Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Shuttered for six weeks after a fire damaged the store, Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza is back in business. The popular Inwood eatery reopened on January 24, after a thorough vetting by the Health Department. For now, the store is selling and delivering only pizza and a few other items, such as calzones, strombolis and pizza rolls, the menu items that can be made in Grandpa’s refurbished brick oven. Further repairs are still happening in the kitchen area, which sustained heavy damage in the fire. Owner Angel Salazar said he hoped to have the full kitchen up and running soon, to resume Grandpa’s full menu, which includes pastas, salads, chicken marsala and lasagna. For Salazar, who purchased the store last October after working there continuously in different capacities since 2004, seeing his business recover from the fire is considered a blessing. “I’m so happy,” he said. “It feels great to be back.” Salazar is originally from Mexico, and came to the U.S. 29 years ago, at age 16. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support provided by local residents after the fire. “We are so grateful for how the community helped us out,” he said. An online fundraising campaign raised over $3,400 in donations to help the store rebuild. Salazar said he gave the money to Grandpa’s employees. “I feel responsible for them, because they need to work and support their families,” he remarked. Fidel Gallindo, who has worked at the store for three years, said he was concerned about Grandpa’s future, and whether he needed to find other work. “I was very worried,” he stated. “I didn’t know what we were going to do. I’m very happy we’re back to serve our customers.” Around 4 a.m. on December 9, a fire broke out in the store, which was closed at the time. The blaze eventually went to two alarms, said the Fire Department, which determined that fire originated in the pizza oven, and is considered to be accidental. “Thank goodness nobody was hurt,” Salazar said. “That’s the most important thing.” To coincide with its reopening, Grandpa’s has introduced a revamped Facebook page and a new website, designed by Steven Hazlett, an Inwood resident who created the GoFundMe campaign to aid the pizzeria. Customers are now able to place orders through the website for the first time. Salazar said the store was offering a 20 percent discount off all online orders until January 31, and planned on lowering prices on certain menu items once the full menu returned. “It’s a thank you to our customers,” he said. Inwood resident Derinda Smith visited Grandpa’s on the day it reopened, and said she was eagerly awaiting the pizzeria’s return. “I haven’t had pizza since the fire,” she stated. “I won’t eat pizza anywhere else. This place has the best.” “It’s kind of a neighborhood institution at this point,” remarked another customer named Arden, a Grandpa’s patron for the past 13 years. “I think people were really missing it.” She said the story of Salazar, who worked his way up from counter helper to store manager to owner, represented a true immigrant success tale. “It’s like the American dream,” she stated. “It makes this neighborhood proud.” For his part, Salazar expressed gratitude to an even higher power. “I am grateful to God for blessing me with this restaurant in this neighborhood,” he said. “I prayed after the fire that my restaurant could be saved, and it happened.” Grandpa’s Pizza is located at 4973 Broadway, New York, NY. Its phone number is 212.304.1185. For more information, please visit www.grandpaspizzanyc.com. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Cerrada durante seis semanas después de que un incendio dañó la tienda, Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza ha vuelto a funcionar. El popular restaurante de Inwood volvió a abrir sus puertas el 24 de enero, después de una exhaustiva investigación realizada por el Departamento de Salud. Por ahora, la tienda está vendiendo y entregando solamente pizza y algunos otros productos, como calzones, strombolis y rollos de pizza, los elementos del menú que se pueden hacer en el renovado horno de ladrillo de Grandpa’s. Aún se están realizando reparaciones adicionales en el área de la cocina, que sufrió daños graves en el incendio. El propietario, Ángel Salazar, dijo que espera tener la cocina completa en funcionamiento pronto para reanudar el menú completo de Grandpa’s, que incluye pastas, ensaladas, pollo Marsala y lasaña. Para Salazar, quien compró la tienda en octubre pasado después de trabajar ahí continuamente en diferentes capacidades desde 2004, ver su negocio recuperarse del incendio se considera una bendición. “Estoy tan feliz”, dijo el miércoles. “Se siente genial estar de vuelta”. Salazar, oriundo de México, emigró hace 29 años, a la edad de 16. El expresó su gratitud por la efusión de apoyo brindado por los residentes locales después del incendio. “Estamos muy agradecidos por la forma en que la comunidad nos ayudó”, dijo. Una campaña de recaudación de fondos en línea obtuvo más de $3,400 dólares en donaciones para ayudar a reconstruir la tienda. Salazar dijo que dio el dinero a los empleados de Grandpa’s. “Me siento responsable de ellos, porque tienen que trabajar y mantener a sus familias”, comentó. Fidel Galindo, quien ha trabajado en la