Story by Natasha Soto and Debralee Santos
Photos by Emmanuel Abreu | E. Abreu Visuals
She may be a bestselling author and poet whose publications have served as critical and cultural touchstones; a respected professor and mentor who has encouraged countless writers and artists; and the recipient of the National Medal of the Arts, but Julia Álvarez says she sees herself in far simpler terms.
“Being an author means remaining a child,” she said during a reading with hundreds at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum this past Sat., Mar. 4th. “People feel like if you’re an author, it’s because you know things. Actually, [it means] you’re curious and want to find things out.”
“I think that’s a great attitude towards life,” she added. “I can be learning things all the time. When we read, we are like little children, we open up and we [exercise] our imagination.”
The intergenerational fans of the Dominican-American writer listened raptly as she read from and spoke about her new book, Where Do They Go?
The book, intended for children of all ages, invites readers to contemplate what happens to the people they love after they die. It is illustrated by Vermont woodcut artist Sabra Field, and was translated into Spanish by award-winning poet and translator Rhina Espaillat (who is also the author’s distant cousin).
Álvarez, who teaches at Middlebury College in Vermont, explained that she was inspired to write the book after the death of her beloved older sister Maury, who committed suicide.
It was a devastating loss.
“I felt as if I’d been sliced open, and my guts poured out of me,” wrote Álvarez about the experience in a statement posted on her website. “Life, or the desire for it, was leaving me. Part of us dies with the death of people we love. All we can do is wait and see what is left when our grief is done with us—if it ever totally is.”
On Saturday, she said she had come to find solace in everyday moments that brought back Maury’s memory.
“One of the things that I wanted to suggest through this book is that it’s ok to have questions,” she explained. “And that one of the ways we can make ourselves feel better when we lose someone is to find them in what’s still there in our lives. In surprising new places.”
Word Up Community Bookshop, Seven Stories Press, and the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum sponsored the event.
“Seven Stories Press published Julia’s book,” noted Veronica Liu, who serves as editor of the publishing house and also is a founder of the Word Up Community Bookshop. “The community really wanted her to come to Washington Heights, so we thought the children’s museum would be a perfect venue. We strive to give communities access to great books.”
After the reading, attendees lined up to meet and speak with the author.
The winding line of readers snaked its way through the main corridor, which was outfitted with small stations of puzzles and toys for the youngest in the group.
Many in attendance clutched well-worn copies of many of Álvarez’s older books, including her first novel, How the García Girls Lost Their Accents, which was published in 1991. Others held up her second novel, In the Time of the Butterflies, which chronicled the lives of the Mirabal Sisters, who fought against the Trujillo dictatorship in the Dominican Republic, followed in 1994.
“I read her books dedicated to adults, but my daughter reads her children’s and young adult books,” said Cuban-born artist Nelson Álvarez (no relation) while he waited in line with his young preteen. “We got the Spanish version of Where Do They Go? for my daughter. My wife and I want to keep her plugged into Spanish. She is second-generation, part of a new generation.”
As he spoke, she smiled in acknowledgment while skimming through a Spanish-language entry in the “Tía Lola” series.
Rina Pichardo and Zacarías Rivera, two high school teachers, said they had wanted to hear from Álvarez, whose work they’ve incorporated in their classrooms.
“My students read How the García Girls Lost Their Accents and In the Time of the Butterflies,” said Rivera. “I typically teach Latino authors in my classes, so that the students can see themselves reflected on the page.”
And while it did not serve as a major plotline in the day’s events, some topical references were made.
“When immigrants come to this country, they bring more soul into it, they bring their stories, their cultures, their energy, their art. Look at this,” argued the author as she gestured directly at her audience. “All of that gets into the big treasure of the United States of Immigrant America. We have to leave many things behind, but what you carry in your imagination, you don’t have to leave behind. It’s very important for the new generation to be reminded of those treasures.”
The new books Where Do They Go? and ¿Donde Va a Parar? by Julia Álvarez are available at Word Up Community Bookshop (347.688.4456) and the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum (212.335.0004). For more information, please visit www.sevenstories.com.
On her website, Julia Álvarez shares her thoughts on how her new book Where Do They Go? came to her. Here is an excerpt.
It was late autumn. I was jogging down our deserted country road. I found myself shouting the question in a whole range of emotions from fury to self-indulgence. The chill was in the air, the sky was grey with November clouds, the wind was edged with the chill of the coming winter.
