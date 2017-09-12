Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Denny isn’t done. Though longtime State Assemblymember Herman “Denny” Farrell, who served 42 years in the Assembly, representing Harlem, Washington Heights, Hudson Heights, Sugar Hill and Hamilton Heights, recently retired, he’s still got work ahead. “I’ve got a whole bunch of things I want to do that I couldn’t do because I was in Albany,” Farrell said of his future plans. “Now I can do it here.” Farrell, 85 years old, spoke on Tues., Sept. 5th as Governor Andrew Cuomo rededicated Harlem’s Riverbank State Park in his name. The former Chair of the Assembly’s powerful Ways and Means Committee was instrumental in pushing for the construction of the park, situated on the Hudson River on top of a sewage treatment plant. Farrell worked with Governor Cuomo’s father Mario to fund the park’s construction with $130 million. Opened in 1993 as the first state park in Manhattan, Riverbank will now officially be called the Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park. At a renaming ceremony at the park’s auditorium, Cuomo told of the site’s tempestuous history, as the city initially planned to put the waste treatment plant on the Upper West Side but retreated after residents of the wealthier neighborhood complained. Cuomo called the plan to put the plant in Harlem instead a “story of injustice in society,” but praised Farrell and other local leaders for their insistence that a park be built on top of the plant as a benefit to community residents. He called the park “a truly magnificent facility” that would not have happened without the tenacity of Farrell. “Denny is retiring but it’s very important that his model of service stays on,” remarked Cuomo. “Because it is the essence of good government. It’s taking on the real fights that make a real difference in people’s lives.” Farrell’s retirement means that Democrats can select a nominee to succeed him, with Farrell’s Chief of Staff Al Taylor the presumptive favorite. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie will also need to appoint a replacement to head the coveted Ways and Means Committee post. “Denny, we’re going to miss you. You’ve also done me a big disservice because now I have to pick somebody to succeed you,” Heastie said. “I think that all 108 members and even a couple Republicans have applied for that job as well.” The park draws over 3 million visitors annually and is one of the busiest state parks in New York, officials said. It features an ice rink, basketball courts, baseball fields, running track and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey said that the state park has meant “everything” to the people of Harlem. “It’s provided great hope, opportunity, every type of recreational opportunity. It just showed what could be,” said Harvey, who referred to Farrell as “a guardian angel” for the park. Most recently, Farrell supported the effort to allocate $11.9 million for Riverbank improvements through the NY Parks 2020 funding, she said. Cuomo also announced the completion of a $25 million pedestrian footbridge over the Henry Hudson Parkway, also named for Farrell, which will improve Harlem’s access to the waterfront. At the ceremony, a humbled Farrell gazed in amazement at the former staffers, longtime colleagues and dozens of elected officials in attendance. Among those in attendance were former Governor David Paterson; former Congressman Charles B. Rangel; Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney; Congressman Adriano Espaillat; former New York City Mayor David Dinkins; SUNY Board Chairman Carl McCall; President of NYS NAACP Conference Hazel Dukes; former Assemblymember Keith Wright; State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli; New York State Senator John Flanagan; Public Advocate Letitia James; Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer; Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance; New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer; and City Councilmember Robert Cornegy, among others. “I look around and all I see are stories,” he remarked. “Good stories.” Franz Leichter, a former Assemblymember and State Senator who, like Farrell, played an integral role in pushing for Riverbank’s construction, recalled the strife that often accompanied the project. “We had a lot of fights with governors, city officials,” he said. “But we got it built. It’s been a great boon to the community.” Leichter said it was appropriate to rename the park for Farrell. “Denny’s been a real tiger in fighting for his community,” he remarked. “He deserves it. I like seeing the name ‘Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park.'” