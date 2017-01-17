- English
- Español
Hammered
Using construction as harrassment
Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi
The problem started with mailboxes.
When the landlord decided to install new mailboxes, workmen used jackhammers to open up the wall. As a result, particulate matter drifted up to the Inwood apartment building’s third floor.
“Obviously, there are children, pets and asthmatics in the building,” said resident Nikki Leger. “And by the time the Department of Buildings gets involved, it’s too late.”
The vibration also affected the interior walls of the building. “I had cracks in my ceiling that I had to duct tape.”
Leger was one of nearly 200 people at Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer’s office this past Tues., Jan. 11th for a town hall organized in part with advocacy group Stand for Tenant Safety. Those in attendance showed support for a proposed set of legislative proposals targeting landlords who use construction as harassment.
Brewer said when she was a Councilmember she received hundreds of calls about this issue. Unscrupulous landlords use illegal and often unsafe construction practices to drive out tenants in rent regulated apartments. Once tenants leave, landlords can convert the vacant units to market rate apartments and receive much higher rents.
“The real issue is how we keep the rent regulated in place for the future generations, because otherwise I don’t have to tell anybody in this room about the challenges,” Brewer said.
Ten bills sponsored by various Councilmembers center on reforming practices within the Department of Buildings (DOB). The proposed bills require the DOB to inspect buildings instead of allowing landlords to self-certify construction. Often landlords will falsely state that no one is living in the building so they do not have to obtain a certificate of no harassment and will not be required to put a tenant protection plan in place.
Another bill increases the amount of fines for doing work without a permit or for working when a stop order is in effect. If landlords neglect to pay the fines, proposed legislation will allow the city to commence foreclosure proceedings on the buildings. Another bill mandates that the DOB create a Real Time Enforcement Unit that targets the worst landlords who harass tenants.
Brandon Kielbasa of the Cooper Square Committee said that tenants often face construction as harassment when landlords renovate to ostensibly make the building a safer and nicer place to live. “But what is going on in the background is the landlord is also harassing the tenants by cutting off essential services.”
“One thing construction harassment is not,” he said, “is accidental. Landlords should be doing something to protect you when they are doing work. If they are not doing it, they are negligent.”
This results in an unsafe and unhealthy environment which compels tenants to move out. “It’s something we see affecting mostly rent regulated tenants,” he said. “Landlords are allowed to renovate, but you are allowed to have a safe home.”
Several tenants present at the meeting confirmed their landlords use construction as harassment. One man said that his landlord self-certified the construction and falsely claimed the building was vacant and there was “dubious construction going on in the building” and no tenant protection plan was in place.
“The DOB takes those documents at face value and doesn’t bother to check to see if anyone is living in the building,” he said.
Others reported a lack of heat, hot water and cooking gas for extended periods of time. Others said that during construction doors are left open, allowing intruders to enter the building. Some landlords have even removed staircases while tenants are still living in the building. Construction debris is left everywhere.
“We hear the health problems and all of the issues with bronchitis and respiratory infections and eye infections,” said Kielbasa. “People fall through landings because work crews have removed beams that support them. The list goes on.”
Organizers at the meeting said that if landlords harass tenants, they should document it by calling or going online and filing a complaint with 311, especially if excessive debris is present in the building or if major services such as heat, hot water or gas are turned off without prior notice.
If landlords are undertaking major renovations, permits should be visibly posted in the common areas of the building. Tenants can check the DOB’s website to see what permits the landlord has filed. If the work described in the permit doesn’t match the actual construction, tenants should call 311.
Leger said that loud construction in an apartment next to hers made the walls vibrate. She took her pictures off the walls and left the apartment for several days. When she returned, her apartment was full of particulate matter and there was a breech in her walls. Soon after, she got a severe bronchial infection.
“It was intentional,” she said. “I mean, who do you hire that doesn’t know how to renovate an apartment?”
For more information, please visit www.standfortenantsafety.com or the Office of Borough President Gale Brewer at http://on.nyc.gov/1djEqhd.
Aporreados
Usar la construcción como acoso
Historia y fotos por Sherry Mazzocchi
El problema comenzó con buzones.
Cuando el propietario decidió instalar nuevos buzones, los obreros utilizaron martillos para abrir la pared. Como resultado, el material flotó hasta el tercer piso del edificio de apartamentos de Inwood.
“Obviamente hay niños, mascotas y asmáticos en el edificio”, dijo Nikki Leger, residente. “Y cuando el Departamento de Edificios se involucra, es demasiado tarde”.
La vibración también afectó las paredes interiores del edificio. “Había grietas en el techo y tuve que colocar cinta adhesiva”.
Leger fue una de casi 200 personas en la oficina de la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, el martes 11 de enero por la noche, quien mostró apoyo a un conjunto de propuestas legislativas para los propietarios que utilizan la construcción como acoso.
