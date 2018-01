Galicia Gone?

Story by Gregg McQueen and Desiree Johnson

Photos by Gregg McQueen and Desiree Johnson

After a shutdown of Coogan’s Restaurant was averted, uptown residents are turning their attention to help out another longtime Washington Heights eatery in danger of closure.

Galicia Restaurant, located at 4083 Broadway, a few blocks north of Coogan’s, is in danger of closing down due to skyrocketing rent, its owner said.

The restaurant has served authentic Spanish cuisine and other Latin fare for the past 30 years.

Ramón Calo, who opened the restaurant after coming to the U.S. from Spain in the 80’s, said his landlord, Edel Family Management, wants to triple his rent.

“I cannot afford to pay what they’re asking, so I will have to close if something can’t be worked out,” said Calo.

After witnessing a groundswell of community support lead to a positive resolution for Coogan’s, which also faced a massive rent increase, local residents and loyal customers are banning together to help save the popular Galicia.

“Coogan’s seemed to get all the attention, but we have other small businesses suffering, too,” said Lena Meléndez, a Washington Heights resident who helps run Dominicanos Pro Defensa Negocios y Viviendas (DDNV), a grassroots group advocating for small business and affordable housing.

“The issue is more than just Coogan’s,” Meléndez said. “It’s about a trend of small businesses having trouble surviving, getting pushed out by landlords.”

“The way that they’re doing it, we’re all going to have to leave,” stated Calo.

Galicia’s long-term lease expired in October 2017, with the restaurant going month to month since, while attempting to negotiate a fair extension.

Calo said he attempted to engage Edel Family Management in negotiations well before his lease expiration.

“We’ve been trying for the past two years to redo our lease,” he remarked. “But they always seem to put us off.”

Calo said that while the landlord did not offer a lease renewal, it did offer to relocate him to another location. That proposed site would require about $100,000 in renovation costs, he said.

“We’re not interested in moving,” remarked Calo, who said he still hoped to work out a long-term extension.

Edel Family Management, which is based in Brooklyn, did not immediately respond to phone messages requesting comment.

Donis Sánchez, another DDNV member, worried about changes in the neighborhood.

“The gentrification seems very aggressive,” she said. “They are displacing the Latino community in Washington Heights.”

Meléndez said that DDNV will host a rally outside of the restaurant for January 21, and is hoping to get the participation of local elected officials, who played an instrumental role in stepping in to save Coogan’s.

“We hope that they show the same type of concern for Galicia,” she said.

More than 4,000 people have signed a petition at the restaurant, which will be given to Edel Family Management, Calo said.

Meléndez also started a change.org petition, which had accumulated more than 800 signatures by January 16.

Calo’s son, Adrian, who is also part of the business, pointed to the rescue of Coogan’s as cause for hope.

“It’s a reason for optimism, I guess,” he said.

Washington Heights resident Freddy López has been making daily visits to Galicia.

“I have been coming here to eat every day for more than ten years,” he said.

When asked about the landlord’s resistance in renewing the restaurant’s lease, López said, “It’s an abuse.”

Another longtime customer, Manuel Medina, has lived in the area for 47 years.

“I have been here countless times,” said Medina. “I think their [the landlords’] action against all of the small businesses is troubling. The businesses represent the minority. It’s a way for them to push us out and turn the area elitist. As part of this community, we feel the pressure. We’re going to miss him if it closes.”

Also at the restaurant were first-time visitors, Brenda Adams and Azariah Joseph.

“I think it’s terrible,” said Adams about the restaurant’s possible closing. “This is a community that needs affordable prices. The portions are great. The food is great. The service was impeccable.”

“The food was really good,” said Joseph as she raised another spoonful of rice to her mouth.

Dalila Castillo has been working at La Galicia for eight years.

“It is a bit worrisome,” said Castillo when asked about the restaurant’s predicament. “We don’t know what will happen. It is extremely difficult to look for another job.”

To ward off the effects of gentrification, the city must pass new legislation to help protect small businesses, Meléndez said.

She pointed to the Small Business Jobs Survival Act, a pending City Council bill that would provide business owners with a minimum 10-year lease with the right to renewal, as well as a chance for arbitration if fair terms cannot be reached on lease negotiations.

“Something must be done, not just with the City Council, but at the state level,” Meléndez said. “Without protection, landlords will just keep forcing people out.”

A rally to support Galicia Restaurant will be held on Sun., Jan. 21 at 12 p.m. It will be held in front of the restaurant, located at 4083 Broadway, at 173nd Street.

The change.org petition can be found at bit.ly/2FIQCLj.