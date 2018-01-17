By Kathleen M. Pike Over 2500 years ago, Hippocrates, the Greek physician who has been referred to as the “Father of Medicine,” declared, “All diseases begin in the gut.” All? Doubtful. Some? For sure. Mental illness? Maybe. Modern science suggests that the gut and the brain are more intimately connected than we ever imagined. And rapidly advancing research on the gut microbiome suggests that the little creatures in our intestines may directly affect our mental health. Here are some highlights. 1. Gut microbiome is the body’s rain forest. At least 160 species of bacteria live in our guts – making our intestines home to the most diverse flora in a single area of our bodies. Our microbiome starts colonizing bacteria at birth (maybe even before). It is acquired from our mothers, our environment and our diet. Each person has a unique mix of microbes in the intestines. These bugs become like our native species in our intestinal ecosystem, protecting us and making it difficult for other bacterial species to move in. By age three, our gut biome has nearly the profile it will have when we are adults. But it isn’t static. The microbiome can become enhanced or depleted based on things like age, diet, environment and medications. 2. The brain-gut axis. So what do these intestinal bugs have to do with mental disorders? It turns out that the brain and the gut talk to each other in important ways. Researchers are still trying to figure out exactly how this happens, but one idea is that gut bacteria control the metabolism of neurotransmitters like serotonin. Read more from Science Direct at http://bit.ly/2mC8PS3. 3. Stress and gut bugs. Part of the link between the intestinal microbiome and mental disorders may have to do with the development of the body’s stress signaling pathways. Proper gut colonization must occur for normal development of the hypothalamic pituitary adrenal (HPA) axis. While much more research is needed, the concept of the brain-gut axis suggests that modifying gut microbes could be a new strategy to treat stress-related diseases, including anxiety and trauma-related disorders. There is more information from the National Center for Biotechnology Information at http://bit.ly/2rbVOUH. 4. Can intestinal bacteria cause depression? The genetic and environmental factors that lead to depression are, of course, complex. But gut microbiota might have a role to play. Some of the early evidence for a causal role of the microbiome in depression comes from animal models: When gut material from humans with and without major depression was transplanted into mice engineered to have no gut bugs of their own, the mice who got the depressive gut material displayed depressive-like behaviors compared to the mice who got the healthy gut bugs. The Nature periodical offers additional details at http://go.nature.com/2FFfKmd. 5. Leaky gut occurs when the intestines become excessively permeable, which can happen as a function of an unhealthy microbiome. Impoverished microbiota in the intestines has been shown to disrupt the intestinal barrier, which is important for regulating inflammation. Emerging evidence (as presented at http://bit.ly/2mHf7kb) suggests that an unhealthy and imbalanced gut microbiome is associated with autism and schizophrenia and scientists are exploring the possible causal pathways in such mental health conditions. These are early days in terms of understanding the gut-brain relationship and mental health, but Hippocrates was on to something 2500 years ago. Since forever, parents have told kids to eat a balanced diet. It now looks like we have another reason to do so. High fiber, complex carbohydrates, and naturally fermented foods like sauerkraut, pickles, miso, and yogurt contain probiotics that are good for our gut. And good for our gut may be good for our mental health, too. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308. Por Kathleen M. Pike Hace más de 2500 años, Hipócrates, el médico griego a quien se refieren como el “Padre de la Medicina”, declaró: “Todas las enfermedades comienzan en el intestino”. ¿Todas? Es dudoso. ¿Algunas? Sin lugar a duda. ¿Las enfermedades mentales? Tal vez. La ciencia moderna sugiere que el intestino y el cerebro están más íntimamente conectados de lo que imaginamos. Y la investigación que avanza rápidamente sobre el medio intestinal sugiere que las pequeñas criaturas en nuestros intestinos pueden afectar directamente nuestra salud mental. Aquí hay algunos aspectos destacados. 1. El micro bioma intestinal es la selva tropical del cuerpo. Al menos 160 especies de bacterias viven en nuestros intestinos, haciendo que alberguen la flora más diversa en una sola área de nuestro cuerpo. Nuestro micro bioma comienza a colonizar las bacterias al nacer (tal vez incluso antes). Se adquiere de nuestras madres, nuestro medio ambiente y nuestra dieta. Cada persona tiene una mezcla única de microbios en los intestinos. Estos insectos se vuelven como nuestras especies nativas en nuestro ecosistema intestinal, protegiéndonos y dificultando la entrada de otras especies bacterianas. Hacia los tres años, nuestro bioma intestinal tiene casi el perfil que tendrá cuando seamos adultos. Pero no es estático. El micro bioma se puede mejorar o reducir en función de la edad, la dieta, el medio ambiente y los medicamentos. 2. El eje del cerebro-intestino. Entonces, ¿qué tienen que ver estos insectos intestinales con los trastornos mentales? Resulta que el cerebro y el intestino se hablan entre sí de maneras importantes. Los investigadores todavía están tratando de descubrir exactamente cómo sucede esto, pero una idea es que las bacterias intestinales controlan el metabolismo de los neurotransmisores como la serotonina. Lea más de Science Direct en http://bit.ly/2mC8PS3. 