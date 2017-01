Halt on hit-and-runs

Following a recent string of hit-and-run deaths, the City Council’s Transportation Committee Chair has announced a legislative package designed to curb the number of such fatal incidents in the city.

On January 4 at City Hall, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez unveiled a bill to establish a “reward fund” for compensating members of the public who provide information leading to the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of a hit-and-run driver.

He also revealed plans for additional legislation that would create a citywide alert system providing New Yorkers with descriptions of vehicles involved in hit-and-runs, and bolster investigations for all property damaged in hit-and-run crashes.

Rodríguez said he was moved to act after three separate hit-and-run fatalities in the city over the first three days of 2017, and the December 19 death of popular La Mega radio personality Jean Paul “DJ Jinx Paul” Guerrero, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn.

“Every fatal hit-and-run that occurs in our city leaves a family in mourning,” said Rodríguez. “Hit-and-runs occur with far too great a frequency. Today we are sending a message that we’re willing to put our money where our mouth is to catch and prosecute cowardly individuals who leave people for dead as they flee the scene. 2017 should be the year we say enough is enough and make ending hit-and-run crashes a priority.”

Rodríguez noted that nearly 40,000 hit-and-run crashes occurred in 2015, and only about half of those resulting in death or serious injury led to a driver arrest.

He said he would also advocate for more officers to be assigned to the Police Department’s Collision Investigation Squad.

“How many more families must be left to grieve over their loved ones because drivers were too cowardly to call for help after their actions?” remarked State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa. “We’ve seen too many taken too soon in preventable incidents and it’s on us as legislators to do all we can to stop this.”

According to advocacy group Transportation Alternatives, the number of fatal hit-and-runs increased from 29 in 2015 to 39 in 2016. The group has also offered data indicating that only 2.5 of the city’s hit-and-run incidents resulted in law enforcement action.

In a statement, Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Paul Steely White said, “We thank Councilmember Rodríguez for his efforts to find new ways to improve police investigations, so we can put an end to the scourge of hit-and-runs on the way to zero traffic deaths and serious injuries in New York City.”

“Where Vision Zero is successful, it works because it’s a proactive and data-driven program,” added Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “We need to bring that same approach to the thousands of hit-and-run crashes that occur on our roads, by regularly reporting hit-and-run data and trying out new tactics to aid enforcement and prevention.”