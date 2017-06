Friends of the Freeze

Help with rent-assistance programs announced

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Help with the freeze comes this Friday.

Members of the Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit joined State Senator Marisol Alcántara and State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa at the ARC Senior Center in Washington Heights this past Tues., June 27th to announce new assistance with rent-assistance programs for seniors and residents with disabilities.

The Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption (SCRIE) and Disability Rent Increase Exemption (DRIE) programs allow eligible tenants in rent-regulated apartments to freeze their rent at its current level – and starting this Friday, new help will be offered locally.

Alcántara announced that beginning on Friday, June 30, she will offer appointments from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at her district office at 5030 Broadway.

The appointments will feature a trained Public Engagement Unit staffer available to quickly process SCRIE and DRIE applications.

The program can save seniors as much as $200 a month in rent, said Alcántara.

“We all know how expensive it is to live in the city of New York, specifically in the borough of Manhattan,” she said. “Thank God to the mayor’s office for taking this initiative, coming out in the community and doing this.”

Regina Schwartz, Director of the Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit, said SCRIE applicants must be 62 years of age or older, a combined household income of $50,000 or less, have their name on the lease, and pay more than one-third of their monthly income in rent. To be eligible for DRIE, applicants also need to be granted a federally qualifying disability benefit.

“You have to recertify on an annual basis, but no matter how your rent goes up, the city pays the difference to the landlord,” said Schwartz, who explained that Mayor Bill de Blasio has set the goal of enrolling an additional 10,000 New Yorkers in SCRIE or DRIE by the end of 2017.

“He wants to address the problem of a tale of two cities, where folks who have lived in the city their entire lives are experiencing a real burden with the rent,” Schwartz said. “This program proactively goes out to find folks who are in danger of losing their homes and does everything it can to case manage them through the process and freeze the rent”.

It is estimated that only about 39 percent of the 150,000 New Yorkers eligible for SCRIE or DRIE actually enroll, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Schwartz said that residents can also call 311 or visit www.nyc.gov for assistance in enrolling in the programs.

“We’re talking about the affordability of this community every single day,” said State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa. “It makes sense for us to step up and get the word out to our seniors in order to allow for them to sign up for this service.”

She said that outreach is important to immigrant communities, as many seniors are wary of filling out forms for city government, even if they are of legal immigrant status.

“It’s part of the immigrant experience,” said De La Rosa, who remarked that saving $200 on rent could make a huge difference to local seniors.

“That’s food money, that’s transportation money, and also money for leisure to put back into the community for small businesses,” she said.

Local senior Louisa Moore said she was already enrolled in the SCRIE program. “It’s been really good for me,” she said. “It’s saved me a lot of money.”

Miriam Canaan, a client of the ARC Senior Center and a Washington Heights resident for more than 30 years, signed up for an enrollment appointment. “It’s getting harder and harder to stay in this city,” she said. “Any help you can get is important.”

Biweekly SCRIE and DRIE enrollment appointments will be held at the district office of State Senator Marisol Alcántara starting on Friday, June 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The office is located at 5030 Broadway, Suite 701 at her district office at 5030 Broadway. For more information, please call 212.544.0173.