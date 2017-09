Help for Health Initiative

It was a new kick for immigrant health.

Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito joined Immigration Committee Chair Carlos Menchaca, Mixteca Organization and Street Soccer USA this past Sat., Sept. 2nd to announce the Council’s $1.5 million investment for the Immigrant Health Initiative.

Established in 2016, the initiative supports programs to decrease health disparities among foreign born and native New Yorkers by focusing on improving access to healthcare; addressing cultural and language barriers; and targeting resources and interventions.

“The Council’s Immigrant Health Initiative is one component of support for immigrants and their families,” said Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. “While the federal government continues to disregard the needs of our immigrant communities, New York City will continue to defend the rights of every single person who came to this country to seek a better life. The City Council continues to serve as a model on immigrant issues in hope that other cities follow.”

Mark-Viverito and Menchaca also gathered with Street Soccer USA’s elementary school aged players and distributed backpacks to the children to mark the students’ return to school. Street Soccer USA (SSUSA) is a national nonprofit that brings soccer to communities as part of its mission to help people of all ages and backgrounds discover their strengths and take positive steps forward in their lives. It is a national network comprised of 15,000 members across 14 different cities.

“We make soccer the gateway for immigrant families to critical services,” explained SSUSA President Lawrence Cann. “Our teamwork is made possible by public servants who are true advocates like Speaker Mark-Viverito and Councilmember Menchaca. It is their leadership that makes the difference in realizing the promise of our immigrant communities.”

“All New Yorkers deserve access to health care,” added Menchaca. “Immigrant communities are in a time of crisis and we rely on the commitment of leaders like Speaker Mark-Viverito along with the expertise of non-profit organizations like Street Soccer USA and Mixteca to promote health care access and healthy lifestyles.”

The initiative supports local clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), community based organizations and community health centers to provide primary care, mental health services for uninsured immigrants.

According to the NYC Department of Health, foreign-born adults younger than 65 are over twice as likely to be uninsured, compared to those that are U.S.-born (22% vs. 9%).

For more information on how to access resources, please visit on.nyc.gov/2eYQN9z or call 311.