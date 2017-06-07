Film Works Alfresco debuts in Inwood

Photos by Cristobal Vivar

A free outdoor summer film series has launched in Inwood Hill Park.

Film Works Alfresco is a curated film series that will present both independent and popular films that have local relevance and cultural significance to the Northern Manhattan community.

Free screenings – a dozen in total – are scheduled for every Monday evening at dusk at the Gaelic Field in Inwood Hill Park now through August 21.

The series is produced by Inwood Art Works and its founder, Aaron Simms.

“This seasonal cinema series expands public access to professional filmmaking in Northern Manhattan, and presents as diverse an array of films as the community it serves,” noted Simms in a statement.

On Mon., June 5, the film series debuted with a screening of The Cherokee Word for Water, a 2013 drama in English and Cherokee, along with a pre-film musical performance of First Nations Music and Dances by Band of Tainos.

“Cultural and artistic events breathe life into our public spaces and neighborhoods,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “I’m thrilled that Film Works Alfresco will be in Inwood Hill Park this summer, and commend Inwood Art Works for its efforts to bring culturally relevant arts programming into this community.”

The festival is supported by a Partnerships for Parks Inwood Parks Grant, made possible by Columbia University, as well as a Neighborhood 360° grant from the city’s Department of Small Business Services (SBS).

Additional funding comes from Edison Properties, Evydent Dentistry, Indian Road Café, Inwood Gourmet, Ray’s Barber Shop, Team Hermann at Halstead Property, and Hanuman Health Club.

“Strong neighborhoods are the backbone of our city, and the nearly $1.23 million we invested in Inwood will go a long way towards revitalizing key commercial corridors,” said SBS Commissioner Gregg Bishop. “Working with the Washington Heights Business Improvement District and their partner Inwood Art Works, we are responding to local need to support small business growth and build a more vibrant neighborhood.”

For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.