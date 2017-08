Eyes on ICE

Lawmakers call for body cameras for agents

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

40 in one hundred days.

ICE is on the rise – and lawmakers are looking to get its agents on tape.

In the wake of increased immigration arrests by the agency, New York elected officials are pushing for all U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agents to wear body cameras.

They say there has been a nearly 40 percent increase in the number of arrests of immigrants by ICE in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s administration.

On August 24 at City Hall, Councilmembers Mark Levine and Carlos Menchaca sponsored a resolution calling for implementation of a body camera program. The resolution was done in support of Congressional legislation introduced by Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Yvette Clarke that would require ICE and CPB agents wear body cameras during field operations and removal proceedings.

“We are very concerned about the fairness of treatment of undocumented immigrants in a moment of extreme vulnerability,” said Levine. “We want the same protections in ICE raids as we are increasingly supporting civilians of all types in the interaction with law enforcement, at a time when roughly half of police departments in America, including our own police department, are moving to require body cameras.”

“This is good for civilians, because they know that any interaction between an ICE agent and them will be documented permanently,” Espaillat said. “And of course, it’s also good for the agents, because they know that there won’t be any unwarranted claims against them.”

The Congressman, a native of the Dominican Republic who was formerly undocumented, said a body camera policy for ICE is sensible, as many local law enforcement agencies nationwide are implementing similar programs.

A study conducted by the University of South Florida between March 2014 and February 2015 indicated that the use of body cameras resulted in a 53 percent decline in use-of-force incidents, a 65 percent decrease in civilian complaints against officers and significant reductions in the number of both civilian and officer injuries.

“We want transparency and professionalism out of our ICE agents,” said Menchaca. “We want to send a strong message across the entire country.”

“ICE today has no oversight agency to watch what it does,” said Angela Fernández, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR). “In the absence of that, it is critical to have the body cameras, so that when I have someone come to my office saying they have been abused by ICE, we can actually say ‘here’s the proof.'”

Espaillat explained that he had two separate meetings with General John Kelly, now White House Chief of Staff, when Kelly was overseeing ICE as head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and said that Kelly expressed support for the camera program.

The federal budget includes increased funding for ICE, with a focus on surveillance equipment, which could be used to pay for the cameras, said Espaillat. He said Kelly told him that ICE personnel are also receptive to the camera program.

“He told me personally that his agents support it, but we have not seen the will for the program to be implemented, so that’s why we’re presenting legislation,” Espaillat stated.

In an email, ICE spokesman Matthew Bourke said that per agency policy, ICE does not comment on pending legislation.

At City Hall, Espaillat also discussed pending legislation, which he co-sponsored in March, that would prohibit ICE agents from conducting enforcement activities at sensitive locations such as healthcare facilities, places of worship and schools.

While ICE has said it attempts to avoid actions at these types of locations, Espaillat said he has grown concerned by public reports of agents seen around such sites.

“I’ve seen far too many videos of ICE vans around church grounds. So, ICE is saying one thing and doing another,” remarked Espaillat. “The only way to resolve this is to make it into law.”

Bourke said that ICE policy dictates that enforcement actions at sensitive locations should generally be avoided, and require either prior approval from a supervisory official or circumstances necessitating immediate action.

“DHS is committed to ensuring that people seeking to participate in activities or utilize services provided at any sensitive location are free to do so without fear or hesitation,” Bourke said.