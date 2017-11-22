- English
- Español
Guide to federal student aid released
The Center for New York City Affairs has published its annual guide designed to help high school students applying to college access financial aid.
The guide is intended to help families fill out the U.S. Department of Education’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and is aimed at first-generation, immigrant and low-income students, and those filling out the form for the first time.
Titled FAFSA: The How-To Guide for High School Students (And the Adults Who Help Them), the publication explains how the form works and details often-confusing issues around citizenship and how the FAFSA defines parents and households. It also includes a section on how to compare college financial aid offers.
This year’s guide has been updated with new information for undocumented students and families, homeless students and students planning to use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.
The document was written in partnership with New York City guidance counselors and financial aid professionals.
To view the guide in English, go to http://bit.ly/2zG0fK9.
To view the guide in Spanish, go to http://bit.ly/2zL9YwI.
For more information, visit http://www.understandingfafsa.org.
Guía de ayuda estudiantil federal
El Centro para Asuntos de la ciudad de Nueva York ha publicado su guía anual diseñada para ayudar a los estudiantes de bachillerato que solicitan ayuda financiera para acceder a la universidad.
La guía busca ayudar a las familias a completar la Solicitud Gratuita de Ayuda Federal para Estudiantes (FAFSA, por sus siglas en inglés) del Departamento de Educación de Estados Unidos, y está dirigida a estudiantes de primera generación, inmigrantes y de bajos ingresos, y a quienes completan el formulario por primera vez.
Titulada FAFSA: la guía práctica para los estudiantes de bachillerato (y los adultos que los ayudan), la publicación explica cómo funciona el formulario y detalla cuestiones a menudo confusas en torno a la ciudadanía y cómo la FAFSA define a los padres y a los hogares. También incluye una sección sobre cómo comparar ofertas de ayuda financiera universitaria.
La guía de este año se ha actualizado con nueva información para estudiantes y familias indocumentados, estudiantes sin hogar y estudiantes que planean usar la Herramienta de recuperación de datos del IRS.
El documento fue escrito en asociación con consejeros de Ciudad de Nueva York y profesionales de ayuda financiera.
Para ver la guía en inglés, vaya a http://bit.ly/2zG0fK9.
Para ver la guía en español, vaya a http://bit.ly/2zL9YwI.
Para más información visite http://www.understandingfafsa.org.