When somebody dies, where do they go? When somebody dies, where do they go? When somebody dies, where do they go?
Who can I ask? Does anyone know?
I couldn’t yet muster the ambition, the animo, the whatever-it-takes to write a whole poem. Instead, every time I had a new version of the question, I’d jot it down. There were little pieces of paper strewn throughout the house, scribbles in the margins of grocery lists, indecipherable scrawls on the scrap paper on the bedside table when I woke up in the middle of another sleepless night.
Even now, I keep finding little scraps that I didn’t include in the final version of the poem.
Time passed. I finally did sit down and write down the poem/children’s book, Where Do They Go?
I wrote [artist] Sabra Field. I told her how her Demeter Suite had accompanied me in my grief. I had no idea if she would entertain such a project or feel it was below her standards to work on a book for children—though I called it a book about death for children of all ages.
She instantly responded that she would love to collaborate with me, but she would have to see the text first.
Now that the book is published, I look at Sabra’s intriguing cover art, and I feel the ascription should read “as told to Julia Álvarez ” by the wind, the rain, the flamingoes, the stars, the bits and pieces of all those I’ve loved and lost, and who come alive for me as I turn the pages of this book I wrote down to accompany those who grieve.
Historia por Natasha Soto y Debralee Santos
Fotos por Emmanuel Abreu | E. Abreu Visuals
Ella puede ser una autora y una poetisa de las mejor vendidas, cuyas publicaciones han servido como punto de referencia crítico y cultural; una respetada profesora y mentora que ha animado a incontables escritores y artistas y la receptora de la Medalla Nacional de las Artes, pero Julia Álvarez dice que se ve en términos mucho más simples.
“Ser una autora significa ser una niña”, dijo durante una lectura con cientos en el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill el pasado sábado 4 de marzo. “La gente siente que si eres una autora, es porque sabes cosas. En realidad, [significa] que eres curiosa y quieres encontrar cosas”.
“Creo que es una gran actitud hacia la vida”, agregó. “Puedo estar aprendiendo cosas todo el tiempo. Cuando leemos, somos como niños pequeños, nos abrimos y [ejercemos] nuestra imaginación”.
Los fans intergeneracionales de la escritora dominico-americana escucharon con entusiasmo mientras leía y hablaba de su nuevo libro, Where Do They Go?
El libro, dirigido a niños de todas las edades, invita a los lectores a contemplar lo que le sucede a la gente que aman después de morir. Es ilustrado por Sabra Field, una artista en madera de Vermont, y fue traducido al español por la galardonada poetisa y traductora Rhina Espaillat (quien también es prima lejana de la autora).
Álvarez, quien enseña en Middlebury College en Vermont, explicó que se inspiró para escribir el libro después de la muerte de su amada hermana mayor Maury, quien se suicidó.
Fue una pérdida devastadora.
“Me sentí como si me hubieran cortado en rodajas y mis entrañas se hubieran salido”, escribió Álvarez sobre la experiencia en un comunicado publicado en su sitio web. “La vida, o el deseo de ella, me estaba dejando. Parte de nosotros muere con la muerte de la gente que amamos. Todo lo que podemos hacer es esperar y ver lo que queda cuando nuestro dolor ha terminado con nosotros, si alguna vez sucede”.
El sábado, dijo que había podido encontrar consuelo en los momentos cotidianos que le traían de vuelta recuerdos de Maury.
“Una de las cosas que quería sugerir a través de este libro es que está bien tener preguntas”, explicó. “Y que una de las maneras en que podemos sentirnos mejor cuando perdemos a alguien es encontrarlo en lo que todavía está allí en nuestras vidas. En nuevos lugares sorprendentes”.
La Librería Comunitaria Word Up, Seven Stories Press y el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill, patrocinaron el evento.
“Seven Stories Press publicó el libro de Julia”, señaló Verónica Liu, editora de la casa editorial y también fundadora de la librería comunitaria Word Up. “La comunidad realmente quería que ella viniera a Washington Heights, así que pensamos que el Museo Infantil sería un lugar perfecto. Nos esforzamos por dar a las comunidades acceso a grandes libros”.
Después de la lectura, los asistentes se formaron para reunirse y hablar con la autora.