3. Estrés y bichos intestinales. Parte del vínculo entre el micro bioma intestinal y los trastornos mentales puede tener que ver con el desarrollo de las vías de señalización del estrés del cuerpo. La colonización correcta del intestino debe ocurrir para el desarrollo normal del eje hipotalámico hipofisario (HPA, por sus siglas en inglés). Si bien se necesita mucha más investigación, el concepto del eje cerebro-intestino sugiere que la modificación de los microbios intestinales podría ser una nueva estrategia para tratar enfermedades relacionadas con el estrés, incluyendo ansiedad y trastornos relacionados con traumas. Hay más información en el Centro Nacional de Información de Biotecnología en http://bit.ly/2rbVOUH. 4. ¿Las bacterias intestinales pueden causar depresión? Los factores genéticos y ambientales que conducen a la depresión son, por supuesto, complejos. Pero la micro biota intestinal podría tener un papel que jugar. Algunas de las primeras pruebas de un papel causal del micro bioma en la depresión provienen de modelos animales: Cuando el material intestinal de humanos con y sin depresión importante se trasplantó a ratones diseñados para no tener sus propias bacterias intestinales, los ratones que recibieron el material del intestino depresivo mostraron comportamientos similares a los depresivos en comparación con los ratones que obtuvieron los bichos sanos. La revista Nature ofrece detalles adicionales en http://go.nature.com/2FFfKmd. 5. Intestino permeable ocurre cuando los intestinos se vuelven excesivamente permeables, lo que puede ocurrir como una función de un micro bioma no saludable. La micro biota empobrecida en los intestinos ha demostrado que interrumpe la barrera intestinal, que es importante para regular la inflamación. Evidencia emergente (tal como se presenta en http://bit.ly/2mHf7kb)sugiere que un micro bioma intestinal poco saludable y desequilibrado se asocia con el autismo y la esquizofrenia y los científicos están explorando las posibles vías causales en tales condiciones de salud mental. Estos son los primeros días en términos de la comprensión de la relación intestino-cerebro y la salud mental, pero Hipócrates estaba en algo hace 2500 años. Desde siempre, los padres les han dicho a los niños que consuman una dieta balanceada. Ahora parece que tenemos otra razón para hacerlo. Los carbohidratos complejos con alto contenido de fibra y los fermentados naturalmente como el chucrut, los pepinillos, el miso y el yogurt contienen probióticos que son buenos para el intestino. Y bueno para nuestro intestino puede ser bueno para nuestra salud mental, también. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD es profesora de psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.
Gut Feelings
Corazonadas
By Kathleen M. Pike
Over 2500 years ago, Hippocrates, the Greek physician who has been referred to as the “Father of Medicine,” declared, “All diseases begin in the gut.” All? Doubtful. Some? For sure. Mental illness? Maybe.
Modern science suggests that the gut and the brain are more intimately connected than we ever imagined. And rapidly advancing research on the gut microbiome suggests that the little creatures in our intestines may directly affect our mental health.
Here are some highlights.
1. Gut microbiome is the body’s rain forest. At least 160 species of bacteria live in our guts – making our intestines home to the most diverse flora in a single area of our bodies. Our microbiome starts colonizing bacteria at birth (maybe even before). It is acquired from our mothers, our environment and our diet. Each person has a unique mix of microbes in the intestines. These bugs become like our native species in our intestinal ecosystem, protecting us and making it difficult for other bacterial species to move in. By age three, our gut biome has nearly the profile it will have when we are adults. But it isn’t static. The microbiome can become enhanced or depleted based on things like age, diet, environment and medications.
2. The brain-gut axis. So what do these intestinal bugs have to do with mental disorders? It turns out that the brain and the gut talk to each other in important ways. Researchers are still trying to figure out exactly how this happens, but one idea is that gut bacteria control the metabolism of neurotransmitters like serotonin. Read more from Science Direct at http://bit.ly/2mC8PS3.
3. Stress and gut bugs. Part of the link between the intestinal microbiome and mental disorders may have to do with the development of the body’s stress signaling pathways. Proper gut colonization must occur for normal development of the hypothalamic pituitary adrenal (HPA) axis. While much more research is needed, the concept of the brain-gut axis suggests that modifying gut microbes could be a new strategy to treat stress-related diseases, including anxiety and trauma-related disorders. There is more information from the National Center for Biotechnology Information at http://bit.ly/2rbVOUH.
4. Can intestinal bacteria cause depression? The genetic and environmental factors that lead to depression are, of course, complex. But gut microbiota might have a role to play. Some of the early evidence for a causal role of the microbiome in depression comes from animal models: When gut material from humans with and without major depression was transplanted into mice engineered to have no gut bugs of their own, the mice who got the depressive gut material displayed depressive-like behaviors compared to the mice who got the healthy gut bugs. The Nature periodical offers additional details at http://go.nature.com/2FFfKmd.
