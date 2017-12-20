Story and photos by Gregg McQueen The speaker wants a do-over. In a recent appearance at the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) headquarters, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie did not mince words. When asked about his wish list, Heastie replied, “A re-do of the election of 2016.” As part of a wide-ranging discussion with UFT President Michael Mulgrew held on December 12th, Heastie spoke about the state budget, the upcoming Albany legislative session and the effects of decisions in Washington, D.C. It’s common for the New York State Assembly Speaker to address teachers unions in Albany at the start of a new legislative session. This time, the Speaker made a house call, visiting UFT headquarters for a one-on-one with Mulgrew. However, Heastie said that resolving the issue while doing the budget could be messy, as Cuomo is expected to call for a special election to replace State Senator George Latimer, who will take over ask Westchester County executive on January 1. Heastie said the special election could interfere with budget negotiations, which are slated to begin in March. "On the political side, as a Democrat, you obviously want it done as soon as possible. But then there's there other side, you say if you do this in the middle of the budget season, is there the time," said Heastie. "But I believe that if we have a Democratic Senate, particularly with what's happening in Washington, we'll have better policies." Heastie makes house call
One-on-one with UFT head
Una visita presidencial
Heastie uno a uno en la UFT
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
El presidente quiere una repetición.
En una reciente presentación en la sede de la Federación Unida de Maestros (UFT, por sus siglas en inglés), el presidente de la Asamblea del estado de Nueva York, Carl Heastie, no tuvo pelos en la lengua.
Cuando se le preguntó acerca de su lista de deseos, Heastie respondió: “Una repetición de las elecciones de 2016”.
Como parte de una amplia discusión con el presidente de la UFT, Michael Mulgrew, celebrada el 12 de diciembre, Heastie habló sobre el presupuesto estatal, la próxima sesión legislativa de Albany y los efectos de las decisiones en Washington, D.C.
Es común que el presidente de la Asamblea del estado de Nueva York se dirija a los sindicatos de maestros en Albany al comienzo de una nueva sesión legislativa.
Esta vez, el presidente hizo una visita a domicilio, a la sede de la UFT para un encuentro cara a cara con Mulgrew.
Heastie dijo que la visión de muchos demócratas de Nueva York de tener un “impuesto millonario” estatal no se materializará si el proyecto de ley republicano se convierte en ley. Sugirió que, si los principales grupos impositivos recibieran una gran reducción de impuestos bajo el nuevo plan, los impuestos estatales deberían revisarse para garantizar que los ingresos fiscales no sufran.
“Hay muchos impuestos con los que el estado tiene vínculos automáticos con el gobierno federal. Tendremos que desvincularlos para que no terminaremos viendo los mismos ajustes tarifarios que está haciendo el gobierno federal”, dijo Heastie. “Va a tener que haber mucha reelaboración del código impositivo estatal para mover algunas de las cosas para redistribuir la riqueza, de modo que tengamos dinero para proporcionar servicios básicos”.
A su vez, Mulgrew expresó la preocupación de muchos educadores cuando cuestionó si los fondos escolares podrían reducirse si se aprueba el plan tributario del Partido Republicano. El estado también se enfrenta a un déficit presupuestal proyectado de $4.4 mil millones de dólares para el próximo año fiscal, debido a un déficit en los ingresos fiscales.
“Realmente estamos frente a tiempos difíciles por delante”, argumentó Mulgrew. “El presupuesto es un problema real”.
El día anterior al evento de la UFT, la Junta de Regentes de Nueva York pidió un aumento de $1.6 mil millones de dólares en fondos escolares en el nuevo año. Esto marcó una disminución de lo que la junta pidió en el presupuesto del año pasado, una señal de que los educadores están preocupados por los recortes federales.
Si bien Heastie no especificó la cantidad de fondos educativos que impulsaría en el nuevo presupuesto estatal, enfatizó que un fuerte financiamiento para la educación siempre está integrado en la fórmula presupuestal del gobernador, señalando que Cuomo normalmente asegura un aumento de mil millones de dólares, y que la asamblea generalmente pide más.
En el presupuesto estatal del año pasado, las escuelas públicas recibieron $1.1 millones de dólares adicionales.
“En ausencia de cualquier otra acción federal que pueda causar daños, creo que podemos manejar eso para que nuestras escuelas estén bien y nuestra atención médica pueda estar bien”, dijo Heastie a Mulgrew. “Es lo desconocido de lo que va a suceder”. ¿Cuál es la próxima cosa mala que Washington estará tratando de hacer?”.
Heastie afirmó que una de sus mayores preocupaciones es tener un Senado demócrata estatal. Con 32 miembros, los demócratas tienen suficiente para una mayoría, pero no controlan el Senado debido a la decisión del senador estatal Simcha Felder de reunirse con los miembros republicanos de la cámara, y la Conferencia Demócrata Independiente (IDC, por sus siglas en inglés), un grupo de senadores demócratas que forman una coalición de liderazgo con los republicanos.
“Como demócrata, no puedo esperar el día en que tengamos un Senado demócrata”, comentó Heastie.
Sin embargo, Heastie dijo que resolver el problema mientras se hace el presupuesto podría ser complicado, ya que se espera que Cuomo llame a una elección especial para reemplazar al senador estatal George Latimer, quien reemplazará al ejecutivo del condado de Westchester el 1º de enero. Heastie dijo que la elección especial podría interferir con las negociaciones del presupuesto, que están programadas para comenzar en marzo.
“En el aspecto político, como demócrata, obviamente quieres que se haga lo más pronto posible. Pero luego hay otro lado, piensas: si hacemos esto en medio de la temporada presupuestaria, ¿habrá tiempo?”, dijo Heastie. “Pero creo que, si tenemos un Senado demócrata, particularmente con lo que está sucediendo en Washington, tendremos mejores políticas”.