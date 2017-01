Focused on the bottom line

Diaper drive serves families in need

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

“Neighbors help neighbors.”

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer makes it a point to keep in the spirit of the season, focusing on giving back.

This year, Brewer explained she was looking to do a different type of holiday donation drive in partnership with Food Bank for New York City and community members.

“Every family and person in this city deserves holiday cheer and deserves support when they need it,” she said.

Rather than collect food or toys, the group decided on a drive to collect diapers to help low-income and homeless families.

Throughout December, Brewer’s offices at 1 Centre Street and 431 West 125th Street collected a steady stream of donations, amassing over 9,000 diapers that will be distributed at Food Bank pantries and emergency food locations throughout Manhattan.

Brewer said that access to free diapers is a big help to working parents.

“In order to work and build a better future, families need to use child care services, and many daycares require that they bring diapers for their children,” said Brewer. “It gets expensive.”

On Thurs., Dec. 29, Brewer and Food Bank celebrated the success of the diaper drive at the Borough President’s Harlem office, where they were joined by small business owners who contributed to the collection.

Afterwards, diapers were loaded onto a Food Bank truck bound for local distribution sites.

Brady Koch, Chief Programs Officer for Food Bank for New York City, said it is important for pantries to stock non-food items that are every bit as essential for families.

The Food Bank, founded over 30 years ago, has served as one of the city’s primary hunger-relief organizations. Nearly one in five New Yorkers relies on Food Bank for food and other resources.

“When we’re able to provide diapers to clients, we’re able to relieve some of their stress,” Koch said. “You know people expect to see food there, but when a mother shows up and sees diapers there as well, her eyes light up.”

Member of Sherman Creek Business Group, a coalition of small business owners from Inwood, donated more than 100 diaper boxes.

Rud Morales, who serves as the group’s organizer and is also a member of Community Board 12, said the coalition frequently works to help residents living in public housing, especially children.

“The conditions they live in are heartbreaking,” she remarked. “There are thousands of children who need help.”

Morales was aided in the diaper drive by Juan Almonte, owner of Brown Sugar restaurant in Inwood, and Manuela Peralta of Made in Mexico, another Inwood eatery.

“We’re trying to do whatever we can for the community,” said Almonte.

Koch said the diapers will go a long way to help Food Bank clients, as the pantries are frequently unable to keep many diapers in stock.

“We’re always hearing from families, ‘What can you do to get more diapers?’ he remarked. “This will help a lot.”

For more information on the Food Bank, please visit http://bit.ly/1p3GPoO.