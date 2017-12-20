Heastie makes house call

One-on-one with UFT head

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The speaker wants a do-over.

‎In a recent appearance at the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) headquarters, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie did not mince words.

‎When asked about his wish list, Heastie replied, “A re-do of the election of 2016.”

‎As part of a wide-ranging discussion with UFT President Michael Mulgrew held on December 12th, Heastie spoke about the state budget, the upcoming Albany legislative session and the effects of decisions in Washington, D.C.

It’s common for the New York State Assembly Speaker to address teachers unions in Albany at the start of a new legislative session.

This time, the Speaker made a house call, visiting UFT headquarters for a one-on-one with Mulgrew.

Heastie said the vision of many New York Democrats to have a state “millionaires tax” will not come to fruition if the Republican tax bill becomes law. He suggested that if the top tax brackets received a huge tax break under the new plan, state taxes should be overhauled to ensure that tax revenue does not suffer.

“There’s a lot of taxes that the state has automatic linkages to the federal government. We’re going to have to delink those, so we won’t end up seeing the same rate adjustments that the federal government is doing,” said Heastie. “There’s going to have to be a lot of reworking of the state tax code to move some of the things to redistribute wealth, so we have money to provide for basic services.”

In turn, Mulgrew voiced the concern of many educators when he questioned if school funding could be slashed if the GOP tax plan is passed. The state is also facing a projected budget gap of $4.4 billion for the next fiscal year due to a shortfall in tax revenue.

“We’re really facing some tough times ahead,” argued Mulgrew. “The budget is a real problem.”

The day before the UFT event, New York’s Board of Regents called for a $1.6 billion increase in school funding in the new year. This marked a decrease from what the board asked for in last year’s budget, a hint that educators are fretting about federal cuts.

Though Heastie did not specify how much education funding he would push for in the new state budget, he stressed that strong funding for education is always built into the Governor’s budget formula, pointing out that Cuomo typically secures about a billion dollar increase, and that the Assembly generally asks for more.

In last year’s state budget, public schools received an additional $1.1 billion.

“Absent any other federal action that can do damage, I think we can manage that so that our schools will be fine and our healthcare can be fine,” Heastie told Mulgrew. “It’s the unknown of what’s going to happen. What’s the next bad thing that Washington is looking to do?”

Heastie stated that one of his biggest concerns is having a Democratic State Senate. With 32 members, the Democrats have enough for a majority, but do not control the Senate due to State Senator Simcha Felder’s decision to caucus with the chamber’s Republican members, as does the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC), a group of Democratic senators that have formed a leadership coalition with Republicans.

“As a Democrat, I can’t wait for the day when we have a Democratic Senate,” Heastie remarked.

However, Heastie said that resolving the issue while doing the budget could be messy, as Cuomo is expected to call for a special election to replace State Senator George Latimer, who will take over ask Westchester County executive on January 1. Heastie said the special election could interfere with budget negotiations, which are slated to begin in March.‎

“On the political side, as a Democrat, you obviously want it done as soon as possible. But then there’s there other side, you say if you do this in the middle of the budget season, is there the time,” said Heastie. “But I believe that if we have a Democratic Senate, particularly with what’s happening in Washington, we’ll have better policies.”