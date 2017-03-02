A fourth-year medical student at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine (TouroCOM) has won first place in a poster competition for her research on the effects of teaching about healthy diet and nutrition at a homeless shelter. The award was presented at the recent 61st Midwinter Conference of the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association. Gayatri Malhotra-Gupta said her research grew out of her community service work and interest in studying the need for nutrition education programs in homeless shelters and whether they would have an impact long-term. “I wanted to see whether it would make a difference,” said Malhotra-Gupta. “A lot of the participants were never screened for diabetes though they were overweight and had risk factors. We showed them how to build a healthy food plate.” Working with Global Physicians Network Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides free healthcare education programs to underserved communities, Malhotra-Gupta joined GPNF’s first endeavor to promote health education in a shelter. Fifty women and children living at the shelter in Queens, participated. Volunteers gave the residents a presentation on healthy eating and the different food groups. Adults were screened for prediabetes, taught how to calculate their body mass index (BMI), and counseled on how to make healthy meals and monitoring weight. Children were given worksheets on healthy food choices that they filled out in small groups, and were shown tai chi exercises and taught the importance of daily exercise. “We know we had a positive impact on their knowledge from the surveys we got back,” said Malhotra-Gupta, who explained that after the program, a majority of responders said they had a better understanding of the topic and were better able to identify foods from the food groups and use them to make a healthy plate than they were before the program. Specifically they learned to “eat more fruits and veggies” and to exercise, she said. However, there were challenges. Only 20 percent of the participants responded to the surveys. And as far as gauging any long-term impact, that seemed unlikely, she said. When the organization returned to the shelter to do a program on hygiene, half of the residents had moved on. “It’s hard to see how they will use their knowledge in practice because they still don’t have access to stoves and it’s hard to monitor how they will use this knowledge in the future,” she observed. “Every time we go into a shelter, fifty percent of the residents are new. It’s a very transient population.” Malhotra-Gupta’s research mentor at TouroCOM was Dr. Kurt Degenhardt, Associate Professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences. Touro is a system of non-profit institutions of higher and professional education. For further information, please visit www.touro.edu. Una estudiante de medicina de cuarto año en la Facultad Touro de Medicina Osteopática (TouroCOM, por sus siglas en inglés) ha ganado el primer lugar en un concurso de carteles por su investigación sobre los efectos de la enseñanza sobre alimentación saludable y nutrición en un refugio para personas sin hogar. El premio fue presentado en la reciente 61ª Conferencia de Invierno de la Asociación Médica Osteopática de Texas. Gayatri Malhotra-Gupta dijo que su investigación surgió de su trabajo en servicio comunitario y de su interés por estudiar la necesidad de llevar a cabo programas de educación nutricional en refugios para personas sin hogar, y si estos tendrían un impacto a largo plazo. “Quería ver si eso podría hacer una diferencia”, dijo Malhotra-Gupta. “Muchos de los participantes nunca recibieron pruebas de diabetes, aunque tenían sobrepeso y factores de riesgo. Les mostramos cómo construir un plato de comida saludable”. Trabajando con la Fundación Red de Médicos Globales (GPNF, por sus siglas en inglés) una organización sin fines de lucro que ofrece programas gratuitos de educación de la salud a comunidades mal atendidas, Malhotra-Gupta se unió al primer esfuerzo de GPNF para promover la educación de la salud en un refugio. Participaron cincuenta mujeres y niños viviendo en el refugio en Queens. Los voluntarios dieron a los residentes una presentación sobre la alimentación saludable y los diferentes grupos de alimentos. Los adultos fueron examinados por prediabetes, les enseñaron cómo calcular su índice de masa corporal (IMC) y recibieron asesoría sobre cómo preparar comidas saludables y monitorear su peso. A los niños se les dieron hojas de trabajo sobre opciones de alimentos saludables, que llenaron en pequeños grupos, y aprendieron ejercicios de tai chi y la importancia del ejercicio diario. “Sabemos que tuvimos un impacto positivo en sus conocimientos por las encuestas que recibimos”, dijo Malhotra-Gupta, quien explicó que después del programa, la mayoría de los encuestados dijeron que tener una mejor comprensión del tema y eran más capaces de identificar las comidas de los grupos de alimentos y utilizarlos para hacer un platillo saludable que antes del programa. Específicamente aprendieron a “comer más frutas y verduras” y a ejercitarse, dijo. Sin embargo, hubo desafíos. Sólo el 20 por ciento de los participantes respondió las encuestas. Y en cuanto a medir cualquier impacto a largo plazo, eso parece poco probable, dijo. Cuando la organización regresó al refugio para hacer un programa de higiene, la mitad de los residentes se había mudado. “Es difícil ver cómo van a poner sus conocimientos en práctica porque siguen sin tener acceso a estufas, es difícil controlar cómo van a utilizar este conocimiento en el futuro”, observó. “Cada vez que entramos en un refugio, el cincuenta por ciento de los residentes es nuevo. Es una población muy transitoria”. El mentor de investigación de Malhotra-Gupta en TouroCOM fue el Dr. Kurt Degenhardt, profesor asociado en el Departamento de Ciencias Biomédicas. Touro es un sistema de instituciones sin fines de lucro de educación superior y profesional. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.touro.edu.
Fourth takes First
De primer lugar
