Frontlines at Fonfrède

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi‎

January 1 marked the 213th year of Haitian independence.

Before independence, slaves cooked a delicious soup joumou made of squash, carrots, celery and beef for their masters. But they were never allowed to eat it themselves.

Now it’s served at nearly every Independence Day celebration.

“It’s like Thanksgiving for Haitians,” said Jean Pierre-Louis. “Everyone cooks.”

But three months after Hurricane Matthew, people in rural areas still lack kitchens and food is scarce.

“The biggest thing now is famine,” said Pierre-Louis, CEO of CapraCare, a nonprofit organization that provides free healthcare and other services in the rural town of Fonfrède in Southern Haiti. “People’s crops were washed away and their livestock died.”

The organization, which serves the town of about 20,000 people, wants to expand its efforts to aid people affected by Hurricane Matthew, They are holding a fundraising event on January 21st. The red carpet affair includes live entertainment, an open bar and Haitian cuisine.

Some of the speakers include Debbie Quiñones, Vice Chair of Community Board 11, as well as Gretchen Vigil and Cherry Inigo, two chaplains from the Pelham section of the Bronx.

The proceeds will go to basics such as hygiene kits and food kits containing rice, beans, macaroni and cooking oil, as well as a creating an emergency shelter equipped with a kitchen.

“There are still families who are desperately hungry, who do not have food or shelter,” said Pierre-Louis.

CapraCare’s health services also include acupuncture and counseling to treat stress and address mental health issues. People come for the health care, said Pierre-Louis, and stay for other free services, including health care training, children’s programs as well as computer and professional development classes.

“Haiti has an 80 percent unemployment rate, so it’s very important that we not only provide health services but also put in place a program where people can get employed and help themselves,” he said.

In addition to immediate medical care, people also need food, water and sanitation. Their belongings, including school uniforms and books, are gone. And people still need places to sleep.

“We need an emergency center,” Pierre-Louis said. “We are going to build a facility so that when these things happen, we can turn it into a temporary shelter as well.”

Radio broadcasts warned Hurricane Matthew would strike Haiti three days before. On the night of October 4, the wind picked up.

“By 3 a.m., that’s when it started to get crazy,” said Janine Leger, Program Manager at CapraCare.

Many Fonfrède residents have concrete houses with tin roofs. Their homes collapsed and roofs ripped away. People ran, trying to avoid getting hit by flying debris.

Breadfruit and mango trees were uprooted. Livestock and other animals died, crops were gone and homes were destroyed.

“The word is devastation,” said Pierre-Louis. “Ninety percent of the town was devastated.”

People were cut by flying metal sheets. Others were caught in collapsed homes, or hurt by falling trees. CapraCare health providers treated minor wounds. People with more severe injuries traveled to a local hospital, about 20 minutes away, via motorcycle, on rutted roads rendered nearly impassable by fallen trees.

“They were the lucky ones,” Pierre-Louis. “Otherwise, you’d take a donkey or a mule.”

After the hurricane, people with nowhere to turn slept at CapraCare’s offices. Leger and her co-workers moved office furniture and created space for more than 47 families with children.

“People came with their sheets,” said Leger. They slept on floors or underneath and on top of tables, and curled up in corners for the night.

In the immediate aftermath, people reconstructed their homes as best as they could. But often, the resulting structures are more like tents with mud floors. Most people are still waiting for aid to properly rebuild. “Even now we have people sleeping in the office,” said Pierre-Louis.

“They still have a very long way to go to rebuild,” said Leger. “They’ve lost everything, from their crops to their livestock. This has set people very far back.”

Now the center is treating on-going conditions such as infections due to a lack of water and proper sanitation. Mosquito-borne illnesses and cholera are also big problems.

For Independence Day, CapraCare staff members and other volunteers cooked. Their kitchen consisted of three rocks and some charcoal with a pot on top. They spent the entire night making squash soup and gave it away to the community.

“We don’t have a kitchen,” said Pierre-Louis. “But the tradition is by six o’clock you’re supposed to be ready to go.”

For more information, please visit www.capracare.org.