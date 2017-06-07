Photos by Cristobal Vivar A free outdoor summer film series has launched in Inwood Hill Park. Film Works Alfresco is a curated film series that will present both independent and popular films that have local relevance and cultural significance to the Northern Manhattan community. Free screenings – a dozen in total – are scheduled for every Monday evening at dusk at the Gaelic Field in Inwood Hill Park now through August 21. The series is produced by Inwood Art Works and its founder, Aaron Simms. “This seasonal cinema series expands public access to professional filmmaking in Northern Manhattan, and presents as diverse an array of films as the community it serves,” noted Simms in a statement. On Mon., June 5, the film series debuted with a screening of The Cherokee Word for Water, a 2013 drama in English and Cherokee, along with a pre-film musical performance of First Nations Music and Dances by Band of Tainos. “Cultural and artistic events breathe life into our public spaces and neighborhoods,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “I’m thrilled that Film Works Alfresco will be in Inwood Hill Park this summer, and commend Inwood Art Works for its efforts to bring culturally relevant arts programming into this community.” The festival is supported by a Partnerships for Parks Inwood Parks Grant, made possible by Columbia University, as well as a Neighborhood 360° grant from the city’s Department of Small Business Services (SBS). Additional funding comes from Edison Properties, Evydent Dentistry, Indian Road Café, Inwood Gourmet, Ray’s Barber Shop, Team Hermann at Halstead Property, and Hanuman Health Club. “Strong neighborhoods are the backbone of our city, and the nearly $1.23 million we invested in Inwood will go a long way towards revitalizing key commercial corridors,” said SBS Commissioner Gregg Bishop. “Working with the Washington Heights Business Improvement District and their partner Inwood Art Works, we are responding to local need to support small business growth and build a more vibrant neighborhood.” For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc. Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar Una serie gratuita de películas de verano al aire libre Inwood Hill Park. Film Works Alfresco es una serie curada de películas que presentará tanto películas independientes como populares que tienen relevancia local e importancia cultural para la comunidad del Norte de Manhattan. Proyecciones gratuitas -una docena en total- están programadas para cada lunes al anochecer en el Campo Gaélico en Inwood Hill Park desde ahora y hasta el 21 de agosto. La serie es producida por Inwood Art Works y su fundador, Aaron Simms. “Esta serie de cine de temporada amplía el acceso público a la producción cinematográfica profesional en el norte de Manhattan, y presenta una variedad tan diversa de películas como la comunidad a la que sirve”, señaló Simms en un comunicado. El lunes 5 de junio, la serie de películas hizo su debut con la proyección de The Cherokee Word for Water, un drama del 2013 en inglés y cherokee, junto con una actuación musical previa a la película de First Nations Music y Bailes de Band of Tainos. “Los eventos culturales y artísticos dan vida a nuestros espacios públicos y vecindarios”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer. “Estoy encantada de que Film Works Alfresco esté en Inwood Hill Park este verano y elogie a Inwood Art Works por sus esfuerzos para traer programación de arte culturalmente relevante a esta comunidad”. El festival cuenta con el apoyo de una subvención de Parques de Partnership for Parks de Inwood, que es posible gracias a la Universidad Columbia, así como una subvención Vecindario 360° del Departamento de Servicios para Pequeños Negocios (SBS, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad. El financiamiento adicional proviene de Propiedades Edison, Odontología Evydent, Indian Road Café, Inwood Gourmet, Barbería Ray’s, Team Hermann en Halstead Property y el Club de Salud Hanuman. “Vecindarios fuertes son la columna vertebral de nuestra ciudad, y los casi $1.23 millones de dólares que invertimos en Inwood serán muy útiles para la revitalización de los principales corredores comerciales”, dijo el comisionado de SBS, Gregg Bishop. “Al trabajar con el Distrito de Mejoramiento de Negocios de Washington Heights y su socio Inwood Art Works, estamos respondiendo a la necesidad local de apoyar el crecimiento de los pequeños negocios y construyendo un vecindario más vibrante”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.inwoodartworks.nyc.
