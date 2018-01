Free Verse

Story and photos by Carolina Pichardo

One page.

It’s all that Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, who has penned reams with In the Heights, Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue, 26 Miles, and Water by the Spoonful, among others, needs for her new writing project.

Her aim is deceptively simple – subvert some of the isolation wrought by mass incarceration by asking those behind bars to send in a one-pager. It could be a story, a poem, a work of art, an essay – anything the inmates wish to share and send in. In turn, volunteers gather to read the submissions and spend time crafting original responses back. Those both currently and formerly incarcerated are welcome to submit.

The project, titled “Emancipated Stories,” was co-founded by Hudes together with criminal defense investigator Edward Torres and her cousin Sean Ortiz.

Its mission, explained Hudes, is to assert the humanity of those within the system of mass incarceration.

“We are trying to counter the crushing invisibility of the prison population with personal narratives–in their own words,” she wrote in an invitation to volunteers. “We write personalized responses because inmates can feel extremely isolated behind bars and letters make a difference.”

“As with all crises of such scope, we need people addressing and tackling it from many angles,” added Hudes. “Personally, I come from a matriarchal family where natural healing and neighborly compassion were the Boricua values instilled in me. I believe in the transformative power of compassion in action, which is at the heart of this project.”

On Thurs., Jan. 18th, Hudes gathered a group of volunteers at the New Dramatists for the launch event, a night of reading and writing. The letters had been sent in from Maine, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. Among those shared was one from co-founder Ortiz, who has been serving since 2009 for possession with intent to deliver and manufacture narcotics and for possession of a firearm.

“I am hoping my presence is felt through these words,” Ortiz wrote, adding that the idea was to “bridge the gap between the person who feels like he or she has been forgotten or silenced and the person on the outside who cares and is willing to listen and try to understand.”

The volunteers were drawn from the founders’ circle of writers, artists and friends largely through “word of mouth and connecting with other writing organizations that work with prisoners,” said Hudes.

For fellow playwright Andrea Thome, sifting through the submissions made clear “that [all] people have so much to say.”

“This poem was so concise and specific, the words used were so powerful and so alive,” Thome said about the work to which she’d responded. “It was such a gift.”

Actress Zabryna Guevara said she started to cry when reading the letter written by “Kait.”

“It was more powerful for me than perhaps the person writing the letter,” Guevara said. “We really are a community. And whenever [I] extend a hand, I always find that I’m the better for it.”

The founders, who have used Instagram to publish the letters, say that they plan to launch a website in the early spring, when they expect to reach over 100 submissions.

Hudes says that her cousin’s expected release early next year will likely also expand the project’s scope and bring in more letters, and more writers.

“People feel strongly, but it’s such a byzantine system,” said Hudes. “How on earth can you really interface with it, unless you’re actually in the criminal justice field? What I found was people saying, ‘Yes, I want to feel a connection to something that deeply troubles me in society.’”

For more, please visit www.instagram.com/emancipated_stories_project/.