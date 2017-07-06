Help for the Family

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation has announced that it is raising funds for Officer Familia’s three children and her mother, for whom she cared at home.

“Please join our nationwide effort to raise significant funds to support the three children left behind by NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was killed in the Line of Duty,” read the statement issued by the organization late on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation has also helped the families of NYPD detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos as well as of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, all of whom were killed in the line of duty.

For more information and to donate, please visit www.crowdrise.com/familia.