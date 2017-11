The fire raged on the top floor of 565 West 144th Street, a six-story residential building on the corner of Broadway and 144th Street.

The blaze broke out just before 3:15 p.m., fire officials said.

More than 200 firefighters and other personnel reported to the scene, officials said.

The FDNY reported that four firefighters and one civilian were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Health Department urged locals to avoid smoke exposure fires by closing windows.