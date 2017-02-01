Forging past fear

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Dennisse Pizarro says she is “a citizen without documents.”

Pizarro was born in Ecuador 24 years ago. At 14, her family arrived in the U.S. Her grandmother is a citizen, but her parents are undocumented.

Other family members have different immigration statuses.

Pizarro, who has worked with Cabrini Immigrant Services, is a DACA recipient, with plans to pursue a graduate degree in Social Work. But now, everything is up in the air.

“I am made to live in fear,” she said. “The United States describes itself as a country that is inclusive and that provides the American Dream. However these actions and executive orders reflect the total opposite.”

President Trump signed those executive orders last week. One authorized the building of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Another called for tripling the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Syrian refugees are now banned from entering the country. Another order suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days. Trump also signed an executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen) from entering the U.S. for the next three months.

In the days since, protests erupted all over the U.S.—including New York’s JFK Airport and outside of the White House. A Federal District Court judge in Brooklyn ruled that the executive order refusing refugees traveling to the U.S. would cause “irreparable harm.” Other federal judges followed suit, ruling that the government cannot detain travelers. It is unclear how or if the government will abide by the rulings.

“President Trump is creating fear and separation,” Pizarro said. “It is not a solution to our broken immigration system.”

Several local policymakers agree, and many gathered on January 26th at the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) headquarters to denounce the bans and to call for mobilization against what they see as an anti-immigrant bias in the new administration.

Steven Choi, Executive Director of the NYIC, indicated that Trump may try to authorize local police to act as immigration officers.

“He’s going to terrorize, harass and abuse immigrant communities; not just undocumented immigrants,” Choi predicted. “This is the opening salvo of what is shaping up to be our president’s war on immigrants in the United States.”

Trump’s executive orders have generated a rare unity in the usually fractious landscape of New York City politics.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer remarked, “Just the elected officials in this room represent what America and this city is all about.” The room was filled with people from nearly every continent on the globe.

“Here’s the thing—we all look different. Some of us don’t even get along that well. But we all stand united together. We are one city and we are going to fight every day until we have one good election to take care of this mistake.”

State Senator Marisol Alcántara, who is also an immigrant, said the new rules are not only a form of harassment, but also unnecessary because there is already a thorough vetting process in place. Immigrants pay thousands of dollars for visas and medical tests at expensive U.S. authorized centers. They also have to submit extensive documentation, including bank statements, school records and more.

“It’s already tough enough,” she said. “We build the cities in this country. We built neighborhoods where nobody wanted to live. And now they want us out. But we are here to let you know we are not going back.”

Refugees—especially those coming from the countries that are now banned—are often fleeing violence and persecution. Yet refugees are already the single most vetted population entering the U.S. “It is a process that takes anywhere from 18 to 36 months,” said Jennifer Sime, Senior Vice President at the International Rescue Committee. She estimated that about 60,000 already vetted refugees will now remain in dire circumstances.

New York City Councilmember Helen Rosenthal added that signing an executive order banning refugees from the very places where people need relief the most “is a stunning betrayal of our responsibilities.”

“His demagoguery directed at immigrants in general represents that same politically craven and cowardly view. This is a very dangerous ideology and we must resist it and we must stop it,” she said.

Assemblymember Francisco Moya said that he is introducing a bill that will make New York State a sanctuary state and provide money for immigrant legal services. “It’s the only court that doesn’t have free representation,” he said. “We know that over 97 percent of those immigrants who are in immigration court that have legal representation actually do not wind up being deported.”

In addition to providing funding, he also called on Cuomo to pass the Dream Act, saying, “Governor, if you really want to help the immigrant community, you can do this.”

Pizzaro told The Manhattan Times that being a DACA recipient is not only a label, it’s a way of life. It makes a difficult process such as applying to college even harder. “It is really difficult,” she said. “All of our different immigrant communities have a similar struggle and our similar struggle is just getting through the day.”

State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, added that she supports Moya’s initiatives. “If we turn our back on immigrant communities we will be remembered in history for the wrong thing,” she said.

She issued a cautionary message as well.

“President Trump, you have crossed a line. We will not be silent. We will march and continue to march,” she said. “We will be there en masse; so get ready. Because this is revolution. And it started right here in New York.”

For additional information, please visit www.nyic.org or call 212.627.2227.