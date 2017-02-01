Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Dennisse Pizarro says she is “a citizen without documents.” Pizarro was born in Ecuador 24 years ago. At 14, her family arrived in the U.S. Her grandmother is a citizen, but her parents are undocumented. Other family members have different immigration statuses. Pizarro, who has worked with Cabrini Immigrant Services, is a DACA recipient, with plans to pursue a graduate degree in Social Work. But now, everything is up in the air. “I am made to live in fear,” she said. “The United States describes itself as a country that is inclusive and that provides the American Dream. However these actions and executive orders reflect the total opposite.” President Trump signed those executive orders last week. One authorized the building of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Another called for tripling the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Syrian refugees are now banned from entering the country. Another order suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days. Trump also signed an executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen) from entering the U.S. for the next three months. In the days since, protests erupted all over the U.S.—including New York’s JFK Airport and outside of the White House. A Federal District Court judge in Brooklyn ruled that the executive order refusing refugees traveling to the U.S. would cause “irreparable harm.” Other federal judges followed suit, ruling that the government cannot detain travelers. It is unclear how or if the government will abide by the rulings. “President Trump is creating fear and separation,” Pizarro said. “It is not a solution to our broken immigration system.” Several local policymakers agree, and many gathered on January 26th at the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) headquarters to denounce the bans and to call for mobilization against what they see as an anti-immigrant bias in the new administration. Steven Choi, Executive Director of the NYIC, indicated that Trump may try to authorize local police to act as immigration officers. “He’s going to terrorize, harass and abuse immigrant communities; not just undocumented immigrants,” Choi predicted. “This is the opening salvo of what is shaping up to be our president’s war on immigrants in the United States.” Trump’s executive orders have generated a rare unity in the usually fractious landscape of New York City politics. New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer remarked, “Just the elected officials in this room represent what America and this city is all about.” The room was filled with people from nearly every continent on the globe. “Here’s the thing—we all look different. Some of us don’t even get along that well. But we all stand united together. We are one city and we are going to fight every day until we have one good election to take care of this mistake.” State Senator Marisol Alcántara, who is also an immigrant, said the new rules are not only a form of harassment, but also unnecessary because there is already a thorough vetting process in place. Immigrants pay thousands of dollars for visas and medical tests at expensive U.S. authorized centers. They also have to submit extensive documentation, including bank statements, school records and more. “It’s already tough enough,” she said. “We build the cities in this country. We built neighborhoods where nobody wanted to live. And now they want us out. But we are here to let you know we are not going back.” Refugees—especially those coming from the countries that are now banned—are often fleeing violence and persecution. Yet refugees are already the single most vetted population entering the U.S. “It is a process that takes anywhere from 18 to 36 months,” said Jennifer Sime, Senior Vice President at the International Rescue Committee. She estimated that about 60,000 already vetted refugees will now remain in dire circumstances. New York City Councilmember Helen Rosenthal added that signing an executive order banning refugees from the very places where people need relief the most “is a stunning betrayal of our responsibilities.” “His demagoguery directed at immigrants in general represents that same politically craven and cowardly view. This is a very dangerous ideology and we must resist it and we must stop it,” she said. Assemblymember Francisco Moya said that he is introducing a bill that will make New York State a sanctuary state and provide money for immigrant legal services. “It’s the only court that doesn’t have free representation,” he said. “We know that over 97 percent of those immigrants who are in immigration court that have legal representation actually do not wind up being deported.” Pizzaro told The Manhattan Times that being a DACA recipient is not only a label, it’s a way of life. It makes a difficult process such as applying to college even harder. “It is really difficult,” she said. “All of our different immigrant communities have a similar struggle and our similar struggle is just getting through the day.” State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, added that she supports Moya’s initiatives. “If we turn our back on immigrant communities we will be remembered in history for the wrong thing,” she said. She issued a cautionary message as well. “President Trump, you have crossed a line. We will not be silent. We will march and continue to march,” she said. “We will be there en masse; so get ready. Because this is revolution. And it started right here in New York.” For additional information, please visit www.nyic.org or call 212.627.2227. