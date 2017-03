Faith Fighters

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They’re choosing faith over fear.

A coalition of faith-based organizations from across the city is urging elected officials to pass a host of pending bills to protect immigrants and other vulnerable New Yorkers during a turbulent political climate.

At a City Hall rally on March 15, coalition members declared their houses of worship as sanctuaries where immigrants can seek refuge – and announced a series of action steps to promote an agenda they insist will aid residents in need.

Members called on lawmakers to pass already-introduced legislation such as the Right to Know Act to prevent abusive policing, a Certificate of No Harassment law to shield tenants from landlord harassment and Intro 1482, a City Council bill that would bolster oversight and reporting of New York Police Department (NYPD) surveillance.

They also urged the city to defend the immigrant community by ending criminal penalties for minor infractions and “broken windows” policing.

“We’re asking for justice for all of the people who have been impacted — the homeless, the impoverished,” said advocate Debbie Almontaser. “We need to protect all of the vulnerable people who are victimized by the NYPD.”

Known as Faith in New York, the coalition was pushing a platform it dubbed “Faith over Fear,” which members said is intended to protect immigrant and low-income New Yorkers at a vulnerable time.

“This is a multi-issue platform to make New York City a true sanctuary city, not just in word but in deed,” stated Onleilove Alston, Executive Director of Faith in New York (FINY).

FINY, founded in 2013, is a network of over 70 multi-faith congregations representing over 80,000 families in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and The Bronx.

Public Advocate Letitia James, who joined the City Hall rally, said people of faith have a “moral obligation to stand up to the current assault on civil liberties.”

“We must use our faith to become warriors for peace and justice,” she stated.

Alston explained that the coalition is comprised of different faiths and is diverse in terms of races, social class and sexual orientation.

“A lot of times, when you hear about faith in the media, you think of conservatism, or a faith that divides,” she remarked. “But when we say faith, we mean a faith that is rooted in justice and dignity.”

The group also planned a march from Washington Square Park to the immigration court at 201 Varick Street to call attention to “broken windows” policing, which Alston said is harming immigrants and setting them up for deportation.

Maya Bhardwaj, a Northern Manhattan resident and Faith in New York organizer, said coalition members would engage in civil disobedience in front of the immigration court.

“We’ll be blocking traffic to show that we will put our bodies on the line to keep things from going how they are right now,” she said.

Bhardwaj added that advocates will also be visiting offices of City Councilmembers to encourage them to pass legislation to protect immigrants.

“Some of them already have set up meetings with us,” she said. “We’re going to be targeting Councilmembers who have yet to take a stand on Right to Know, or some of these other bills.”

Analisa Freitas, a Bronx organizer for Faith in New York, said bringing faith leaders together in a coalition was essential to pushing their platform.

“We want to make sure that we are winning an all of our issues,” she said. “We didn’t want to be divided.”

“Coming together around these issues makes you feel empowered, like you can be making a difference,” added Washington Heights resident Jessie Matei, a member of Fort Washington Collegiate Church. “With so much going on in the country right now, we’re in the fight of our lives.”

Faith in New York (FINY) will continue to hold civic engagement trainings, meetings and prayer vigils. For more information, please visit faithinnewyork.org or call 718.426.6564.