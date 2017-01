Grade A for Section 8

NYCHA applauded for voucher program performance

It’s the largest housing choice voucher program in the country, providing housing assistance to over 200,000 New Yorkers.

‎And now The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has received the highest designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for its performance in administering the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.

HUD gave NYCHA a score of 93 percent on the federal agency’s annual assessment of public housing agencies nationwide, earning NYCHA a “High Performer” rating, according to a press release.

The assessment tool, known as Section Eight Management Assessment Program (SEMAP), is used by HUD to measure the effectiveness of agencies in handing the voucher system.

NYCHA’s “High Performer” rating was for program management during 2015, and marks an improvement from the prior SEMAP assessment, indicating improved customer service for both Section 8 residents and landlords. NYCHA received a “Standard” rating the previous year.

“Running the largest Section 8 program in the nation’s tightest rental market is no easy task,” said Holly Leicht, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “The major improvements that won NYCHA a ‘High Performer’ designation this year are a testament to the vision, competence and hard work of Chair Shola Olatoye and Executive Vice President for Leased Housing Cathy Pennington and her team.”

Each year, HUD assigns each public housing agency a rating of “High Performer,” “Standard,” or “Troubled.

The latest rating is NYCHA’s first “High Performer” designation since 2004.

“This designation demonstrates how we are succeeding in fundamentally changing how we do business and becoming more efficient,” said NYCHA Chair and CEO Shola Olatoye. “NYCHA’s Section 8 program provides housing and opportunity for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who otherwise could not afford to call this city home. By effectively administering this program, we can better serve families who rely on this invaluable resource.”‎

The SEMAP tool measures performance in 14 key areas, including proper selection of applicants from waiting list, performing quality-control inspections, budget utilization, accuracy of income and rent calculations, and ensuring that all available housing vouchers are used.

In 2015, NYCHA completed more than 55,000 Housing Quality Standard inspections, recertified 79,000 households on the program and approved 35,217 increases in rent to owners, according to a press release.

NYCHA also incorporated greater use of technology for providing customer service to voucher-holders and landlords, through the introduction of an Online Self-Service Portal.

The portal allows tenants to access residency information, schedule inspections and complete recertification, and lets landlords submit lease renewals and inspection repair certifications, and review rent-related tenant information and service requests.

For more information, please visit http://on.nyc.gov/1Fikh8r.