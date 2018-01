Fausto the First

19-year vet makes NYPD history

Story and photos and Gregg McQueen

Fausto Pichardo has made history.

A 19-year police veteran with ties to Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, Pichardo became the first officer of Dominican heritage to be promoted to a two-star Chief with the New York Police Department (NYPD).

He received his promotion on January 18 during a ceremony at NYPD headquarters. Police Commissioner James O’Neill tapped Pichardo to be Executive Officer for the Patrol Services Bureau, working under new Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison.

Pichardo joined the NYPD in 1999 and has been employed at various commands in Manhattan and the Bronx. He served as Executive Officer of the 28th Precinct and Commanding Officer of the 33rd and 43rd Precincts.

The 40-year-old Pichardo was feted on Tues., Jan. 23, with a celebratory breakfast at Coogan’s Restaurant in Washington Heights.

Hosted by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, the event drew a host of elected officials, police officers, community stakeholders and NYPD brass.

Commissioner O’Neill said Pichardo’s promotion was a “special day” for the NYPD.

“He’s a great cop, but more importantly, he’s a great human being,” he said.

O’Neill joked that Espaillat pestered him “about five million times” about promoting a Dominican officer to Chief. He then recalled his first interaction with Pichardo, about a decade ago on a call dealing with a distressed woman with three children in an apartment building.

“His compassion, the way he kept calm, the way he talked to her, the way he talked to the police officers, I knew he was a future leader in the NYPD,” O’Neill said.

“We’re all celebrating the fact that we finally, finally have our first chief, Chief Pichardo,” said Raysa Gálvez, head of the New York Dominican Officers Association (NYDO).

Espaillat, who thanked NYPD officers for their dedication, said, “Public safety is at the center of community stability.”

“We know the work you do is life-saving work, so we’re grateful for that,” Espaillat said.

He remarked that Pichardo’s promotion represents the diversity of the city.

“That’s what makes this city so strong,” he said. “It continues to push forward, allowing people to come in, opening up doors for people to come in to different positions of leadership.”

Detective Haydee Pabey, a Community Affairs Officer of the 34th Precinct, who attended the Police Academy with Pichardo, has watched Pichardo’s career from its inception.

“To see him rise up and represent the community is wonderful,” she said. “He’s going to be a good addition to the top brass.”

Pichardo was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to New York City permanently at the age of nine. He said his immigrant background and public school upbringing helped him relate to New Yorkers from all walks of life.

“I went to school with every race, creed and religion, every type of kid,” said Pichardo, who remarked that policing the city was a shared responsibility between citizens and cops.

“The only way that the city will continue to thrive, is by strengthening those bonds, ensuring that we do our jobs, but you do your part too,” he said.

Also in attendance were new NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, City Councilmembers Ydanis Rodríguez, Vanessa Gibson and Rubén Díaz Sr., and City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Afterwards, Pichardo said he was overwhelmed by the support he’s received from the city’s Dominican community.

“It’s very moving,” he said.

Community members hailed the move to promote Pichardo.

“It’s super significant for the community, but also just a demonstration of the type of person he is, the character, and the commitment he has to policing in a sensitive way,” said Yvonne Stennett, Executive Director of Community League of the Heights (CLOTH). “I think it’s long overdue.”

“It’s a big achievement,” said Rosita Romero, Executive Director of the Dominican Women’s Development Center. “It’s important that our Dominicans are being policed by people who look like them.”

With the Patrol Services Bureau, Pichardo will be actively engaged in overseeing neighborhood policing involving all 77 precincts, and working on major events such as the recent Women’s March.

“I’m honored to be part of a bureau that oversees every borough policing this city,” he said. “The best part of my job is I can do just about anything and everything.”

A Note

Fausto Pichardo served as Commanding Officer of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. This was his farewell message to fellow officers and to the community, as posted online.

Good morning,

Today marks my last day as the Commanding Officer of this Precinct. I am humbled by the support and well wishes that I have received from this community at large. It has been a privilege to have served this community. The Bronx will forever hold a special place in my heart. It is because of YOUR involvement in our community, your devotion to ensure that we do everything that we can, TOGETHER, both community and police alike, that we continue to make this community safer amd improve the quality of life for all. I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to meet many of you, to interact in various meetings or throughout my travels on the street. Thank you for your continued support of the men and women of this Precinct. They, much like you, care profoundly about this community and work tirelessly to ensure they provide a great service to you. Rest assured this community will continue to thrive. Once again, THANK YOU.

Respectfully,

Inspector Fausto B. Pichardo