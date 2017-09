FORUM: HARLEM GREENWAY LINK DESIGN CONCEPTS

NYC Parks invites all community members to review design concepts for the planned Harlem Greenway Link during a community meeting.

As with the July 2017 input meeting, New Yorkers can provide feedback on the design concepts to assist NYC Parks in defining the final design concept for the completion of the stretch of the Manhattan Greenway that runs through Harlem, between East 125th and East 132nd Streets.

Once completed, this 11-acre waterfront park will connect to East River Esplanade to the south, and Harlem River Park to the north. Final design concept presentation expected before the end of 2017.

The feedback forum will be held on Tues., Sept. 19th, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center, located at 18 Mount Morris Park West.

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/parks.