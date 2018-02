Hands off

Restaurant workers slam proposed labor rule



Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Step away from the tips.

So say city restaurant workers who are pushing back against a proposed federal rule that would allow restaurant owners to take control of their employees’ tips.

Last December, the Department of Labor (DOL) proposed a rule that would let restaurants take the tips that servers earn and share them with untipped employees such as cooks and dishwashers.

Making tips the property of employers would increase the chances that servers could have their tips stolen, and also escalate the risk of sexual harassment by placing greater power in the hands of owners and managers, restaurant employees said at a press conference in Lower Manhattan on February 5.

“Sexual harassment is not just customers. We also have such harassment from supervisors as well,” said Catherine Barnett, Director of the Restaurant Opportunity Center (ROC). “With the owners controlling the tips, there’s just no saying what they might do with the tips, if they might use them as leverage or if they may not even give them to the workers at all.”

“It’s almost like asking the fox to guard the henhouse,” remarked Barnett, who said that sexual harassment is already rampant in the restaurant industry, where 70 percent of the workers are women.

Barnett and other ROC members gathered outside of DOL’s New York City headquarters at 26 Federal Plaza, calling on the agency to reject the proposed rule. They carried boxes representing comments ROC collected from 23,000 workers criticizing the proposed rule.

February 5 marked the final day for public comments to be submitted to DOL regarding the rule.

Shanita Thomas recounted a sexual harassment incident she experienced while working as a server in a coffee shop, where a customer commented on her breast size and remarked, “Hey, black girl, you’ve got enough milk in your jugs for my coffee?”

“I told it to my manager and he said, ‘Don’t worry about it, he’s a regular customer. Just go back to your shift,’” Thomas said. “Women shouldn’t have to deal with that to make money.”

Gemma Rossi, a restaurant server for 13 years, said she once worked at an eatery that only hired female waitstaff.

“That kind of set the tone for a lot of different things,” she remarked. “We always had male managers and female waitresses. It was a steakhouse, so it served a lot of men.”

Rossi said that restaurant customers might be inclined to tip less if owners gained control of tips.

“That’s money that they put aside to go to a specific person or set of people,” she said. “I think it’ll affect how much customers leave in tips, because if people know that tips are just going to the company, they’re probably going to leave less of a tip.”

Workers also called for higher standard wages for tipped restaurant employees, who are currently paid as little as the federal sub-minimum wage of $2.13 per hour.

“It’s hard on workers when they’re forced to make ends meet making a sub-minimum wage, then have to rely on tips to make up the difference,” Barnett said. “This can be eradicated, this can be fixed by having one fair wage.”

A study by the Economic Policy Institute estimated that if the tip-pooling rule became law, employers would pocket $5.8 billion in tips earned by tipped workers each year.

Additional research involving restaurant workers in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles found that 12 percent of tipped workers had tips illegally stolen by their employer or supervisor, according to the Institute.

On February 5, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and a coalition of 16 other Attorneys General issued a letter to the DOL asking the agency not to approve the rule granting employers control of worker tips.

Barnett noted that seven states — California, Alaska, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and Nevada — do not have a tip credit and mandate that all workers must be paid a single wage.

“These businesses are still doing well,” she said. “On the west coast, restaurants are growing, restaurants are doing even better than in New York, and workers are making one fair wage plus tips.”

For more information, please visit rocunited.org or call 212.343.1661.