, a quienes ella cuidaba en casa.
“Por favor, únase a nuestro esfuerzo a nivel nacional para recaudar fondos significativos para apoyar a los tres niños que le sobreviven a la oficial del NYPD Miosotis Familia, quien murió en la línea del deber”, se lee en la declaración emitida por la organización el miércoles por la tarde.
La Fundación Tunnels to Towers también ha ayudado a las familias de los detectives del NYPD Wenjian Liu y Rafael Ramos, así como de la técnica en emergencias médicas del FDNY Yadira Arroyo, quienes murieron en la línea de servicio.
Para obtener más información y hacer un donativo, por favor visite www.crowdrise.com/