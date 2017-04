Farming Fair

Story and photos for Gregg McQueen

They say they only want what’s fair.

While low-wage workers in other industries have benefited from legislation granting them greater protections in recent years, the state’s farmworkers insist they’ve been left out.

“As human beings, we should have equal rights,” said José Ventura, a Guatemala native who is employed at a farm in upstate New York. He explained that farm laborers have no collective bargaining rights, and do not receive worker’s compensation or overtime pay.

“I hope that one day farm workers will have a respectable salary for the work that they do, and the right to unionize,” Ventura said.

“For decades, these workers have been excluded from basic rights that all other workers have at this point, including domestic workers, which Albany addressed a few years back,” said José Dávila, Vice President for Policy and Government Relations at the Hispanic Federation, who noted that farm employees are sometimes made to work seven days a week.

“We’re not asking for any special treatment or special favors, just to level the playing field for these workers who are hardworking, and put food on our tables,” Dávila remarked.

Advocates and local elected officials assembled at City Hall on March 30 to ask the state legislature to pass the Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act, which would grant collective bargaining rights, workers’ compensation and unemployment benefits to farmworkers.

The bill would also ensure farmworkers at least one day of rest per week.

The rally was held one day before the birthday of Cesar Chávez, the legendary civil rights activist who founded the National Farm Workers Association, later known as the United Farm Workers Union, in 1962.

Ray Figueroa, President of the New York City Garden Coalition, raised his arms skyward and invoked the spirit of Chávez, whom Figueroa said fought for social justice and human dignity for field workers.

He said the conditions that modern farm workers toil under demonstrate that Chávez’s work is not finished.

“Today, we are facing a situation where slavery is really still alive and well,” stated Figueroa. “This is going on in the fields, where the folks who harvest our food are laboring under poverty-wage conditions, under unhealthy conditions.”

“The Farm Workers Fair Labor Practices Act is not only the right thing to do, but necessary to ensure the safety and financial health of all of our workers,” stated City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

“The hard labor of these workers ensures that families across this city have fresh food on their tables,” she added. “We’re here today to demand justice and to stand up for what is fair.”

State Senator Marisol Alcántara, one of the bill’s co-sponsors in the Senate, noted that New York State has a $4.7 billion agriculture industry, yet she said profits have come at a great expense to laborers, many of whom are undocumented immigrants.

“To work on a farm…involves hard physical labor done in close proximity to hazardous machines. Many workers are injured or even killed on the job,” Alcántara said in a statement.

She said passage of the legislation would provide workers with essential rights and greater stability.

“In a national climate of increasing xenophobia and fear, this bill would send a message to farm workers that they are welcome, they are valued and they are New Yorkers too,” said Alcántara.

Mark-Viverito implored state lawmakers to pass the bill.

“Put it to a vote, and pass it before the end of this session,” she stated.

On the City Hall steps, Councilmember Ben Kallos presented José Chapa, Executive Director of the Justice for Farmworkers Campaign, a statewide group advocating for farmworker rights, with a proclamation from the City Council and Mayor’s Office that marked Chávez’s birthday as “Justice for Farm Workers Day.”

Ventura said he felt empowered by the collaboration of advocacy groups seeking to improve conditions for farm employees.

“I’ve come to know a lot of other workers through these groups, so I know I’m not alone,” he said.