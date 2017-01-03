Heart of History

¡Es pa’lla que vamos!

The rallying cry (“It is there we are going!” in English) was chanted often by supporters of Adriano Espaillat on the campaign trail, leaning heavily on how closely the words echoed the candidate’s surname.

And now they are going.

Hundreds of attendees, many of them on buses leaving in the early morning from Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, will flock to the nation’s capital this week to witness history.

Espaillat will be sworn in as the new representative of the 31st Congressional district – as the first member of Congress of Dominican heritage.