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Dennisse Pizarro dice que es “una ciudadana sin documentos”. Pizarro nació en Ecuador hace 24 años. Cuando tenía 14 años, su familia llegó a los Estados Unidos. Su abuela es ciudadana, pero sus padres son indocumentados. Otros miembros de la familia tienen diferentes estatus migratorios. Pizarro, quien ha trabajado con Servicios de Inmigración Cabrini, es beneficiaria de DACA, con planes de obtener un título de posgrado en Trabajo Social. Pero ahora, todo está en el aire. “Estoy obligada a vivir con miedo”, dijo. “Estados Unidos se describe a sí mismo como un país que es inclusivo y que proporciona el sueño americano. Sin embargo, estas acciones y órdenes ejecutivas reflejan todo lo contrario”. El presidente Trump firmó los decretos semana pasada. Uno autorizó la construcción de un muro fronterizo entre los Estados Unidos y México. Otro llamó a triplicar el número de agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés). Los refugiados sirios tienen prohibida la entrada al país. Otra orden suspende todas las admisiones de refugiados por 120 días. Trump también firmó un decreto prohibiendo la entrada de ciudadanos de siete países musulmanes (Irán, Irak, Libia, Somalia, Sudán, Siria y Yemen) a los Estados Unidos durante los próximos tres meses. En los días transcurridos desde entonces, han explotado protestas por todo Estados Unidos, incluyendo el aeropuerto JFK de Nueva York y afuera de la Casa Blanca. Una juez de la Corte Federal de Distrito de Brooklyn dictaminó que la orden ejecutiva que rechazaba a los refugiados que viajaban a los Estados Unidos causaría “daño irreparable”. Otros jueces federales la siguieron y dictaminaron que el gobierno no puede detener a los viajeros. No está claro cómo o si el gobierno se aferrará a sus decisiones. “El presidente Trump está creando miedo y separación”, dijo Pizarro. “No es una solución a nuestro quebrantado sistema de inmigración”. Varios legisladores locales están de acuerdo y muchos se reunieron el 26 de enero en la sede de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés) para denunciar las prohibiciones y hacer un llamado a la movilización contra lo que ven como un prejuicio antiinmigrante en la nueva administración. Steven Choi, director ejecutivo de la NYIC, indicó que Trump puede intentar autorizar a la policía local a actuar como oficiales de inmigración. “Va a aterrorizar, hostigar y abusar de las comunidades de inmigrantes; no solo de los inmigrantes indocumentados”, predijo Choi. “Este es el bombardeo inicial de lo que se está preparando para ser la guerra de nuestro presidente contra los inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos”. Las órdenes ejecutivas de Trump han generado una unidad rara en el paisaje generalmente irritable de la política de la Ciudad de Nueva York. El contralor de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Scott Stringer, comentó: “Justamente los funcionarios electos de esta sala representan lo que es Estados Unidos y esta ciudad”. La sala estaba llena de gente de casi todos los continentes del mundo. “Esta es la cosa: todos nos vemos diferentes. Algunos de nosotros ni siquiera nos llevamos bien. Pero todos estamos unidos. Somos una ciudad y vamos a pelear todos los días hasta que tengamos una buena elección para ocuparse de este error”. La senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara, quien también es inmigrante, dijo que las nuevas reglas no son solo una forma de acoso, sino también algo innecesario porque ya existe un proceso de investigación exhaustivo. Los inmigrantes pagan miles de dólares por visas y exámenes médicos en costosos centros autorizados de los Estados Unidos. También tienen que presentar una extensa documentación, incluyendo extractos bancarios, registros escolares y más. “Ya es bastante difícil”, dijo. “Construimos las ciudades de este país. Construimos vecindarios donde nadie quería vivir. Y ahora nos quieren. Pero estamos aquí para hacerle saber que no vamos a regresar”. Los refugiados -especialmente los procedentes de los países que ahora están prohibidos- suelen huir de la violencia y la persecución. Sin embargo, los refugiados son la población más controlada que ingresa a los Estados Unidos. “Es un proceso que toma de 18 a 36 meses”, dijo Jennifer Sime, vicepresidenta del Comité Internacional de Rescate. Ella estimó que alrededor de 60,000 refugiados ya examinados ahora permanecerán en circunstancias desesperadas. Helen Rosenthal, concejal de la ciudad de Nueva York, agregó que firmar un decreto que prohíbe la entrada a los refugiados de los mismos lugares de los cuales la gente necesita más alivio es “una traición impresionante de nuestras responsabilidades”. “Su demagogia dirigida a los inmigrantes en general representa esa misma visión políticamente cobarde y pusilánime. Esta es una ideología muy peligrosa, debemos resistirla y detenerla”, dijo. El asambleísta Francisco Moya dijo que presentará un proyecto de ley que hará del estado de Nueva York un santuario, y proporcionará dinero para servicios legales de inmigrantes. “Es el único tribunal que no tiene representación gratuita”, dijo. “Sabemos que más del 97 por ciento de los inmigrantes que están en la corte de inmigración que tienen representación legal en realidad no terminan siendo deportados”. Además de proporcionar fondos, también pidió a Cuomo aprobar la Dream Act, diciendo: “gobernador, si realmente quiere ayudar a la comunidad inmigrante, puede hacerlo”. Pizarro dijo a The Manhattan Times que ser beneficiaria de DACA no es sólo una etiqueta, es una forma de vida. Hace un proceso difícil como aplicar a la universidad aún más difícil. “Es realmente complicado”, dijo. “Todas nuestras diferentes comunidades de inmigrantes tienen una lucha similar y nuestra lucha similar está apenas viendo la luz del día”. La asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa, agregó que apoya las iniciativas de Moya. “Si damos la espalda a las comunidades de inmigrantes, seremos recordados en la historia por las razones equivocadas”, dijo. También emitió un mensaje de advertencia. “Presidente Trump, usted ha cruzado una línea. No nos callaremos. Marcharemos y continuaremos marchando”, dijo. “Estaremos allí en masa, así que prepárese, porque esto es revolución. Y empezó aquí mismo en Nueva York”. Para obtener información adicional, por favor visite www.nyic.org o llame al 212.627.2227.
In addition to providing funding, he also called on Cuomo to pass the Dream Act, saying, “Governor, if you really want to help the immigrant community, you can do this.”
