Food in a flash

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Grabbing groceries might soon be a snap.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a pilot program to allow participants in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) to purchase groceries online.

New York is one of seven states nationwide selected by the USDA for inclusion in the program, which will be rolled out in the coming months.

The online SNAP pilot will help combat New York City’s food deserts, offer users improved access to healthy food, and allow for new business opportunities, said Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr.

“This is truly government working at its best,” stated Díaz, who on Monday joined with Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney and advocates at the Bronx headquarters of anti-poverty group Part of the Solution (POTS) to herald the state’s participation in the program.

Two vendors, FreshDirect and Amazon, have been selected by the USDA to serve New York customers in the pilot.

SNAP recipients throughout the state will be able to have groceries delivered to their homes from those vendors, while placing orders through the vendor’s website or mobile app. Delivery fees will be waived for SNAP participants.

The program will also allow users greater access to particular food items, such as gluten- or nut-free products, that aren’t readily available in local supermarkets, Díaz said.

“Now you can go online and have these products delivered right to your doorstep,” he remarked. “It’s basically about creating options for everyone.”

Maloney, who represents Westchester, Putnam and Orange counties, said about 40 percent of the produce found at the city’s greenmarkets is produced in his district.

“This is a win-win, both for the people who need better access to healthy food, and for the people who produce it,” he said, adding that the ability to access food online is a necessary evolution to allow SNAP users to benefit from technology.

“The opportunity to have different choices is ideal for clients,” remarked Christopher Bean, POTS Executive Director. “More choice is better. They’ll have more decisions about how to allocate those SNAP dollars every month.”

Joel Berg, Chief Executive of Hunger Free America, said the federal SNAP program is expected to spend about $2.8 billion dollars in New York City during 2017.

“The entire food economy of the city is about $30 billion,” he said. “So, about one in every ten food dollars is spent through the SNAP program. It’s a vital economic boost.”

The USDA’s new online SNAP effort will expand on a pilot program FreshDirect has run since 2012 in partnership with Díaz’s office, allowing for delivery to SNAP users in three Bronx zip codes.

“We saw the success of that, and we saw how big this could become,” said Díaz, who attended a Washington, D.C. conference in 2016 designed to address technological advances to help SNAP users. He cited Maloney as instrumental in drumming up support in Congress for the USDA pilot program.

“There are so many people in this area who are threatened by food insecurity,” said Maloney. “There are too many food deserts in the Bronx. But this [program] is not the end all, be all answer. We need to make sure the prices are affordable.”

Berg said he intends to work with FreshDirect and Amazon in attempt to get the companies to create delivery hubs at public housing complexes, so residents won’t need to worry about missing deliveries if they are at work.

“It’s better for the companies, with fewer deliveries and less going up and down elevators, and better for recipients, who can pick up their groceries as soon as they come home from work,” remarked Berg.

Díaz acknowledged that many Bronx residents do not have Internet access — according to the Mayor’s Office, one in four borough residents lack internet at home — but noted that the city has expanded efforts to add Wi-Fi kiosks and equip all New York City Housing Authority sites with broadband.

“Almost everybody has a phone or a tablet, [so] the question becomes whether they have Wi-Fi access,” said Díaz. “But we’re doing more about that all the time.”

For more information on SNAP benefits in New York State, please visit http://on.ny.gov/2jczj9o or call 800.342.3009.