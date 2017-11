Heating Help

Catch a break keeping warm.

Applications for home heating assistance are now being accepted throughout New York State.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is making $327 million in federal funding available to eligible older New Yorkers and low- and moderate-income New Yorkers to help cover heating costs.

“As cold winter nights begin to set in, this funding will ensure New Yorkers receive the assistance they need to heat their homes and keep their families safe,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. “By securing this federal funding, residents across the state will no longer be forced to choose between buying food for their loved ones or paying their heating bill. I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to apply for this assistance in order to stay warm this winter season.”

Households that are eligible can receive assistance of up to $726, depending on income, household size, and how the home is heated. A family of four can earn up to $53,482 per year and still qualify for help.

The program is overseen by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA). Applications are accepted at local departments of social services, which can be found at http://on.ny.gov/2ndqhQq. New York City residents are encouraged to download the application at http://on.ny.gov/2jvaVBB and mail it in.

Additionally, households may qualify for an emergency benefit if they are at risk of getting their heat shut off or running out of fuel. Applications for emergency benefits will be accepted beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Anyone in need of emergency assistance should contact their local department of social services.

Last year, nearly 1.5 million households received assistance through HEAP, with 824,843 households in New York City alone.

For more information, please visit otda.ny.gov.