tienda durante tres años, dijo que estuvo preocupado por el futuro de Grandpa’s y por si necesitaba encontrar otro trabajo. “Estaba muy preocupado”, afirmó. “No sabía qué íbamos a hacer. Estoy muy feliz de haber vuelto a servir a nuestros clientes”. Alrededor de las 4 a.m. del 9 de diciembre, se inició un incendio en la tienda, la cual fue cerrada en ese momento. El incendio eventualmente se convirtió en dos alarmas, dijo el Departamento de Bomberos, que determinó que el fuego se originó en el horno de pizza y se consideró accidental. “Gracias a Dios, nadie resultó herido”, dijo Salazar. “Eso es lo más importante”. Para coincidir con su reapertura, Grandpa’s ha presentado una página de Facebook renovada y un nuevo sitio web, diseñado por Steven Hazlett, un residente de Inwood que creó la campaña GoFundMe para ayudar a la pizzería. Los clientes ahora pueden realizar pedidos a través del sitio web por primera vez. Salazar dijo que la tienda está ofreciendo un descuento del 20 por ciento en todos los pedidos en línea hasta el 31 de enero, y planea reducir los precios en ciertos productos del menú una vez que el menú completo regresara. “Es un agradecimiento a nuestros clientes”, dijo. Derinda Smith, residente de Inwood, visitó Grandpa’s el día de su reapertura, y dijo que esperó con impaciencia el regreso de la pizzería. “No he comido pizza desde el incendio”, afirmó. “No voy a comer pizza en ningún otro lado. Este lugar tiene la mejor”. “Es una especie de institución del vecindario a estas alturas”, comentó Arden, clienta de Grandpa’s durante los últimos 13 años. “Creo que la gente realmente lo extrañaba”. Ella dijo que la historia de Salazar, quien ascendió de ayudante de mostrador a gerente de tienda a dueño, representa una verdadera historia de éxito de inmigrantes. “Es como el sueño americano”, afirmó. “Hace que este vecindario se sienta orgulloso”. Por su parte, Salazar expresó su gratitud a un poder aún mayor. “Estoy agradecido con Dios por bendecirme con este restaurante en este vecindario”, dijo. “Recé después del incendio para que mi restaurante pudiera ser salvado, y sucedió”. Grandpa’s Pizza se encuentra en el No. 4973 de Broadway, New York, NY. Su número telefónico es 212.304.1185. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.grandpaspizzanyc.com.
Grandpa’s Pizza Reopens
Reabre Grandpa’s Pizza
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Shuttered for six weeks after a fire damaged the store, Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza is back in business.
The popular Inwood eatery reopened on January 24, after a thorough vetting by the Health Department.
For now, the store is selling and delivering only pizza and a few other items, such as calzones, strombolis and pizza rolls, the menu items that can be made in Grandpa’s refurbished brick oven.
Further repairs are still happening in the kitchen area, which sustained heavy damage in the fire.
Owner Angel Salazar said he hoped to have the full kitchen up and running soon, to resume Grandpa’s full menu, which includes pastas, salads, chicken marsala and lasagna.
For Salazar, who purchased the store last October after working there continuously in different capacities since 2004, seeing his business recover from the fire is considered a blessing.
“I’m so happy,” he said. “It feels great to be back.”
Salazar is originally from Mexico, and came to the U.S. 29 years ago, at age 16.
He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support provided by local residents after the fire.
“We are so grateful for how the community helped us out,” he said.
An online fundraising campaign raised over $3,400 in donations to help the store rebuild. Salazar said he gave the money to Grandpa’s employees.
“I feel responsible for them, because they need to work and support their families,” he remarked.
Fidel Gallindo, who has worked at the store for three years, said he was concerned about Grandpa’s future, and whether he needed to find other work.
“I was very worried,” he stated. “I didn’t know what we were going to do. I’m very happy we’re back to serve our customers.”
Around 4 a.m. on December 9, a fire broke out in the store, which was closed at the time.
The blaze eventually went to two alarms, said the Fire Department, which determined that fire originated in the pizza oven, and is considered to be accidental.
“Thank goodness nobody was hurt,” Salazar said. “That’s the most important thing.”
To coincide with its reopening, Grandpa’s has introduced a revamped Facebook page and a new website, designed by Steven Hazlett, an Inwood resident who created the GoFundMe campaign to aid the pizzeria.
Customers are now able to place orders through the website for the first time.
Salazar said the store was offering a 20 percent discount off all online orders until January 31, and planned on lowering prices on certain menu items once the full menu returned.
“It’s a thank you to our customers,” he said.
Inwood resident Derinda Smith visited Grandpa’s on the day it reopened, and said she was eagerly awaiting the pizzeria’s return.
“I haven’t had pizza since the fire,” she stated. “I won’t eat pizza anywhere else. This place has the best.”
“It’s kind of a neighborhood institution at this point,” remarked another customer named Arden, a Grandpa’s patron for the past 13 years. “I think people were really missing it.”
