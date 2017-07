Free Summer Theater Workshops

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos by Emmanuel Abreu | Abreu Visuals

Get your play on.

People’s Theatre Project is sponsoring free outdoor theatre workshops in Payson Playground this summer.

The interactive program, dubbed “Theatre Fun in the Sun,” is open to the entire family and presented in partnership with Fort Tryon Park Trust, NYC Parks and the Hispanic Federation.

The series kicked off on Tues., July 18 with a drop-in class, where teaching artist Angelique Castro led a group of youngsters in role-playing activities.

“We’re hoping to instill a love of theater in the kids, planting a little seed and hopefully it will blossom,” remarked Castro.

Additional drop-in classes will be held on July 25, August 1 and August 8 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Arts and Social Justice Program Manager at People’s Theatre Project, said the outdoor workshops were a first for the organization.

“It’s summer; we want to be out in the open where the people are,” she said. “This environment, the community playground, is such a big part of children’s lives. We want to connect with them on that level.”

Dickerson-Despenza said the workshops are designed to teach children concepts such as how to project, role playing and collaboration.

“It’s also meant to enhance their confidence and creativity,” she said.

At the July 18 session, Castro discussed themes related to the playground, such as cleanliness and safety, then challenged kids to come up with a body movement that represented that theme.

Inwood resident Amie Avey said she took her grandson Marcus, 7, to the workshop to expose him to more interactive play.

“And I wanted to share my love of theatre with him,” said Avey. “I’ve seen some People’s Theatre shows and thought he’d enjoy it.”

Nina Bellisio brought her five-year-old daughter Jane, who said she enjoyed interacting with the other children.

Bellisio remarked that a diversity of parks and free youth programs were among the most appealing factors of the neighborhood.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Bellisio said. “It’s something that makes Inwood special.”

Theatre Fun in the Sun classes will be held on July 25th and August 1st and 8th from 10-11:30 a.m. at Payson Playground, located at the corner of Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue.

Also, a three-day mini-camp will be held from August 14 to 16 from 10-11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.ptp.nyc or call 646.398.9062.