Film Works Alfresco debuts in Inwood
Serie de cine hace su debut
Photos by Cristobal Vivar
A free outdoor summer film series has launched in Inwood Hill Park.
Film Works Alfresco is a curated film series that will present both independent and popular films that have local relevance and cultural significance to the Northern Manhattan community.
Free screenings – a dozen in total – are scheduled for every Monday evening at dusk at the Gaelic Field in Inwood Hill Park now through August 21.
The series is produced by Inwood Art Works and its founder, Aaron Simms.
“This seasonal cinema series expands public access to professional filmmaking in Northern Manhattan, and presents as diverse an array of films as the community it serves,” noted Simms in a statement.
On Mon., June 5, the film series debuted with a screening of The Cherokee Word for Water, a 2013 drama in English and Cherokee, along with a pre-film musical performance of First Nations Music and Dances by Band of Tainos.
“Cultural and artistic events breathe life into our public spaces and neighborhoods,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “I’m thrilled that Film Works Alfresco will be in Inwood Hill Park this summer, and commend Inwood Art Works for its efforts to bring culturally relevant arts programming into this community.”
The festival is supported by a Partnerships for Parks Inwood Parks Grant, made possible by Columbia University, as well as a Neighborhood 360° grant from the city’s Department of Small Business Services (SBS).
Additional funding comes from Edison Properties, Evydent Dentistry, Indian Road Café, Inwood Gourmet, Ray’s Barber Shop, Team Hermann at Halstead Property, and Hanuman Health Club.
“Strong neighborhoods are the backbone of our city, and the nearly $1.23 million we invested in Inwood will go a long way towards revitalizing key commercial corridors,” said SBS Commissioner Gregg Bishop. “Working with the Washington Heights Business Improvement District and their partner Inwood Art Works, we are responding to local need to support small business growth and build a more vibrant neighborhood.”
For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Una serie gratuita de películas de verano al aire libre Inwood Hill Park.
Film Works Alfresco es una serie curada de películas que presentará tanto películas independientes como populares que tienen relevancia local e importancia cultural para la comunidad del Norte de Manhattan.
Proyecciones gratuitas -una docena en total- están programadas para cada lunes al anochecer en el Campo Gaélico en Inwood Hill Park desde ahora y hasta el 21 de agosto.
La serie es producida por Inwood Art Works y su fundador, Aaron Simms.
“Esta serie de cine de temporada amplía el acceso público a la producción cinematográfica profesional en el norte de Manhattan, y presenta una variedad tan diversa de películas como la comunidad a la que sirve”, señaló Simms en un comunicado.
El lunes 5 de junio, la serie de películas hizo su debut con la proyección de The Cherokee Word for Water, un drama del 2013 en inglés y cherokee, junto con una actuación musical previa a la película de First Nations Music y Bailes de Band of Tainos.
“Los eventos culturales y artísticos dan vida a nuestros espacios públicos y vecindarios”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer. “Estoy encantada de que Film Works Alfresco esté en Inwood Hill Park este verano y elogie a Inwood Art Works por sus esfuerzos para traer programación de arte culturalmente relevante a esta comunidad”.
El festival cuenta con el apoyo de una subvención de Parques de Partnership for Parks de Inwood, que es posible gracias a la Universidad Columbia, así como una subvención Vecindario 360° del Departamento de Servicios para Pequeños Negocios (SBS, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad.
El financiamiento adicional proviene de Propiedades Edison, Odontología Evydent, Indian Road Café, Inwood Gourmet, Barbería Ray’s, Team Hermann en Halstead Property y el Club de Salud Hanuman.
“Vecindarios fuertes son la columna vertebral de nuestra ciudad, y los casi $1.23 millones de dólares que invertimos en Inwood serán muy útiles para la revitalización de los principales corredores comerciales”, dijo el comisionado de SBS, Gregg Bishop. “Al trabajar con el Distrito de Mejoramiento de Negocios de Washington Heights y su socio Inwood Art Works, estamos respondiendo a la necesidad local de apoyar el crecimiento de los pequeños negocios y construyendo un vecindario más vibrante”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.inwoodartworks.nyc.