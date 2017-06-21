Halt on Heat

New effort to protect residents from extreme heat

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The city wants to turn down the temp – especially in Northern Manhattan.

A $106 million program designed to protect New Yorkers from extreme heat and address the effects of rising temperatures from climate change – one especially focused on heat-vulnerable neighborhoods – was recently unveiled by city administrators.

On June 14, officials gathered for a press conference on a dormitory rooftop at Fordham University in the Bronx to announce Cool Neighborhoods NYC, a multi-faceted resiliency program aimed at reducing heat-related deaths and hospital visits, raising awareness of heat dangers and lowering temperatures in heat-vulnerable neighborhoods.

Under the program, the city has allocated $82 million to fund street tree plantings in the South Bronx, Northern Manhattan and Central Brooklyn — three neighborhoods that have been identified as disproportionately vulnerable to heat risks.

“We asked ourselves where street trees would have the highest impact,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver. “Parks looked at the Heat Vulnerability Index, which identified neighborhoods most at risk. We will start strategically planting cooling trees there using $82 million of the Cool Neighborhood funding.”

The city also identified a priority list of 2.7 million square feet of private and public roofs in those three neighborhoods to conduct strategic outreach to owners in the coming years, educating them on the risks of high temperatures.

Officials said that extreme heat kills more New York City residents than any other weather event, and leads to more than 400 hospital visits annually.

“Tragically, each year, we see an average of 13 heat stroke deaths, and another 115 deaths due to existing health conditions exacerbated by extreme heat,” said Corinne Schiff, Deputy Commissioner of Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. “The risks are greatest to those who are already vulnerable – older adults, those with underlying health conditions, those with serious mental health conditions.”

The city’s temperature can be 22 degrees higher than surrounding rural and suburban areas, said Jainey Bavishi, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

“And indoor temperatures can be 20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than outdoor temperatures in the absence of air conditioning,” she said.

Schiff noted that many residents of heat-vulnerable neighborhoods do not have air conditioning units in their homes.

“While air conditioning may seem ubiquitous as we go in and out of cool businesses throughout the summer, many of our poorest neighbors are living without it,” she said, noting that a Health Department survey found only 74 percent of homes in Mott Haven and Hunts Point, two of the city’s poorest neighborhoods, have air conditioning.

Bhavisi said the city will support an expansion of the Home Energy Assistance Program, which assists qualified households with air conditioners in paying utility bills.

Officials said that rising global temperatures necessitate a response from the city.

“We’ve seen the third straight year of record heat,” Daniel Zarrilli, Senior Director for Climate Policy and Program and the Chief Resilience Officer for the NYC Mayor’s Office. “This is the consequence of our changing climate and what we’re doing to our atmosphere.”

Zarrilli said that the number of 90-degree days the city experiences annually is projected to double between now and 2050.

“The climate that we have here today is going to start feeling more like that exists currently in Alabama,” he remarked. “All of this will continue to impact New Yorkers and New York City, and we need to be better prepared for that.”

The city, in partnership with three home care agencies, will also educate nearly 8,000 home health aides on climate-related risks and to recognize and address early signs of heat-related illness.

Gregg Bishop, Commissioner of Small Business Services (SBS), said his agency would expand its Cool Roofs program, which installs reflective coatings on rooftops across the city.

“These coatings deflect heat, and help by cutting energy consumption, reducing air conditioning costs and lowering internal building temperatures up to 30 percent during the summer months,” Bishop said.

Following the press conference, city officials helped apply the reflective coating on the Fordham building’s roof.

Bishop said the city is looking to employ New Yorkers as part of the Cool Roofs program. He said that interested applicants should visit nyc.gov/sbs or call 311.

Jennifer Mitchell, Executive Director of Sustainable South Bronx, said her organization has employed 70 people in the Cool Roofs program through a partnership with SBS, many of them formerly incarcerated, or with histories of addiction or uneven employment.

“Together, we are putting people back to work while improving the environment,” said Mitchell.

Cool Neighborhoods NYC also includes “Be a Buddy,” a pilot program from the Health Department designed to support community-based organizations (CBOs) in helping clients prepare for extreme heat events.

“We’ll provide training on the risks of extreme heat, and offer capacity-building grants to CBOs so they can develop networks of volunteers who can check on neighbors during weather emergencies and bring help,” said Schiff.

The Health Department would provide ongoing technical assistance.

“It’s a novel approach,” Schiff said. “We know that people who are vulnerable can be isolated. We can build up the capacity of our neighbors to help each other out.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/sbs or call 311.