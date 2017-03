Heat Assistance Deadline

Use HEAP to help.

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills can apply for assistance – but must do so by Fri., Mar. 17th.

Already, nearly 1.3 million households have already received help heating their homes this winter through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). Households eligible for HEAP can receive one regular benefit per year, of up to $626, depending on income, household size and heating source.

“We want to make sure that all New Yorkers stay warm and safe during the cold winter months,” said Gov. Cuomo in a statement. “I encourage anyone in need of this assistance to apply today.”

A family of four earning up to $53,076 annually, or $4,423 a month, qualifies for help.

Anyone in New York can apply for HEAP in person or by mail at otda.ny.gov/programs/heap. Those who live outside of New York City can also apply for a regular HEAP benefit online at myBenefits.ny.gov.

Additionally, households may also qualify for an emergency HEAP benefit if they are at risk of getting their heat shut off or running out of fuel. Anyone in need of emergency assistance should contact their local department of social services.

The deadline to apply for emergency assistance is March 31.

HEAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

For more assistance from local HEAP offices, please visit http://on.ny.gov/2ngwjyM or call 800.692.0557.