Harmed by Hookah

By Ashley Edwards

Washington Heights, aka “The Heights,” is an area of Manhattan well-known for its joyful music, delicious food and amazing Dominican culture. Great people, great food, great vibes.

I had an amazing experience growing up in The Heights.

However, there is one problem that is putting the health of my neighbors at risk – hookah. Many people in my community believe that hookah is harmless because they either don’t know or don’t believe that hookah has the same side effects as cigarettes.

That’s how it was portrayed to me growing up.

Sixth grade was when I first learned about hookah. “I smoked hookah last weekend.” These were the words that came from my classmate. He sat next to me in English class along with his friends. They spoke about all the hookah flavors with enthusiasm.

I was completely clueless so I asked them, “What is hookah?” Their response was, “It’s something that you smoke, but it’s not bad for you because it’s just flavor.”

These kids believed that hookah wasn’t addictive, but that’s not what it looked like from my perspective.

As I progressed with each grade level, their conversations of hookah became more frequent and vivid. They made themselves more vocal on social media, which introduced more kids in my community to hookah. It wasn’t just one student smoking it; it was half of my grade. These kids used to have conversations about cartoons, but once hookah became popular, that became the topic. Their childhood was cut short.

It’s 2017, and now we know – hookah is harmful. In fact, CDC studies have shown that because of the way hookah is used, smokers may absorb more of the toxic substances that are also found in cigarette smoke than cigarette smokers do. If others have the same mindset as my friends from middle school, they have the potential to face life-threatening consequences if they proceed with regularly using hookah.

In the Heights, people smoke hookah regularly. It’s like something you can never escape, even if you’re not smoking. Cigarettes aren’t the only product that exposes people to secondhand smoke – exposure to hookah smoke can be just as harmful. I see people smoking hookah at parks, on sidewalks, in front of barbershops and corner stores, apartment buildings, and parties. I’ve even seen hookah pipes displayed in candy store windows. These are all places where hookah use seems to almost promote itself.

It’s unfortunate that kids in my community are vulnerable to this dangerous product because it’s marketed everywhere. Before I knew how tobacco marketing worked, I used to think my peers were bad kids doing things they weren’t supposed to do. Now I know how easily the tobacco industry can manipulate the minds of young people. It creates a fantasy that makes kids believe that smoking would be an amazing experience and it is the “norm,” but it shouldn’t be. Kids need to be kids again.

I’m currently a student fellow at NYC Smoke-Free, a program of Public Health Solutions, where I learned how to educate my peers on the dangers of tobacco use, including hookah.

To learn more and get involved, visit nycsmokefree.org.

Ashley Edwards is a Washington Heights resident who attended Health Education Research Occupation High School and served as a Summer Fellow at NYC Smoke-Free at Public Health Solutions. For more information, please visit nycsmokefree.org or call 646.619.6400.