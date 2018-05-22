- English
First tier and on track
Real Heroes Day held at the Armory
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
More than 200 children from The Armory’s CityTrack and Little Feet programs offered a heroes’ welcome to firefighters, policemen, doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) during the inaugural “Real Heroes Day” at The Armory.
The honorees competed in track and field drills and races alongside middle school and elementary school athletes who sport hero capes.
Throughout the year, the track and field programs are organized to include students in grades 3 to 8 from Washington Heights, Harlem and Inwood. Every Monday and Wednesday at The Armory during the school year, the students learn from their coaches on the track.
Among the organizations taking part were FDNY Engine 95; NYPD 33rd and 34th Precincts; and doctors, nurses and EMTs from the NY-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center.
For more information, please visit www.armorytrack.com or call 212.923.1803.
Primer nivel y en la pista
Día de Héroes Reales celebrado en la Armería
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Más de 200 niños de los programas CityTrack y Little Feet de La Armería ofrecieron la bienvenida a héroes como bomberos, policías, médicos, enfermeras y técnicos médicos de emergencias (EMT, por su siglas en inglés) durante el “Día inaugural de los héroes reales” en La Armería.
Los homenajeados compitieron en ejercicios de atletismo y carreras junto con atletas de secundaria y primaria que llevaban capas de héroe.
A lo largo del año, los programas de atletismo se organizan para incluir a los estudiantes en los grados 3 a 8 de Washington Heights, Harlem e Inwood. Todos los lunes y miércoles en La Armería durante el año escolar, los estudiantes aprenden de sus entrenadores en la pista.
Entre las organizaciones participantes figuran FDNY Engine 95; los recintos 33 y 34 del NYPD; y doctores, enfermeras y técnicos de emergencias médicas del Hospital NY-Presbyterian Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.armorytrack.com o llame al 212.923.1803.