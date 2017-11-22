Guide to federal student aid released

The Center for New York City Affairs has published its annual guide designed to help high school students applying to college access financial aid.

The guide is intended to help families fill out the U.S. Department of Education’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and is aimed at first-generation, immigrant and low-income students, and those filling out the form for the first time.

Titled FAFSA: The How-To Guide for High School Students (And the Adults Who Help Them), the publication explains how the form works and details often-confusing issues around citizenship and how the FAFSA defines parents and households. It also includes a section on how to compare college financial aid offers.

This year’s guide has been updated with new information for undocumented students and families, homeless students and students planning to use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.

The document was written in partnership with New York City guidance counselors and financial aid professionals.

To view the guide in English, go to http://bit.ly/2zG0fK9.

To view the guide in Spanish, go to http://bit.ly/2zL9YwI.

For more information, visit http://www.understandingfafsa.org.