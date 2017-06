Funding for the Farmhouse

The Dyckman Farmhouse Museum is about to get a huge boost, as the Inwood landmark was awarded $5 million in capital funding in the City Council’s FY18 budget, adopted on June 6.

“The nationally landmarked Dyckman Farmhouse Museum is a treasure in our community that deserves upkeep and improvement,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “The funding, supported thanks to Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, will help to support the continued preservation of this wonderful site. The Dyckman Farmhouse Museum is a unique and living historical artifact that I want my children’s children to enjoy and investments like this are what will make that possible.”

The oldest remaining farmhouse in New York City, the Dutch Colonial structure was built in 1785 by William Dyckman.

It has been a National Historic Landmark since 1967.

Meredith Horsford, the Museum’s Executive Director, said some of the funds will be used to build an ADA-accessible ramp on the property and to create a restroom inside the farmhouse.

“Another thing that’s really important is to do some landscaping work,” said Horsford. “We’re on a lot of sloped land that’s difficult to utilize.”

Located on the corner of 204th Street and Broadway, the museum drew around 7,500 visitors in 2016, and offers an array of cultural programs that serve a variety of age groups.

Horsford said the capital funds could also be used to resolve moisture issues in the basement, replace an existing fence, and restore a Revolutionary War-era military hut on the grounds.

She remarked that she was floored when she learned of the Council’s budget.

“It’s a huge sum of money, which is really exciting,” she said. “It’s not necessarily a site that has received a lot of funding in the past. With support like this, we’ll be able to get our grounds and museum to the point where we can do more. I see this as a really great stepping stone.”

For more, please visit dyckmanfarmhouse.org.