El grupo ‘Stand for Tenant Safety’ co-auspicio el evento.
Brewer dijo que cuando era miembro del Concejo recibió cientos de llamadas sobre este tema. Los propietarios sin escrúpulos utilizan prácticas ilegales -y a menudo inseguras- de construcción para expulsar a los inquilinos de los apartamentos de renta regulada. Una vez que los inquilinos se van, los propietarios pueden convertir las unidades disponibles en apartamentos a tasa de mercado y recibir alquileres mucho más altos.
“El verdadero problema es cómo mantener las rentas reguladas para las generaciones futuras, porque de lo contrario no tengo que decirle a nadie en esta sala sobre los desafíos”, dijo Brewer.
Diez proyectos de ley patrocinados por varios concejales se centran en las prácticas de reforma dentro del Departamento de Edificios (DOB). Las propuestas de ley requieren que el DOB inspeccione los edificios en lugar de permitir que los propietarios auto certifiquen la construcción. A menudo, los propietarios declararán falsamente que nadie está viviendo en el edificio para no tener que obtener un certificado de no acoso y no elaborar un plan de protección del inquilino.
Otro proyecto de ley aumenta las multas por hacer obras sin permiso o por trabajar cuando una orden de detención está en efecto. Si los propietarios no cumplen con el pago de multas, La legislación propuesta permitirá a la ciudad iniciar procedimientos de ejecución hipotecaria en los edificios. Otro proyecto de ley obliga al DOB a crear una Unidad de Control en Tiempo Real dirigida a los peores propietarios que acosan a los inquilinos.
Brandon Kielbasa del Comité Cooper Square, dijo que los inquilinos a menudo enfrentan el acoso de la construcción cuando los propietarios hacen remodelaciones para ostensiblemente hacer del edificio un lugar más seguro y agradable para vivir. “Pero lo que está sucediendo en el fondo es que el propietario también acosa a los inquilinos cortando servicios esenciales”.
“Algo que la construcción de acoso no es”, dijo, “es accidental, los propietarios deben hacer algo para proteger a los inquilinos cuando están haciendo obras, si no lo hacen, son negligentes”.
Esto se traduce en un ambiente inseguro e insalubre que los obliga a mudarse. “Es algo que vemos que afecta a la mayoría de los inquilinos de rentas reguladas”, dijo. “Los propietarios están autorizados a realizar remodelaciones, pero usted debe tener un hogar seguro”.
Varios inquilinos presentes en la reunión confirmaron que sus propietarios usan la construcción como acoso. Un hombre dijo que su propietario certificó la construcción y afirmó falsamente que el edificio estaba vacío, que había “construcción dudosa en el edificio” y que no hubo ningún plan de protección del inquilino.
“El DOB toma esos documentos al pie de la letra y no se molesta en comprobar si alguien está viviendo en el edificio”, dijo.
Otros informaron falta de calefacción, agua caliente y gas para cocinar durante períodos prolongados. Otros dijeron que durante la construcción las puertas se dejan abiertas, permitiendo a intrusos entrar en el edificio. Algunos propietarios incluso han quitado escaleras mientras los inquilinos aún viven en el edificio. Los escombros de la construcción se dejan en todas partes.
“Escuchamos sobre problemas de salud, de bronquitis e infecciones respiratorias y oculares”, dijo Kielbasa. “Las personas caen por los descansos porque los equipos de trabajo quitan las vigas en las que descansan. La lista sigue”.
Organizadores en la reunión dijeron que si los propietarios acosan a los inquilinos, deben documentarlo llamando o conectándose en línea y presentando una queja en el 311, especialmente si hay escombro en exceso en el edificio o si los servicios importantes -como calefacción, agua caliente o gas- son desconectados sin previo aviso.
Si los propietarios están realizando grandes remodelaciones, los permisos deben estar visibles en las áreas comunes del edificio. Los inquilinos pueden consultar el sitio web del DOB para ver qué permisos ha presentado el propietario. Si la obra descrita en el permiso no coincide con la construcción real, los inquilinos deben llamar al 311.
Leger dijo que la ruidosa construcción en un apartamento junto al suyo hizo vibrar las paredes. Quitó sus fotos de las paredes y salió del apartamento durante varios días. Cuando regresó, su apartamento estaba lleno de material con partículas y había una brecha en sus paredes. Poco después, tuvo una infección bronquial severa.
“Fue intencional”, dijo. “Quiero decir, ¿a quién contratas que no sabe cómo remodelar un apartamento?”
Para obtener más información, favor visite www.standfortenantsafety.com o la oficina de la presidenta del condado Gale Brewer en http://on.nyc.gov/1djEqhd.