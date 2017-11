Geography and Identity

by Ruth Lilienstein-Gatton | Heightsites.com

Two free exhibitions currently on view at either end of Uptown examine different aspects of identity of a neighborhood in flux.

At Inwood Art Works Pop-Up Gallery (officially in operation through November 19th), owner and curator Aaron Simms challenged local artists to submit two-dimensional works of the same size on the theme “Bridging the Invisible Divide.” The fifty-one works selected constitute part of an ongoing dialogue; one can find attempts here to distinguish the east side from the west side of Broadway or to extinguish the notion of a divide altogether.

There are familiar locales in John Morton-Barclay’s photograph of a rainbow over a wet Isham Street corner, Kathleen Holloway’s gentle black-and-white photo of trees in mist in Inwood Hill Park, and Cristobal Vivar’s shot of a Dyckman street firework mid-explosion. Eldar Khamitov’s male subject descending a subway staircase is unidentifiable by race, beneath a wide-brimmed hat. In Chris García’s montage, figures taken from old photos compete for room within a distorted landscape of Inwood streets, as Uptown eras collide. Roxana Lehmann-Haupt’s cartoon of animal families dining amicably side by side is a sweet, hopeful vision of multiculturalism. Ashley Parkin’s red and blue faces on a plastic pouch, speaking nonsense past one another, widens the invisible divide to include national politics.

What these talented artists (among which is a 9-year-old) share is an awareness of the acute external pressures of life in Northern Manhattan.

The works are available for sale through silent auction (write in your bid below the work); at least half of proceeds will benefit Inwood Art Works.

Under the guidance of teaching artist Kerry Downey, artists of the Lantern Arts Collective produced the works in “Exhibit:Self” now on display at Word Up Community Bookshop. The artists whose self-portraits appear here are participants of Lantern Community Services, whose mission is to promote “the independence and well-being of New Yorkers impacted by or threatened with homelessness.”

The paintings and photographs are a range of meditations on the self that unmistakably reveal their creators’ personal struggles. In one elegant acrylic, the face is carefully erased. A woman’s smile in a photo is both cheerful

and defiant. These self-portraits, like the video segments in the short film Self & Selfie that accompanies the show, give insights into the ways human beings view themselves within real-life circumstances of displacement, making visual art a penetrating tool of communication for the less visible.

Both of these exhibitions highlight critical realities.

Inwood Art Works Gallery is only slated to exist for a few more days. Word Up also originated in an empty retail space temporarily appropriated as a culture center. With real estate volatile throughout Inwood and Washington Heights, and commercial properties expanding, these shows serve as a reminder of both the lack and the value of space for creative output.

Among populations segregated by age, ethnicity, language, or economic status, these galleries offer safe, compelling places for neighbors to speak visually to each other.