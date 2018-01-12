“Handshake” deal reached to keep Coogan’s open It won’t be last call after all. A handshake agreement has been reached between Coogan’s Restaurant and its landlord, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, to keep the iconic Washington Heights pub open. The deal was reported on social media by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who had organized a rally for January 14 to help save the restaurant. Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening, Espaillat tweeted: “Coogans is here to stay! Proud to be a small part of the handshake agreement between Columbia-Presbyterian & @CoogansNYC alongside many other Coogan’s fans, @galeabrewer@Vegalteno! Stay tuned!” More information on the deal has not yet been released. Later on Friday evening, a joint statement was issued by the hospital and restaurant: “NewYork-Presbyterian and Coogan’s are delighted that this has been resolved in a way that satisfies everyone involved, and that Coogan’s will continue to be a very special part of the Washington Heights community,” the statement read. “We also want to express our appreciation to Congressman Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer for their help in making it happen.” After Coogan’s owners announced on January 9 that they needed to close because New York-Presbyterian Hospital wanted to increase their rent by an additional $40,000 per month, a major outcry ensued from both community members and elected officials, who came to the defense of the uptown mainstay. Keep an eye here at www.manhattantimesnews.com for more details about the deal as we get them. Acuerdo de “apretón de manos” alcanzado para mantener abierto Coogan’s No será la última llamada después de todo. El restaurante Coogan’s y su propietario, el Presbyterian Hospital de Nueva York, llegaron a un acuerdo para mantener abierto el icónico pub de Washington Heights. El acuerdo fue reportado en las redes sociales por el congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien había organizado una manifestación para el 14 de enero para ayudar a salvar el restaurante. Alrededor de las 6:30 p.m. el viernes por la tarde, Espaillat tuiteó: “¡Coogan’s llegó para quedarse, estoy orgulloso de ser una pequeña parte del acuerdo de apretón de manos entre Columbia-Presbyterian & @CoogansNYC junto a muchos otros seguidores de Coogan’s, @galeabrewer, @Vegalteno! ¡Estén atentos!”. Todavía no se ha publicado más información sobre el acuerdo. Después de que los propietarios de Coogan’s anunciaran el 9 de enero que necesitaban cerrar porque el Hospital New York-Presbyterian quería aumentar su alquiler en $40,000 dólares adicionales por mes, se produjo una gran protesta tanto de los miembros de la comunidad como de los funcionarios electos, quienes se movilizaron en defensa del pilar del norte del condado. Eche un ojo aquí en www.manhattantimesnews.com para más detalles sobre el acuerdo.