5. Leaky gut occurs when the intestines become excessively permeable, which can happen as a function of an unhealthy microbiome. Impoverished microbiota in the intestines has been shown to disrupt the intestinal barrier, which is important for regulating inflammation. Emerging evidence (as presented at http://bit.ly/2mHf7kb) suggests that an unhealthy and imbalanced gut microbiome is associated with autism and schizophrenia and scientists are exploring the possible causal pathways in such mental health conditions.
These are early days in terms of understanding the gut-brain relationship and mental health, but Hippocrates was on to something 2500 years ago. Since forever, parents have told kids to eat a balanced diet. It now looks like we have another reason to do so. High fiber, complex carbohydrates, and naturally fermented foods like sauerkraut, pickles, miso, and yogurt contain probiotics that are good for our gut. And good for our gut may be good for our mental health, too.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Hace más de 2500 años, Hipócrates, el médico griego a quien se refieren como el “Padre de la Medicina”, declaró: “Todas las enfermedades comienzan en el intestino”. ¿Todas? Es dudoso. ¿Algunas? Sin lugar a duda. ¿Las enfermedades mentales? Tal vez.
La ciencia moderna sugiere que el intestino y el cerebro están más íntimamente conectados de lo que imaginamos. Y la investigación que avanza rápidamente sobre el medio intestinal sugiere que las pequeñas criaturas en nuestros intestinos pueden afectar directamente nuestra salud mental.
Aquí hay algunos aspectos destacados.
1. El micro bioma intestinal es la selva tropical del cuerpo. Al menos 160 especies de bacterias viven en nuestros intestinos, haciendo que alberguen la flora más diversa en una sola área de nuestro cuerpo. Nuestro micro bioma comienza a colonizar las bacterias al nacer (tal vez incluso antes). Se adquiere de nuestras madres, nuestro medio ambiente y nuestra dieta. Cada persona tiene una mezcla única de microbios en los intestinos. Estos insectos se vuelven como nuestras especies nativas en nuestro ecosistema intestinal, protegiéndonos y dificultando la entrada de otras especies bacterianas. Hacia los tres años, nuestro bioma intestinal tiene casi el perfil que tendrá cuando seamos adultos. Pero no es estático. El micro bioma se puede mejorar o reducir en función de la edad, la dieta, el medio ambiente y los medicamentos.
2. El eje del cerebro-intestino. Entonces, ¿qué tienen que ver estos insectos intestinales con los trastornos mentales? Resulta que el cerebro y el intestino se hablan entre sí de maneras importantes. Los investigadores todavía están tratando de descubrir exactamente cómo sucede esto, pero una idea es que las bacterias intestinales controlan el metabolismo de los neurotransmisores como la serotonina. Lea más de Science Direct en http://bit.ly/2mC8PS3.
3. Estrés y bichos intestinales. Parte del vínculo entre el micro bioma intestinal y los trastornos mentales puede tener que ver con el desarrollo de las vías de señalización del estrés del cuerpo. La colonización correcta del intestino debe ocurrir para el desarrollo normal del eje hipotalámico hipofisario (HPA, por sus siglas en inglés). Si bien se necesita mucha más investigación, el concepto del eje cerebro-intestino sugiere que la modificación de los microbios intestinales podría ser una nueva estrategia para tratar enfermedades relacionadas con el estrés, incluyendo ansiedad y trastornos relacionados con traumas. Hay más información en el Centro Nacional de Información de Biotecnología en http://bit.ly/2rbVOUH.
4. ¿Las bacterias intestinales pueden causar depresión? Los factores genéticos y ambientales que conducen a la depresión son, por supuesto, complejos. Pero la micro biota intestinal podría tener un papel que jugar. Algunas de las primeras pruebas de un papel causal del micro bioma en la depresión provienen de modelos animales: Cuando el material intestinal de humanos con y sin depresión importante se trasplantó a ratones diseñados para no tener sus propias bacterias intestinales, los ratones que recibieron el material del intestino depresivo mostraron comportamientos similares a los depresivos en comparación con los ratones que obtuvieron los bichos sanos. La revista Nature ofrece detalles adicionales en http://go.nature.com/2FFfKmd.
5. Intestino permeable ocurre cuando los intestinos se vuelven excesivamente permeables, lo que puede ocurrir como una función de un micro bioma no saludable. La micro biota empobrecida en los intestinos ha demostrado que interrumpe la barrera intestinal, que es importante para regular la inflamación. Evidencia emergente (tal como se presenta en http://bit.ly/2mHf7kb)sugiere que un micro bioma intestinal poco saludable y desequilibrado se asocia con el autismo y la esquizofrenia y los científicos están explorando las posibles vías causales en tales condiciones de salud mental.
Estos son los primeros días en términos de la comprensión de la relación intestino-cerebro y la salud mental, pero Hipócrates estaba en algo hace 2500 años. Desde siempre, los padres les han dicho a los niños que consuman una dieta balanceada. Ahora parece que tenemos otra razón para hacerlo. Los carbohidratos complejos con alto contenido de fibra y los fermentados naturalmente como el chucrut, los pepinillos, el miso y el yogurt contienen probióticos que son buenos para el intestino. Y bueno para nuestro intestino puede ser bueno para nuestra salud mental, también.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD es profesora de psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.