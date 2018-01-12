“Handshake” deal reached to keep Coogan’s open

It won’t be last call after all.

‎A handshake agreement has been reached between Coogan’s Restaurant and its landlord, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, to keep the iconic Washington Heights pub open.

The deal was reported on social media by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who had organized a rally for January 14 to help save the restaurant.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening, Espaillat tweeted: “Coogans is here to stay! Proud to be a small part of the handshake agreement between Columbia-Presbyterian & @CoogansNYC alongside many other Coogan’s fans, @galeabrewer@Vegalteno! Stay tuned!”

More information on the deal has not yet been released.

Later on Friday evening, a joint statement was issued by the hospital and restaurant: “NewYork-Presbyterian and Coogan’s are delighted that this has been resolved in a way that satisfies everyone involved, and that Coogan’s will continue to be a very special part of the Washington Heights community,” the statement read. “We also want to express our appreciation to Congressman Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer for their help in making it happen.”

After Coogan’s owners announced on January 9 that they needed to close because New York-Presbyterian Hospital wanted to increase their rent by an additional $40,000 per month, a major outcry ensued from both community members and elected officials, who came to the defense of the uptown mainstay.

