Grandpa’s Pizza Reopens

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Shuttered for six weeks after a fire damaged the store, Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza is back in business.

The popular Inwood eatery reopened on January 24, after a thorough vetting by the Health Department.

For now, the store is selling and delivering only pizza and a few other items, such as calzones, strombolis and pizza rolls, the menu items that can be made in Grandpa’s refurbished brick oven.

Further repairs are still happening in the kitchen area, which sustained heavy damage in the fire.

Owner Angel Salazar said he hoped to have the full kitchen up and running soon, to resume Grandpa’s full menu, which includes pastas, salads, chicken marsala and lasagna.‎

For Salazar, who purchased the store last October after working there continuously in different capacities since 2004, seeing his business recover from the fire is considered a blessing.

“I’m so happy,” he said. “It feels great to be back.”

Salazar is originally from Mexico, and came to the U.S. 29 years ago, at age 16.

He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support provided by local residents after the fire.

“We are so grateful for how the community helped us out,” he said.

An online fundraising campaign raised over $3,400 in donations to help the store rebuild. Salazar said he gave the money to Grandpa’s employees.

“I feel responsible for them, because they need to work and support their families,” he remarked.

Fidel Gallindo, who has worked at the store for three years, said he was concerned about Grandpa’s future, and whether he needed to find other work.

“I was very worried,” he stated. “I didn’t know what we were going to do. I’m very happy we’re back to serve our customers.”

Around 4 a.m. on December 9, a fire broke out in the store, which was closed at the time.

The blaze eventually went to two alarms, said the Fire Department, which determined that fire originated in the pizza oven, and is considered to be accidental.

“Thank goodness nobody was hurt,” Salazar said. “That’s the most important thing.”

To coincide with its reopening, Grandpa’s has introduced a revamped Facebook page and a new website, designed by Steven Hazlett, an Inwood resident who created the GoFundMe campaign to aid the pizzeria.

Customers are now able to place orders through the website for the first time.

Salazar said the store was offering a 20 percent discount off all online orders until January 31, and planned on lowering prices on certain menu items once the full menu returned.

“It’s a thank you to our customers,” he said.

Inwood resident Derinda Smith visited Grandpa’s on the day it reopened, and said she was eagerly awaiting the pizzeria’s return.

“I haven’t had pizza since the fire,” she stated. “I won’t eat pizza anywhere else. This place has the best.”

“It’s kind of a neighborhood institution at this point,” remarked another customer named Arden, a Grandpa’s patron for the past 13 years. “I think people were really missing it.”

She said the story of Salazar, who worked his way up from counter helper to store manager to owner, represented a true immigrant success tale.

“It’s like the American dream,” she stated. “It makes this neighborhood proud.”

For his part, Salazar expressed gratitude to an even higher power.

“I am grateful to God for blessing me with this restaurant in this neighborhood,” he said. “I prayed after the fire that my restaurant could be saved, and it happened.”

Grandpa’s Pizza is located at 4973 Broadway, New York, NY. Its phone number is 212.304.1185.‎

For more information, please visit www.grandpaspizzanyc.com‎.