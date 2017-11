“Good night for progressives”

De Blasio, James and Stringer win re-election

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

It’s a tale of two terms for Bill de Blasio.

After winning City Hall four years ago with a promise to reduce the gap between rich and poor in New York City, de Blasio cruised to re-election on Tuesday night.

De Blasio was announced the winner by local newscasts before 9:30 p.m., after early poll results showed him garnering over 61 percent of the vote with more than half of precincts reporting.

He becomes the first Democratic incumbent since Mayor Ed Koch to win re-election – and he said it was just the start of a new era.

“It’s a good night for progressives,” said de Blasio in his remarks. “For the first time in 32 years, a Democratic mayor was re-elected in New York City. Let’s promise each other, this is the beginning of a new era of progressive Democratic leadership in New York City for years and years to come.”

De Blasio’s main challenger, Republican Nicole Malliotakis, conceded before 10 p.m. after earning about 29 percent of votes.

Malliotakis, a State Assemblymember from Staten Island, thanked supporters for backing her against an incumbent mayor.

“I entered this race knowing that the odds were stacked against me,” said Malliotakis.

“We may not have won this race, but we have made our voices heard, and we will continue to fight for what we believe in,” she stated.

Reform Party challenger Sal Albanese earned 2.2 percent of votes, Green Party candidate Akeem Browder earned 1.4 percent of votes, independents Mike Tolkin and Bo Dietl earned 1 percent.

Throughout his campaign, de Blasio touted his achievements such as implementing Universal Pre-K for three-year-olds, free legal support for tenants and adding to the city’s affordable housing stock.

Though he was criticized for the spike in the city’s homeless population during his first campaign and dogged by corruption allegations, it was not enough to sway voters.

“We have a lot to be proud of, but we can’t stop now,” de Blasio said in the victory speech at the Brooklyn Museum. “Tonight, there are too many of our fellow New Yorkers who feel the deck is stacked against them.”

“You saw some important changes in the last four years, but you ain’t seen nothing yet,” he remarked.

In other citywide races, Public Advocate Letitia James was re-elected with over 73 percent of the vote. Republican challenger J.C. Polanco received 16.2 percent of votes.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer also won another term, defeating Republican challenger Michel Faulkner with more than 75 percent of the vote.