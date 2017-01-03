¡Es pa’lla que vamos! The rallying cry (“It is there we are going!” in English) was chanted often by supporters of Adriano Espaillat on the campaign trail, leaning heavily on how closely the words echoed the candidate’s surname. And now they are going. Hundreds of attendees, many of them on buses leaving in the early morning from Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, will flock to the nation’s capital this week to witness history. Espaillat will be sworn in as the new representative of the 31st Congressional district – as the first member of Congress of Dominican heritage. ¡Es pa’lla que vamos! El grito del mitin (“It is there we are going!” en inglés) fue cantado a menudo por los seguidores de Adriano Espaillat en la campaña electoral, apoyándose en gran medida en lo mucho que se asemejan las palabras al apellido del candidato. Y ahorra ellos van hacia allá. Cientos de asistentes, muchos de ellos saliendo en autobuses temprano por la mañana desde el Norte de Manhattan y el Bronx, acudirán a la capital de la nación esta semana para ser testigos de la historia. Espaillat será juramentado como nuevo representante del 31º distrito del congreso, como el primer miembro del Congreso de herencia dominicana.
Heart of History
En el centro de la historia
¡Es pa’lla que vamos!
The rallying cry (“It is there we are going!” in English) was chanted often by supporters of Adriano Espaillat on the campaign trail, leaning heavily on how closely the words echoed the candidate’s surname.
And now they are going.
Hundreds of attendees, many of them on buses leaving in the early morning from Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, will flock to the nation’s capital this week to witness history.
Espaillat will be sworn in as the new representative of the 31st Congressional district – as the first member of Congress of Dominican heritage.
¡Es pa’lla que vamos!
El grito del mitin (“It is there we are going!” en inglés) fue cantado a menudo por los seguidores de Adriano Espaillat en la campaña electoral, apoyándose en gran medida en lo mucho que se asemejan las palabras al apellido del candidato.
Y ahorra ellos van hacia allá.
Cientos de asistentes, muchos de ellos saliendo en autobuses temprano por la mañana desde el Norte de Manhattan y el Bronx, acudirán a la capital de la nación esta semana para ser testigos de la historia.
Espaillat será juramentado como nuevo representante del 31º distrito del congreso, como el primer miembro del Congreso de herencia dominicana.