She said the story of Salazar, who worked his way up from counter helper to store manager to owner, represented a true immigrant success tale.
“It’s like the American dream,” she stated. “It makes this neighborhood proud.”
For his part, Salazar expressed gratitude to an even higher power.
“I am grateful to God for blessing me with this restaurant in this neighborhood,” he said. “I prayed after the fire that my restaurant could be saved, and it happened.”
Grandpa’s Pizza is located at 4973 Broadway, New York, NY. Its phone number is 212.304.1185.
For more information, please visit www.grandpaspizzanyc.com.
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Cerrada durante seis semanas después de que un incendio dañó la tienda, Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza ha vuelto a funcionar.
El popular restaurante de Inwood volvió a abrir sus puertas el 24 de enero, después de una exhaustiva investigación realizada por el Departamento de Salud.
Por ahora, la tienda está vendiendo y entregando solamente pizza y algunos otros productos, como calzones, strombolis y rollos de pizza, los elementos del menú que se pueden hacer en el renovado horno de ladrillo de Grandpa’s.
Aún se están realizando reparaciones adicionales en el área de la cocina, que sufrió daños graves en el incendio.
El propietario, Ángel Salazar, dijo que espera tener la cocina completa en funcionamiento pronto para reanudar el menú completo de Grandpa’s, que incluye pastas, ensaladas, pollo Marsala y lasaña.
Para Salazar, quien compró la tienda en octubre pasado después de trabajar ahí continuamente en diferentes capacidades desde 2004, ver su negocio recuperarse del incendio se considera una bendición.
“Estoy tan feliz”, dijo el miércoles. “Se siente genial estar de vuelta”.
Salazar, oriundo de México, emigró hace 29 años, a la edad de 16.
El expresó su gratitud por la efusión de apoyo brindado por los residentes locales después del incendio.
“Estamos muy agradecidos por la forma en que la comunidad nos ayudó”, dijo.
Una campaña de recaudación de fondos en línea obtuvo más de $3,400 dólares en donaciones para ayudar a reconstruir la tienda. Salazar dijo que dio el dinero a los empleados de Grandpa’s.
“Me siento responsable de ellos, porque tienen que trabajar y mantener a sus familias”, comentó.
Fidel Galindo, quien ha trabajado en la tienda durante tres años, dijo que estuvo preocupado por el futuro de Grandpa’s y por si necesitaba encontrar otro trabajo.
“Estaba muy preocupado”, afirmó. “No sabía qué íbamos a hacer. Estoy muy feliz de haber vuelto a servir a nuestros clientes”.
Alrededor de las 4 a.m. del 9 de diciembre, se inició un incendio en la tienda, la cual fue cerrada en ese momento.
El incendio eventualmente se convirtió en dos alarmas, dijo el Departamento de Bomberos, que determinó que el fuego se originó en el horno de pizza y se consideró accidental.
“Gracias a Dios, nadie resultó herido”, dijo Salazar. “Eso es lo más importante”.
Para coincidir con su reapertura, Grandpa’s ha presentado una página de Facebook renovada y un nuevo sitio web, diseñado por Steven Hazlett, un residente de Inwood que creó la campaña GoFundMe para ayudar a la pizzería.
Los clientes ahora pueden realizar pedidos a través del sitio web por primera vez.
Salazar dijo que la tienda está ofreciendo un descuento del 20 por ciento en todos los pedidos en línea hasta el 31 de enero, y planea reducir los precios en ciertos productos del menú una vez que el menú completo regresara.
“Es un agradecimiento a nuestros clientes”, dijo.
Derinda Smith, residente de Inwood, visitó Grandpa’s el día de su reapertura, y dijo que esperó con impaciencia el regreso de la pizzería.
“No he comido pizza desde el incendio”, afirmó. “No voy a comer pizza en ningún otro lado. Este lugar tiene la mejor”.
“Es una especie de institución del vecindario a estas alturas”, comentó Arden, clienta de Grandpa’s durante los últimos 13 años. “Creo que la gente realmente lo extrañaba”.
Ella dijo que la historia de Salazar, quien ascendió de ayudante de mostrador a gerente de tienda a dueño, representa una verdadera historia de éxito de inmigrantes.
“Es como el sueño americano”, afirmó. “Hace que este vecindario se sienta orgulloso”.
Por su parte, Salazar expresó su gratitud a un poder aún mayor.
“Estoy agradecido con Dios por bendecirme con este restaurante en este vecindario”, dijo. “Recé después del incendio para que mi restaurante pudiera ser salvado, y sucedió”.
Grandpa’s Pizza se encuentra en el No. 4973 de Broadway, New York, NY. Su número telefónico es 212.304.1185.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.grandpaspizzanyc.com.