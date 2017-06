Fair Trade

City holds M/WBE procurement forum

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s a club with benefits.

That’s how Gregg Bishop described the impact of certification for Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) at a recent gathering of over 1,500 such businesses.

The 11th annual citywide procurement fair, held on June 21 at Bank of New York/Mellon headquarters in Manhattan, connects certified M/WBEs with dozens of city and state agencies, contractors, private sector businesses and public utilities, to facilitate contract opportunities.

“It’s sort of like a one-stop shop,” explained Bishop, who serves as Commissioner of Small Business Services (SBS). “But it’s only open to certified companies. When you talk about how membership has its privilege, I would say certification has benefits.”

Through a host of workshops and a networking exhibit hall, the procurement fair allows small businesses to learn about upcoming contracts they can apply for.

During opening remarks at the event, First Lady Chirlane McCray announced that the city is ahead of its target of awarding $16 billion to M/WBEs by 2025, having awarded $5 billion to M/WBEs since the goal was announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2015.

“Our administration understands that minority and women-owned businesses in New York City are valuable – but too often underutilized – assets,” said McCray. “That’s why we’re making such a concerted effort to bring these businesses into the economic stream of our city. Events like this are designed to provide entrepreneurs, who are underrepresented in their fields, with more opportunities for success. Because when their businesses succeed, so do their families, communities and our city.”

While SBS offers resources to assist all M/WBEs, Bishop stressed that certification dramatically increases the ability to obtain city contracts. He likened certification to “having SBS as an addition to your staff.”

“You’re eligible to get additional technical assistance,” explained Bishop. “We have financing programs, capital access for your business, so as you’re bidding for a contract, you can borrow at a 3 percent interest rate up to half a million dollars. What certification gets you is access.”

Another featured speaker was Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) Commissioner Lisette Camilo, who declared the fairs a “favorite” event.

DCAS manages 55 public buildings and buys goods and services ranging from interior renovations and HVAC repair, to green cleaning supplies, uniforms, pest control services and more.

“Our message is simple: we are open for business,” said Camilo. “The fairs allows M/WBEs the ability to better learn our business so that we can do business with them.”

Camilo also discussed how DCAS is on track to exceed the dollars in contracts it awarded to M/WBE firms in the 2016 fiscal year. The department has awarded approximately $20 million in contracts to M/WBE firms thus far and also has an estimated $84 million in upcoming projects for its facilities team, including two construction management contracts. The DCAS Energy Team explained to M/WBE vendors how they can become pre-qualified for an estimated $50 million in upcoming energy projects.

The department announced that it will also be putting out a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for General Construction Services in the fall, which will create a list of prequalified vendors for potential contracts with city agencies for projects such as HVAC maintenance, LED retrofits and steam trap replacements, as well as installation and maintenance of solar energy systems.

Also announced was the launch of a $10 million Bond Collateral Assistance Fund for M/WBEs and small businesses bidding on city construction contracts. The program will allow businesses to apply for surety bonds of up to $500,000 or 50 percent of the contract amount, whichever is lesser, in order to meet cash collateral bond requirements.

“We know that to get a bond is a very capital-intensive process, and the problem that small businesses typically have is access to capital,” said Bishop. “The bond fund will be a game-changer.”

The Bond Collateral Assistance Fund comes on the heels of another contract financing program for M/WBEs that the city unveiled in March, which has already provided more than $1 million to small businesses, Bishop said.

Also in March, SBS unveiled a streamlined application process for certification, reducing the amount of paperwork by 30 percent.

“The certification process has improved,” remarked Frank García, Chairman of New York State Coalition of Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. “Especially with the amount of documents, it’s a lot better. It’s less intimidating.”

Sindhura Polsani, of IT company PamTen, said her firm recently completed the M/WBE certification process, which she said took a total of ten weeks.

“Businesses might think it’s a scary process, but it wasn’t that difficult,” said Polsani. “There was a lot of information online. It took a lot of phone calls, but it was fairly painless.”

Polsani was attending the procurement fair to investigate contracting opportunities.

“It’s good to have all these companies in one place – it’s a valuable way to meet a lot of people at once,” she said.

“You get to learn what companies are looking for in terms of contract needs,” added Raquel Rodríguez, Sales Director for GMD Industries. She said her business has been certified for 10 years but was seeking to acquire city contracts. “It’s a good way to learn who you should be reaching out to at these agencies.”

Quenia Abreu, President of the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, said her organization helps Latino M/WBE businesses through the certification process. She said she recently helped a Latino-owned pest control business access more than $4 million in city contracts.

“Latino businesses can be apprehensive about dealing with the city,” Abreu said. “Sometimes they come to us first. It helps that they can deal with an entity like us that they’re already comfortable with.”

While Abreu applauded the city for its efforts to help M/WBEs in recent years, she said there was still room for improvement.

“I still think Latino businesses are at a disadvantage. I’d like to see more inclusivity,” she remarked. “There should be more targeted outreach, and including of organizations that already have relationships with these businesses.”

For more information, please visit http://on.nyc.gov/2oqig9f.