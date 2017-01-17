Hammered

Using construction as ‎harrassment

Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi

The problem started with mailboxes.

When the landlord decided to install new mailboxes, workmen used jackhammers to open up the wall. As a result, particulate matter drifted up to the Inwood apartment building’s third floor.

“Obviously, there are children, pets and asthmatics in the building,” said resident Nikki Leger. “And by the time the Department of Buildings gets involved, it’s too late.”

The vibration also affected the interior walls of the building. “I had cracks in my ceiling that I had to duct tape.”

Leger was one of nearly 200 people at Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer’s office this past Tues., Jan. 11th for a town hall organized in part with advocacy group Stand for Tenant Safety. Those in attendance showed support for a proposed set of legislative proposals targeting landlords who use construction as harassment.

Brewer said when she was a Councilmember she received hundreds of calls about this issue. Unscrupulous landlords use illegal and often unsafe construction practices to drive out tenants in rent regulated apartments. Once tenants leave, landlords can convert the vacant units to market rate apartments and receive much higher rents.

“The real issue is how we keep the rent regulated in place for the future generations, because otherwise I don’t have to tell anybody in this room about the challenges,” Brewer said.

Ten bills sponsored by various Councilmembers center on reforming practices within the Department of Buildings (DOB). The proposed bills require the DOB to inspect buildings instead of allowing landlords to self-certify construction. Often landlords will falsely state that no one is living in the building so they do not have to obtain a certificate of no harassment and will not be required to put a tenant protection plan in place.

Another bill increases the amount of fines for doing work without a permit or for working when a stop order is in effect. If landlords neglect to pay the fines, proposed legislation will allow the city to commence foreclosure proceedings on the buildings. Another bill mandates that the DOB create a Real Time Enforcement Unit that targets the worst landlords who harass tenants.

Brandon Kielbasa of the Cooper Square Committee said that tenants often face construction as harassment when landlords renovate to ostensibly make the building a safer and nicer place to live. “But what is going on in the background is the landlord is also harassing the tenants by cutting off essential services.”

“One thing construction harassment is not,” he said, “is accidental. Landlords should be doing something to protect you when they are doing work. If they are not doing it, they are negligent.”

This results in an unsafe and unhealthy environment which compels tenants to move out. “It’s something we see affecting mostly rent regulated tenants,” he said. “Landlords are allowed to renovate, but you are allowed to have a safe home.”

Several tenants present at the meeting confirmed their landlords use construction as harassment. One man said that his landlord self-certified the construction and falsely claimed the building was vacant and there was “dubious construction going on in the building” and no tenant protection plan was in place.

“The DOB takes those documents at face value and doesn’t bother to check to see if anyone is living in the building,” he said.

Others reported a lack of heat, hot water and cooking gas for extended periods of time. Others said that during construction doors are left open, allowing intruders to enter the building. Some landlords have even removed staircases while tenants are still living in the building. Construction debris is left everywhere.

“We hear the health problems and all of the issues with bronchitis and respiratory infections and eye infections,” said Kielbasa. “People fall through landings because work crews have removed beams that support them. The list goes on.”

Organizers at the meeting said that if landlords harass tenants, they should document it by calling or going online and filing a complaint with 311, especially if excessive debris is present in the building or if major services such as heat, hot water or gas are turned off without prior notice.

If landlords are undertaking major renovations, permits should be visibly posted in the common areas of the building. Tenants can check the DOB’s website to see what permits the landlord has filed. If the work described in the permit doesn’t match the actual construction, tenants should call 311.

Leger said that loud construction in an apartment next to hers made the walls vibrate. She took her pictures off the walls and left the apartment for several days. When she returned, her apartment was full of particulate matter and there was a breech in her walls. Soon after, she got a severe bronchial infection.

“It was intentional,” she said. “I mean, who do you hire that doesn’t know how to renovate an apartment?”

For more information, please visit www.standfortenantsafety.com or the Office of Borough President Gale Brewer at http://on.nyc.gov/1djEqhd.