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Denny no ha terminado. Aunque durante mucho tiempo el asambleísta estatal Herman “Denny” Farrell, quien sirvió durante 42 años en la Asamblea, representando a Harlem, Washington Heights, Hudson Heights, Sugar Hill y Hamilton Heights, recientemente se retiró, todavía tiene trabajo por delante. “Tengo muchas cosas que quiero hacer que no podía porque estaba en Albany”, dijo Farrell sobre sus planes para el futuro. “Ahora puedo hacerlo aquí”. Farrell, de 85 años, habló el martes 5 de septiembre cuando el gobernador Andrew Cuomo volvió a dedicar el Parque Estatal Riverbank de Harlem en su nombre. El ex presidente del poderoso Comité de Recursos de la Asamblea fue decisivo para impulsar la construcción del parque, situado en el Río Hudson, sobre una planta de tratamiento de aguas residuales. Farrell trabajó con el padre del gobernador Cuomo, Mario, para financiar la construcción del parque con $130 millones de dólares. Inaugurado en 1993 como el primer parque estatal en Manhattan, Riverbank será ahora oficialmente llamado el Parque Estatal Denny Farrell Riverbank. En una ceremonia de cambio de nombre en el auditorio del parque el martes, Cuomo contó la tempestuosa historia del sitio, ya que la ciudad inicialmente planeaba poner la planta de tratamiento de residuos en el Upper West Side, pero se retiró después de que los residentes del rico vecindario se quejaran. Cuomo llamó al plan de poner la planta en Harlem en cambio una “historia de injusticia en la sociedad”, pero elogió a Farrell y a otros líderes locales por su insistencia de que un parque se construyera en la parte superior de la planta como un beneficio para los residentes de la comunidad. Él llamó al parque “una instalación verdaderamente magnífica” que no habría sucedido sin la tenacidad de Farrell. “Denny se retira, pero es muy importante que su modelo de servicio permanezca”, comentó Cuomo. “Porque es la esencia del buen gobierno, está luchando peleas reales que hacen una verdadera diferencia en la vida de las personas”. El retiro de Farrell significa que los demócratas pueden seleccionar a un candidato para sucederle, siendo el jefe de Gabinete de Farrell, Al Taylor, el presunto favorito. El presidente de la Asamblea, Carl Heastie, también tendrá que nombrar un reemplazo para encabezar el codiciado cargo del Comité de Recursos. “Denny, te vamos a extrañar. También me has hecho un gran perjuicio porque ahora tengo que elegir a alguien para que te suceda”, dijo Heastie. “Creo que todos los 108 miembros e incluso un par de republicanos han solicitado ese trabajo”. El parque atrae a más de 3 millones de visitantes al año y es uno de los parques estatales más activos de Nueva York, dijeron las autoridades. Cuenta con una pista de hielo, canchas de baloncesto, campos de béisbol, pista de atletismo y piscinas cubiertas y al aire libre. La comisionada de Parques Estatales Rose Harvey dijo que el parque estatal ha significado “todo” para la gente de Harlem. “Ha proporcionado una gran esperanza, oportunidad, todo tipo de opciones recreativas. Tan solo mostró lo que podía ser”, dijo Harvey, quien se refirió a Farrell como “un ángel de la guarda” para el parque. Más recientemente, Farrell apoyó el esfuerzo de asignar $11.9 millones de dólares para mejoras de Riverbank a través del financiamiento de Parques NY 2020, dijo. Cuomo también anunció la finalización de un puente peatonal de $25 millones de dólares sobre el Henry Hudson Parkway, también llamado en honor a Farrell, que mejorará el acceso de Harlem a la costa. En la ceremonia, un humilde Farrell miró con asombro a los antiguos miembros del personal, antiguos colegas y decenas de funcionarios electos presentes. Entre los asistentes estaban el ex gobernador David Paterson; el ex congresista Charles B. Rangel, el congresista Adriano Espaillat; el ex alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York, David Dinkins, y el presidente de la Junta Directiva de SUNY, Carl McCall; la presidenta de la Conferencia NAACP del NYS, Hazel Dukes; el ex asambleísta Keith Wright; el senador por el estado de Nueva York, John Flanagan; la defensora pública Letitia James; el contralor de la Ciudad de Nueva York Scott Stringer; y el concejal Robert Cornegy, entre otros. “Miro a mi alrededor y todo lo que veo son historias”, comentó. “Buenas historias”. Franz Leichter, ex asambleísta y senador estatal que, al igual que Farrell, desempeñó un papel integral en impulsar la construcción de Riverbank, recordó los conflictos que con frecuencia acompañaron al proyecto. “Tuvimos muchas peleas con gobernadores, funcionarios de la ciudad”, dijo. “Pero lo construimos, ha sido una gran bendición para la comunidad”. Leichter dijo que era apropiado renombrar el parque en honor de Farrell. “Denny ha sido un verdadero tigre en la lucha por su comunidad”, comentó. “Se lo merece. Me gusta ver el nombre Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park”.
Fit for Farrell
Riverbank State Park renamed
Justo para Farrell
El Riverbank State Park es renombrado
