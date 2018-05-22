First tier and on track

Real Heroes Day held at the Armory

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

More than 200 children from The Armory’s CityTrack and Little Feet programs offered a heroes’ welcome to firefighters, policemen, doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) during the inaugural “Real Heroes Day” at The Armory.

The honorees competed in track and field drills and races alongside middle school and elementary school athletes who sport hero capes.

Throughout the year, the track and field programs are organized to include students in grades 3 to 8 from Washington Heights, Harlem and Inwood. Every Monday and Wednesday at The Armory during the school year, the students learn from their coaches on the track.

Among the organizations taking part were FDNY Engine 95; NYPD 33rd and 34th Precincts; and doctors, nurses and EMTs from the NY-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center.

For more information, please visit www.armorytrack.com or call 212.923.1803.