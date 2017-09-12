Fit for Farrell

Riverbank State Park renamed

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Denny isn’t done.

Though longtime State Assemblymember Herman “Denny” Farrell, who served 42 years in the Assembly, representing Harlem, Washington Heights, Hudson Heights, Sugar Hill and Hamilton Heights, recently retired, he’s still got work ahead.

“I’ve got a whole bunch of things I want to do that I couldn’t do because I was in Albany,” Farrell said of his future plans. “Now I can do it here.”

Farrell, 85 years old, spoke on Tues., Sept. 5th as Governor Andrew Cuomo rededicated Harlem’s Riverbank State Park in his name.

The former Chair of the Assembly’s powerful Ways and Means Committee was instrumental in pushing for the construction of the park, situated on the Hudson River on top of a sewage treatment plant. Farrell worked with Governor Cuomo’s father Mario to fund the park’s construction with $130 million.

Opened in 1993 as the first state park in Manhattan, Riverbank will now officially be called the Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park.

At a renaming ceremony at the park’s auditorium, Cuomo told of the site’s tempestuous history, as the city initially planned to put the waste treatment plant on the Upper West Side but retreated after residents of the wealthier neighborhood complained.

Cuomo called the plan to put the plant in Harlem instead a “story of injustice in society,” but praised Farrell and other local leaders for their insistence that a park be built on top of the plant as a benefit to community residents.

He called the park “a truly magnificent facility” that would not have happened without the tenacity of Farrell.

“Denny is retiring but it’s very important that his model of service stays on,” remarked Cuomo. “Because it is the essence of good government. It’s taking on the real fights that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Farrell’s retirement means that Democrats can select a nominee to succeed him, with Farrell’s Chief of Staff Al Taylor the presumptive favorite.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie will also need to appoint a replacement to head the coveted Ways and Means Committee post.

“Denny, we’re going to miss you. You’ve also done me a big disservice because now I have to pick somebody to succeed you,” Heastie said. “I think that all 108 members and even a couple Republicans have applied for that job as well.”

The park draws over 3 million visitors annually and is one of the busiest state parks in New York, officials said. It features an ice rink, basketball courts, baseball fields, running track and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey said that the state park has meant “everything” to the people of Harlem.

“It’s provided great hope, opportunity, every type of recreational opportunity. It just showed what could be,” said Harvey, who referred to Farrell as “a guardian angel” for the park.

Most recently, Farrell supported the effort to allocate $11.9 million for Riverbank improvements through the NY Parks 2020 funding, she said.

Cuomo also announced the completion of a $25 million pedestrian footbridge over the Henry Hudson Parkway, also named for Farrell, which will improve Harlem’s access to the waterfront.

At the ceremony, a humbled Farrell gazed in amazement at the former staffers, longtime colleagues and dozens of elected officials in attendance.

Among those in attendance were former Governor David Paterson; former Congressman Charles B. Rangel; Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney; Congressman Adriano Espaillat; former New York City Mayor David Dinkins; SUNY Board Chairman Carl McCall; President of NYS NAACP Conference Hazel Dukes; former Assemblymember Keith Wright; State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli; New York State Senator John Flanagan; Public Advocate Letitia James; Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer; Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance; New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer; and City Councilmember Robert Cornegy, among others.

“I look around and all I see are stories,” he remarked. “Good stories.”

Franz Leichter, a former Assemblymember and State Senator who, like Farrell, played an integral role in pushing for Riverbank’s construction, recalled the strife that often accompanied the project.

“We had a lot of fights with governors, city officials,” he said. “But we got it built. It’s been a great boon to the community.”

Leichter said it was appropriate to rename the park for Farrell.

“Denny’s been a real tiger in fighting for his community,” he remarked. “He deserves it. I like seeing the name ‘Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park.'”