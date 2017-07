Grant spurs revitalization projects

The BID is bringing it.

The Washington Heights Business Improvement District (BID) has announced a series of revitalization projects rolling out in Inwood.

The projects are made possible by a Neighborhood 360° grant from the city’s Department of Small Business Services (SBS). These grants, awarded annually, are designed to help boost commercial corridors in various communities.

Earlier this year, the Washington Heights BID received $1.23 million from SBS. At a June 26 press conference, the BID revealed that the grant is being used to enhance public spaces, increase resources for local businesses, and provide beautification services.

“Neighborhood 360 is an example of an initiative that will be key in developing and revitalizing Inwood’s most trafficked areas,” said Angelina Ramírez, Executive Director of the Washington Heights BID. “Through this targeted investment by [SBS], merchants, community-based organizations, and the residents of Inwood will be able to experience improvement and revitalization in their own neighborhood.”

Using the SBS grant, the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance’s (NoMAA) was able to double the number of events held during its annual Uptown Arts Stroll. Also, Inwood Art Works and NoMAA have partnered to launch an outdoor summer film series, Film Works Alfresco, which will be held every Monday through August 21st at Gaelic Field in Inwood Hill Park.

Jose Porretti, Project Manager with the Washington Heights BID, said the grant features a neighborhood beautification component that will provide funding for improved cleanliness of Inwood’s commercial corridors.

“It’ll provide for extra sanitation, graffiti removal, street sweeping, snow removal,” Porretti said.

He noted that the Inwood commercial corridors targeted by the grant include Dyckman Street, Broadway, 207th Street, and 10th Avenue.

The grant is also helping local volunteer groups spruce up Inwood Hill Park, said Porretti.

He explained that the SBS grant will also fund a marketing campaign, titled “Up in Inwood,” that will include a website and social media efforts to help connect uptown residents with Inwood small businesses and neighborhood offerings.

“The website will feature a calendar of events, a business directory, and information so merchants know what’s going on,” said Porretti. “We’ll use social media to reach people.”

Though there is no launch date for the website, “it’s expected to be available by the end of the summer,” Porretti said.

The grant will also provide support to small business owners by providing free business courses, legal clinics and creating a merchant organization for Inwood businesses.

“We’re trying to create a leadership team of local merchants to give them a louder voice in the community,” remarked Porretti.

“Strong neighborhoods are the backbone of our city, and the $1.23 million in investments to Inwood will go a long way towards revitalizing key commercial corridors,” said SBS Commissioner Gregg Bishop. “By working with the Washington Heights BID, we are responding to local needs to support small business growth and build more vibrant neighborhoods for all New Yorkers.”

For more information, please visit www.whbid181.org or call 212.928.3400.