La sinuosa línea de lectores serpenteaba por el pasillo principal, equipado con pequeñas estaciones de rompecabezas y juguetes para los más jóvenes del grupo.
Muchos asistentes se aferraron a copias bien gastadas de muchos de los libros más antiguos de Álvarez, incluyendo su primera novela, How the García Girls Lost Their Accents, que fue publicada en 1991. Otros sostenían su segunda novela, In the Time of the Butterflies, que contó de forma crónica la vida de las hermanas Mirabal, quienes lucharon contra la dictadura de Trujillo en la República Dominicana, en 1994.
“Leí sus libros dedicados a los adultos, pero mi hija lee sus libros para niños y adultos jóvenes”, dijo el artista cubano Nelson Álvarez (sin relación) mientras esperaba en línea con su joven preadolescente. “Tenemos la versión en español de Where Do They Go? para mi hija. Mi esposa y yo queremos mantenerla conectada al español. Ella es de segunda generación, parte de una nueva generación”.
Mientras hablaba, ella sonrió reconociendo mientras revisaba una entrada en español en la serie “Tía Lola”.
Rina Pichardo y Zacarías Rivera, dos profesores de secundaria, dijeron que querían escuchar a Álvarez, cuya obra han incorporado en sus aulas.
Mis estudiantes leen How the García Girls Lost Their Accents y In the Time of the Butterflies”, dijo Rivera. “Yo suelo enseñar a los autores latinos en mis clases, para que los estudiantes puedan verse reflejados en sus páginas”.
Y si bien no sirvió como una trama importante en los acontecimientos del día, se hicieron referencias a algunos asuntos actuales.
“Cuando los inmigrantes vienen a este país le dan más alma, traen sus historias, sus culturas, su energía, su arte. Miren esto”, argumentó la autora mientras señalaba directamente a su audiencia. “Todo eso se introduce en el gran tesoro de los Estados Unidos de América Inmigrante. Tenemos que dejar muchas cosas atrás, pero lo que llevamos en nuestra imaginación, no tenemos que dejarlo atrás. Es muy importante para la nueva generación que se le recuerde de esos tesoros”.
Los nuevos libros Where Do They Go? y ¿Dónde Va a Parar? de Julia Álvarez están disponibles en la Librería Comunitaria Word Up (347.688.4456) y el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill (212.335.0004). Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.sevenstories.com.
En su sitio web, Julia Álvarez comparte sus pensamientos sobre cómo su nuevo libro Where Do They Go? le llegó. Aquí un extracto.
Era finales del otoño. Estaba corriendo por nuestra desierta carretera rural. Me encontré gritando la pregunta en toda una gama de emociones, desde la furia a la auto-indulgencia. El frío estaba en el aire, el cielo estaba gris con las nubes de noviembre, el viento estaba bordeado por el frío del invierno que venía.
Cuando alguien muere, ¿a dónde va? Cuando alguien muere, ¿a dónde va? Cuando alguien muere, ¿a dónde va?
¿A quién le puedo preguntar? ¿Alguien sabe?
Todavía no podía reunir la ambición, el ánimo, lo que fuera para escribir un poema entero. En cambio, cada vez que tenía una nueva versión de la pregunta, la anotaba. Había pequeños trozos de papel esparcidos por toda la casa, garabatos en los márgenes de las listas de comestibles, garabatos indescifrables en el papel de desecho en la mesita de noche cuando me despertaba en medio de otra noche sin dormir.
Incluso ahora, sigo encontrando pequeños restos que no incluí en la versión final del poema.
El tiempo pasó. Finalmente me senté y escribí el poema/libro de niños, Where Do They Go?
Le escribe a Sabra Field. Le dije cómo su Demeter Suite me había acompañado en mi duelo. No tenía ni idea de si podría contemplar un proyecto así o sentir que estaba por debajo de sus estándares para trabajar en un libro para niños, aunque lo llamé un libro sobre la muerte para niños de todas las edades.
Ella respondió al instante que le encantaría colaborar conmigo, pero tendría que ver el texto primero.
Ahora que se publica el libro, miro el intrigante arte de la portada de Sabra y siento que la atribución debería leerse “como se lo contó a Julia Álvarez” por el viento, la lluvia, los flamencos, las estrellas, los fragmentos de todos aquellos que he amado y perdido, y que cobran vida para mí mientras doy vuelta a las páginas de este libro que escribí para acompañar a los dolientes.